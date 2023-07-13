EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When recent PSJA grad Julius Ramirez isn’t working with his baseball trainer Osiel Flores in Edinburg, Ramirez is playing outside the Valley.

“I was in Tomball, for a collegiate league,” Ramirez said. “It was fun and cool getting to play against guys in college. Different from high school. They don’t make as many mistakes.”

The power-hitting catcher wrapped up his high school career by helping PSJA reach the fourth round of the playoffs.

“Crazy feeling being in that atmosphere with all those fans behind you,” Ramirez said. “Doing something your school has done, but not in a while, is a special feeling and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Ramirez then tested himself against the 5A and 6A players at the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Round Rock.

“A lot of guys that went were at MLB Draft combine and ended up being rafted,” Ramirez said. “Really fun experience and glad to be a part of it.”

Ramirez’s summer training is geared towards helping him excel on the collegiate level.

He will play at UTRGV.

“Staying close to home was better for my family,” Ramirez said. “On the coaching side, I love how they’re incorporating more Valley guys in there, winning more games. I just want to win.”