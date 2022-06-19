A high-quality ergonomic office chair reduces chronic back, hip and leg strain associated with being seated for long periods.

Which high-end office chair is best?

Whether you’re working from home or commuting to the office, chances are you’re going to need a high-quality office chair. Luxury, executive and management chairs are a step above the rest, but they aren’t exclusively for bosses anymore. Some are downright affordable.

High-end office chairs come in many forms, including traditional and modern. The top-of-the-line Duorest Alpha Executive Ergonomic Office Chair is an excellent example of a less-traditional and more ergonomic model.

What to know before you buy a high-end office chair

Size

By and large, high-end executive office chairs are larger than the everyday variety. In most cases, executive chairs are high-back, providing more space to sit back and relax so you don’t hunch over the desk. The seats are typically wider as well, ensuring you don’t have to be slender to enjoy it. Many companies offer “big and tall” models as well for the larger-statured.

Comfort and support

Another upgrade area with higher-end office chairs is in the padding and support. Cushy headrests and armrests are standard, as well as extra lumbar support. Some are also built for maximum ergonomic benefits, providing spinal stability and helping to prevent chronic discomfort. If you want even more comfort, look out for memory foam padding in the seat, back and armrests.

Materials

Generally speaking, luxury chairs are much more well-padded. In addition to plush memory foam cushioning, many high-end and executive office chairs use genuine bonded leather. Other ergonomic models feature a breathable mesh backing and seat.

What to look for in a quality high-end office chair

Adjustability

Many high-end chairs are limited in their adjustability due to their more formal design. However, some are worth the extra dough just for their physical customization. Adjustable headrests, armrests and seat height are just a few ways you can make your office chair a better fit.

Special features

There are many special features to look out for in a high-end office chair. Some come with a reclining or rocking function, tension adjustment, adjustable or extra lumbar padding, maybe even a recliner-style footrest.

Ease of assembly

One of the downsides to purchasing a high-end office chair is the assembly, which may be a bit more complicated than a standard chair. However, most manufacturers provide more than enough instructions and supplies to make it easier. In some cases, your chair might assemble easily without sacrificing durability. Most offer expert assembly for an additional price in a pinch, which might be a worthwhile investment to enhance your chair’s longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end office chair

Luxury and executive office chairs tend to cost $200-$600, but the most indulgent can exceed $1,000.

High-end office chair FAQ

Are there any eco-friendly high-end office chairs?

A. Yes, several, including the WorkPro Quantum 9000, use various eco-standards that make their production better for the environment.

Is faux leather or genuine bonded leather better?

A. Faux or PU leather is more durable than bonded leather, which has a shorter lifespan. It’s also cheaper and less prone to cracking and scratches. Real leather is another good option for feel and longevity.

What’s the best high-end office chair to buy?

Top high-end office chair

Duorest Alpha Executive Ergonomic Office Chair

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed chair is Duorest’s premium chair, offering top-tier support and posture protection, making it ideal for long days of seated work. What it lacks in visual appeal, it makes up for with physical benefits.

What you’ll love: This chair boasts 3D backrests, maximum adjustability in the armrests and headrest and a cool mesh seat.

What you should consider: It lacks the sophisticated look of other high-end chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end office chair for the money

STARSPACE High Back Leather Executive Chair

What you need to know: For a simple and elegant executive chair, this model offers everything you need for comfort and support at a bargain price.

What you’ll love: Ergonomic design, adjustable seat height, flip-up armrests and high-quality construction set this budget chair apart.

What you should consider: The chair may be difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WorkPro Quantum 9000 Mesh Series High-Back Executive Chair

What you need to know: This ergonomic executive chair might not be as formal as others. It makes up for its looks with its supportive features.

What you’ll love: A breathable mesh seat and back and added adjustability are just a couple of this highly-rated chair’s features.

What you should consider: The headrest sits forward a bit too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

La-Z-Boy Winston Bonded Leather Executive Chair

What you need to know: If you think La-Z-Boy’s recliners are comfortable, this executive chair brings high-quality comfort to the office — sophistication meets support.

What you’ll love: You’ll enjoy a supportive headrest, lumbar support and cushy, comfortable padding and luxurious bonded leather upholstery.

What you should consider: Some users report an excessive forward lean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bowthy Big and Tall Executive Office Chair

What you need to know: Built for the larger of stature, this chair is as luxurious as it is sturdy, offering added support and comfort that smaller chairs can’t match.

What you’ll love: This chair features adjustable lumbar support, high-density memory foam, a well-padded headrest and armrests and a breathable backrest.

What you should consider: As luxurious as the chair is, it’s for people looking for more space to fit and support their body type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.