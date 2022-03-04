Which leaf scoops are best for fall lawn care?

There is hardly any part of fall cleanup that could be considered fun. However, if you purchase a pair of leaf scoops, there is a chance that cleaning up leaves could become a more enjoyable activity.

The best leaf scoops fit your hands. They are not only durable, but they are large enough to significantly reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning up in the fall. Some leaf scoops, like the Earthwise Gator Grabber, have long handles that can keep you from repeatedly bending while working, making your fall chores even easier.

What to know before you buy leaf scoops

What are leaf scoops?

Leaf scoops are like having giant plastic hands that you can use when moving a large pile of leaves from the ground into a leaf bag. The best part about using leaf scoops is they save you time. Also, you don’t have to get your hands or sleeves dirty when working or worry about jabbing yourself if you accidentally pick up a jagged branch.

Before scooping those leaves up, however, you will want to get them gathered into a pile. The best tool for that is a leaf blower. To learn all about the many available leaf blower options, check out the BestReviews buying guide for leaf blowers.

What can you do with leaf scoops?

By the name, you can quickly figure out that leaf scoops help to scoop up leaves for fall lawn care. Leaving whole leaves on your grass can stop water, sunlight and nutrients from reaching the roots of your grass. However, since leaf scoops have teeth, you can also use them similarly to a hand rake to tidy up small areas of your yard. Additionally, you can use these convenient tools to scoop up mulch, grass trimmings, pine needles, pine cones and more. They also allow you to do work in your compost bin, spread rocks and pick up unfriendly yard waste such as plants with thorns.

What to look for in quality leaf scoops

Adjustable straps

Most leaf scoops have straps that you slide your hands under when you put them on. On the best models, these straps will be easily adjustable to accommodate both large and small hands.

Long-handles

Instead of wearing these leaf scoops on your hands, they attach to the ends of two long poles. While not everyone likes them because some can be heavy or tricky to operate, long-handled leaf scoops can save you from repeatedly bending while scooping up leaves.

Teeth

A rake has prongs, while a plastic leaf scoop has teeth. If the teeth are long and pointed, a leaf scoop can double as a rake. The teeth also allow you to interlock the two scoops together, so there is less chance of dropping leaves as you move them from the ground to your leaf bag or compost bin. The downside to having sharper teeth on your leaf scoops is that they can accumulate speared leaves while you work. Eventually, you may have to stop to remove those leaves.

Lightweight

Hands can fatigue quickly. The lighter your leaf scoops are, the longer you will be able to work before needing a break. It is vital to stop working when your hands get tired to avoid injuring them.

Bundles

Some leaf scoops are part of a bundle which may include other essential fall lawn care tools such as a rake and gloves. If this is of interest to you, look for a bundle that includes your desired tools.

How much you can expect to spend on leaf scoops

The price for a leaf scoop can range from $8-$45, depending on the quality of the scoop.

Leaf scoops FAQ

Are leaf scoops bad for your back?

A. Any activity, if done incorrectly, can damage your back. The Mayo Clinic recommends letting your legs do the work of lowering and raising your body while you keep your back straight, being careful to avoid twisting. Additionally, keeping any load close to your body is important, which means walking over to the leaf bag to deposit the leaves instead of reaching and twisting. If you already suffer from chronic back pain, consult with your doctor before engaging in any type of yard cleanup work.

How do you clean leaf scoops?

A. Since most leaf scoops primarily use some type of plastic, maintenance usually involves simply wiping the scoops clean with a towel. If any dirt hardens on your leaf scoops, you may need to rinse them off with a hose. Make sure your leaf scoops are dry before putting them away and keep them out of direct sunlight when storing them.

What’s the best leaf scoop to buy?

Top leaf scoops

Earthwise Gator Grabber Telescoping Leaf Clean-Up Tool

What you need to know: These considerately designed, heavy-duty telescoping tools allow you to scoop up leaves and yard debris with minimal bending.

What you’ll love: The handles use powder-coated steel for durability. The poly-fiber jaws have teeth to help you get a firm grip on the leaves. It is easy to assemble and disassemble for storage, and it only requires a quick cleaning after each use for maintenance.

What you should consider: Compared to other plastic models without handles, these telescoping leaf clean-up tools are on the expensive end of the price scale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leaf scoops for the money

GardenHOME Leaf Scoops

What you need to know: This is a highly affordable pair of lightweight leaf scoops that can help expedite your leaf cleaning chores.

What you’ll love: This model features multiple teeth along the edge, so it can function as a rake if your pile becomes scattered while working. The large, 15-inch size allows you to grab more leaves simultaneously, and the handles are adjustable so that these leaf scoops can fit any size hands.

What you should consider: Some users find the handles on this model a little challenging to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GARDEASE Leaf Scoops

What you need to know: These large green hands can make you feel like a superhero when you are doing your yard-cleaning chores.

What you’ll love: These cleverly-shaped leaf scoops fit comfortably while you work. Although they are lightweight, they are manufactured with thick walls to be extra-durable.

What you should consider: These leaf scoops do not have sharp teeth, so it is easier to drop a few leaves when transporting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

