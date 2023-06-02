Add laid-back flair with the best Adirondack chairs for your outdoor space

Which Adirondack chairs are the best?

Nothing compares to watching a sunset from the comfort of a large Adirondack chair. With laid-back style, the durability of weathered wood or plastic and generous seat size, this iconic outdoor seating has become synonymous with American summers. If you’re considering adding Adirondack chairs to your deck or patio, here’s a look at some of the top options to suit any style and budget.

Types of Adirondack chairs

Plastic

Heavy-duty plastics resist wear and usually require less maintenance. They can come in neutral or vibrant colors, so make sure to look for one that has been treated to reduce fading from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Plastic chairs can be smooth or with a faux woodgrain finish.

Wood

Natural hardwoods such as acacia and fir are ideal for outdoor use because they do not absorb moisture. This reduces the chance of warping, cracking, mold and pests. Wooden chairs may require more upkeep, including washing, staining or oiling.

Sets

Adirondack chair sets come in plastic and wood. You can find them in sets of two for an intimate grouping or four, perfect for placement around a fire pit or pool. Coordinating tables, drink holders and footrests complete the look.

Best plastic Adirondack chairs

Top plastic Adirondack chair

Highland Dunes Alger Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

What you need to know: This all-weather chair requires zero maintenance but still maintains its finish and vibrant color without splits, rot or rust.

What you’ll love: It’s made of all-weather plastic that can be rinsed to clean and won’t fade in the sun. When you’re done, simply fold up the chair to conveniently store it. The budget-friendly price allows you to get a whole set.

What you should consider: These chairs do require assembly, which can be tricky.

Sold by Wayfair

Top plastic Adirondack chair for the money

Mximu Folding Adirondack Chair

What you need to know: Sold individually or in sets of two or four, these chairs fold up, hold up in the sun or rain and are easy on your budget.

What you’ll love: The color goes all the way through the fade-resistant plastic so you never need to worry about the finish peeling or scratching. It also has a woodgrain that adds detail.

What you should consider: It comes in only a few colors, mostly neutrals and blues.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Serwall Modern Adirondack Chair

What you need to know: The three-panel back provides a sleek, modern look while still maintaining the overall shape and function of a traditional Adirondack chair.

What you’ll love: The wide, flat arms are ideal for balancing summer drinks and small plates. You can also add a coordinating footrest or table for the ultimate setup.

What you should consider: They don’t fold and take up a lot of space.

Sold by Amazon

Best wooden Adirondack chairs

Top wooden Adirondack chair

Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

What you need to know: The acacia hardwood is weather-resistant while the folding construction and design combine traditional style and convenience.

What you’ll love: There are two finishes, brown and dark brown. Because they are made with natural hardwood, each chair has slight color and grain variation.

What you should consider: Partial assembly is required, although you can pay more for expert assembly.

Sold by Wayfair

Top wooden Adirondack chair for the money

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair with Natural Finish

What you need to know: This chair is the iconic Adirondack shape and finish, with flat armrests and a deep seat.

What you’ll love: You can paint the chair to match your style or leave the hemlock wood in its natural state.

What you should consider: The wood has more knots and weak spots than more expensive alternatives, leading to faster wear.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Outsunny Natural Fir Wooden Adirondack Chair with Wide Armrest

What you need to know: This double chair lets two people enjoy the deep seat as well as the large, flat armrests that can support full plates of food or drinks.

What you’ll love: Fir resists water, mold and moth damage. It also comes in a rustic dark brown fir finish.

What you should consider: This chair is more expensive than two similar individual Adirondack chairs.

Sold by Home Depot

Best Adirondack chair sets

Top Adirondack chair set

Flash Furniture Charlestown Polyresin Adirondack Chair, Set of Four

What you need to know: Sold in sets of two or four, these chairs are made of polyresin that won’t warp, fade or rot.

What you’ll love: There are 11 colors to choose from, even ones such as yellow and bright blue that make a fun statement in your yard.

What you should consider: Expert assembly is available, although it adds to the cost.

Sold by Amazon

Top Adirondack chair set for the money

HomeHua Oversized Adirondack Chair, Set of Two

What you need to know: This plastic chair has detailed woodgrain, as well as five color options to create a seating area for two.

What you’ll love: The coordinating cup holder allows you to keep your drink handy and rest your arms on the generous armrests.

What you should consider: This large chair does not fold and takes up more space than some other Adirondack chairs.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rosecliff Heights Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs with Table

What you need to know: The two-chair set comes with a small side table, perfect for holding items while you relax.

What you’ll love: The chairs and table fold up for easy storage. They are made of acacia, which can be left out in the elements and won’t rot or warp.

What you should consider: This set only comes in neutral colors — natural, dark gray, light gray and white.

Sold by Wayfair

