Which kitchen drawer organizer is best?

If you’re looking to get organized in the kitchen, your drawers are an easy place to start. With the right kitchen drawer organizer, it’s a breeze to neatly arrange everything from flatware and utensils to Ziploc bags and rolls of aluminum foil.

You’ll find organizers suited to sorting many varying items, so it’s up to you to pick the right one for the task at hand. The Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer is a top choice for flatware and utensils.

What to know before you buy a kitchen drawer organizer

Types of drawer organizers

The first step is to work out what type of organizer you need. If you want to organize more than one drawer, you’ll probably need various types.

Flatware organizers: Flatware organizers are some of the most commonly found. They usually have four compartments for knives, forks, tablespoons or dessert spoons and teaspoons. However, some feature a few larger compartments for other utensils.

Flatware organizers are some of the most commonly found. They usually have four compartments for knives, forks, tablespoons or dessert spoons and teaspoons. However, some feature a few larger compartments for other utensils. Large utensil organizers: If you have enough utensils to need a separate drawer, look for large utensil organizers. They’re great for items such as spatulas, wooden spoons, ladles and tongs.

If you have enough utensils to need a separate drawer, look for large utensil organizers. They’re great for items such as spatulas, wooden spoons, ladles and tongs. Bag organizers: These have compartments for food storage bags of varying sizes to keep them neatly organized and so you don’t have to root around for the right size.

These have compartments for food storage bags of varying sizes to keep them neatly organized and so you don’t have to root around for the right size. Spice organizers: Keen cooks may appreciate a dedicated drawer for herbs and spices.

Keen cooks may appreciate a dedicated drawer for herbs and spices. Tea organizers: Are you a little obsessed with tea? Then you can buy drawer organizers to sort and separate all your tea bags. You can also find similar organizers for coffee pods.

Are you a little obsessed with tea? Then you can buy drawer organizers to sort and separate all your tea bags. You can also find similar organizers for coffee pods. Drawer dividers: You can configure these dividers however you like, which is perfect for storing non-standard items.

Materials

You can find drawer organizers in a range of materials, most commonly wood or bamboo, plastic and metal.

Wood and bamboo: These look great, but they can warp or crack over time, especially if they get wet.

These look great, but they can warp or crack over time, especially if they get wet. Plastic: While it isn’t the most attractive choice, plastic is lightweight and easy to clean, so it’s practical.

While it isn’t the most attractive choice, plastic is lightweight and easy to clean, so it’s practical. Metal: Metal organizers look a little classier than plastic ones and are highly durable, but they need a proper coating to avoid rusting.

What to look for in a quality kitchen drawer organizer

Expandable

Some organizers are expandable to fit a range of drawers and make the most of the available space.

Depth

If you have a lot to store, make sure your chosen organizer is deep enough to meet your needs. However, it mustn’t be so deep that it won’t fit your drawer.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen drawer organizer

Compact and basic organizers start at less than $10, while the most elaborate ones cost as much as $100. However, most cost no more than $30.

Kitchen drawer organizer FAQ

How do I organize my kitchen drawers?

A. There are so many ways to organize your kitchen drawers that the exact details are up to you, but if it feels daunting, knowing where to start might help. It’s a good idea to begin by taking everything out of your drawers to see what you have. You may find there are items that you don’t use, want or need that you can donate or pass on to a friend.

Once you know what you need to fit back into your drawers, decide what you’ll store in each drawer. This will help you work out what types of organizers you need. For instance, you may want a flatware organizer for one drawer, a large utensil organizer for another and adjustable dividers for the next. With this in mind, you just need to source the organizers and put all your items in their place.

Are drawer organizers worth it?

A. Of course, it’s up to the individual to decide whether drawer organizers are worth it for them, but, in general, they’re worth it. While you can organize some items, such as dish towels or crockery, without organizers, others are impossible to store neatly without some kind of caddy.

If you’re sick of your flatware living loose in a drawer and your large utensils being in a mess, you’ll absolutely see the benefit of drawer organizers.

What do you store in kitchen drawers?

A. You can store anything that fits inside your kitchen drawers, but flatware and utensils are some of the most common options. If you have more drawers to fill, you might want to store dish towels, spices, tea bags or coffee pods, food storage bags, foil and baking parchment or pot lids. If you have deep drawers, you can also store all kinds of cookware, such as pots, pans and casserole dishes.

What’s the best kitchen drawer organizer to buy?

Top kitchen drawer organizer

Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer

What you need to know: This versatile organizer is great for flatware, with some longer compartments for large utensils.

What you’ll love: It’s expandable to fit drawers of different sizes. You can choose from natural bamboo, black or white finishes. It has a smooth surface that’s easy to wipe clean.

What you should consider: It’s a little shallow, especially if you have large quantities of flatware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen drawer organizer for the money

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer

What you need to know: Its compact design makes this a great choice for people with limited drawer space.

What you’ll love: You can fit this in a kitchen drawer and still have plenty of space for other items next to it. It holds up to 24 pieces of flatware. It’s made from plastic and easy to clean.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work well in shallow drawers less than 3.25 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray

What you need to know: You can turn your kitchen drawer into a spice rack with this handy organizer.

What you’ll love: With four tiers and three available sizes, you can pick options that fit 24, 32 or up to 64 standard spice jars. The largest size is expandable. It’s made from durable high-gauge steel with an epoxy finish.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit tall spice jars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.