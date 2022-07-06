Which Danner boots are best?

Whether you’re looking for a quality hiking boot or simply a timelessly stylish casual boot, a pair of Danner boots is a lifelong investment. With durable materials and aggressively tread soles, a pair of Danner boots will serve you just as well on the hiking trails as they will on a jobsite. Classic styling means you can pull them out every fall and never be out of place. While an expensive option, if you want a lifelong boot, check out the Danner Mountain Light Boot.

What to know before you buy Danner boots

Use

While all Danner boots are durable, long-term investments, they don’t all fill the same purpose. The Danner boot you might want to use as hunting shoes is not the same as a hiking or casual boot. While these different types may look similar, make sure you know what your intended use is before purchase.

Break-in period

Good boots need to be broken in, so don’t panic if they aren’t comfortable during your first few uses. If you’re looking for a last-minute boot before your annual camping trip, your feet will not be happy. However, when Danner boots are broken in properly, you’ll never want to take them off.

Breathability

The main critique of Danner boots is that they don’t breathe. While there are some more-breathable models you can consider, this is a reality with leather boots. If you’re looking for more breathable models, look for non-lined boots or ones without heavy waterproofing. Consider the tradeoffs available and whether you expect to see consistent rain or snow.

Price

The other critique of Danner boots is their price. They are one of the more expensive options on the market, but you do get what you pay for. If you do serious hiking or work or live somewhere with true four seasons, you’ll want to pay the price for these boots.

What to look for in quality Danner boots

Durability

The way Danner justifies its price is in durability. It’s name-brand in the outdoors, work settings and casual cold-weather wear for a reason. If you want a pair of boots you can rely for years to come, these pay for themselves over the long term. You can resole most Danner boots if you wear them out.

Protection

If you’re out in the elements and want to keep your feet and ankles protected, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better footwear than a pair of Danner boots. With options for waterproofing and insulation as well as rugged materials, nothing is getting through these boots. With an aggressive sole and Vibram options available, you never have to worry about traction.

Style

Even if these are a functional choice for you, you don’t need to sacrifice style. Danner boots have that rugged style that always stays in fashion. If you’re looking for something to go from the trailhead to the coffee shop, a pair of Danner boots is the answer.

How much you can expect to spend on Danner boots

Danner’s come with a high price tag. Expect to spend $200-400 on a pair of Danner boots.

Danner boots FAQ

How do you care for Danner boots?

A. This depends on what materials your boots are made of. Leather boots take the most work, with synthetic materials being pretty easy to care for. The simplest option is to get boot-care products specifically from Danner.

If you want to use third-party products for your leather boots, ensure they’re water or silicone based. Don’t let oil, mud or other elements dry on your boots. If you regularly put your boots through the elements, using a conditioner once or twice a month is recommended. Note that certain conditioners can darken the color of the boot, so test in a small area first to make sure you like the result.

Remove the laces before conditioning and remove any dust from the boot. A little conditioner goes a long way. Use a clean rag and take your time. A soft toothbrush is a great tool for the harder-to-reach spots like stitching on the laces and midsole.

Which style of Danner boots is most versatile?

A. Danner boots come in several categories, including work, outdoors, lifestyle and tactical. If you want something that covers all your bases, your best bet is a pair of leather hiking-oriented boots. You’ll be able to hike in them, obviously, but they’ll work well casually and even in hunting situations in a pinch.

What are the best Danner boots to buy?

Top Danner boots

Danner Mountain Light Boot

What you need to know: If you want classic Danner styling and functionality, this is the perfect combination.

What you’ll love: These boots feature GORE-TEX waterproofing and a rubber Vibram sole. The leather on these need to be broken in and cared for but is of Danner’s highest quality. These are built to last.

What you should consider: All these features do not come cheap. The price tag may be excessive if you aren’t an avid adventurer or you’re on a budget.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry in men’s and women’s styles

Top Danner boots for the money

Danner Mountain 600 Full-Grain Hiking Boot

What you need to know: If you want a jack-of-all-trades boot for the trail and the road, this is your pick.

What you’ll love: Despite their leather, these boots breathe well. The tread is aggressive yet accommodating. While you’ll still have to break these in, Mountain 600s are known for comfort. As hiking boots go, this is one of the more casually styled.

What you should consider: Some wearers found it runs a bit small and the lighter weight may not work for those looking for something more rugged and supportive.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry in men’s and women’s styles

Worth checking out

Danner Quarry Boot

What you need to know: If you need a dependable work boot, these Danner boots can take everything on the job site and then some.

What you’ll love: The Vibram sole keeps you firmly planted no matter the surface you’re working on. Sturdy leather gives you good protection, and you get a set of durable laces and comfortable insoles.

What you should consider: Like other work boots, these are quite heavy. Expect a longer break-in time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

