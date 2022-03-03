Which insulated tumbler is best?

Sipping on the go is tough without the right mug. Insulated tumblers give you the freedom to take your morning coffee or tea with you and keep it piping hot until the last drop, or quench your thirst with an iced drink during warm weather. However, choosing the best insulated tumbler depends on a few personal preferences. If you’re looking for a reliable, sleek and leakproof insulated tumbler, the YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Tumbler is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an insulated tumbler

Size

Insulated tumblers come in a few different sizes. Tumblers generally hold 8 to 10 ounces for a single cup, 12 to 16 ounces for two servings, 18 to 20 ounces for three servings, and larger sizes.

Type of insulation

There are a variety of insulation techniques when it comes to insulated tumblers. Vacuum insulation is the most common, offering an airless gap between the inner and outer layers of the tumbler. Vacuum-sealed insulation keeps the exterior air away from the liquid inside, maintaining the drink temperature for longer. Other options are air insulation, foam insulation and copper vacuum insulation.

Lid

Every insulated tumbler comes with a lid, but not all lids operate the same. Lids can have a simple hole to drink out of, a locking mechanism to prevent leaks, a spot for a straw or a completely sealed top for leakproof commutes. Additionally, screw-on lids are more secure than snap-on lids since snap-on ones can pop off when dropped. Consider how and when you plan to enjoy your beverage to know what type of lid will work best for you.

What to look for in a quality insulated tumbler

Materials

Insulated tumblers can be made from plastic, stainless steel or a combination of the two. Plastic tumblers tend to wear down more quickly because they’re more prone to cracking, degrading and absorbing flavors. Stainless steel ones are more durable but are not microwave-safe and may not be dishwasher-safe.

Grip

Most insulated tumblers come without a handle, which means the exterior material is essential for holding onto your tumbler on the go. Some tumblers have an extra rubber band to grip around the middle, while others are coated or treated for easy carrying.

Dishwasher compatibility

Some tumblers are dishwasher-safe, while others are not. Generally, plastic tumblers are dishwasher-safe, depending on their exterior finishes. If fast and easy cleanup is important to you, check on dishwasher compatibility before you buy.

How much you can expect to spend on an insulated tumbler

Most insulated tumblers cost between $5-$50, with mid-range options available for around $10-$25, depending on volume and materials.

Insulated tumbler FAQ

Can I put an insulated tumbler in the dishwasher?

A. Not all tumblers are dishwasher-safe. Look on the bottom of the tumbler or find the manufacturer’s specifications before running your tumbler through the dishwasher.

Can I use an insulated tumbler in the microwave?

A. Probably not. Most insulated tumblers use stainless steel in their designs, which could damage a microwave oven. Check the manufacturer’s packaging or the bottom of the tumbler to see if it’s safe.

What’s the best insulated tumbler to buy?

Top insulated tumbler

YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

What you need to know: This mainstay of insulated tumblers prevents condensation, has a locking lid and is ideal when you’re on the go.

What you’ll love: The unique MagSlider Lid uses magnets to seal the lid when you’re not drinking. It has double-walled vacuum insulation for superior temperature control. The tumbler is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and fits in standard cup holders. It comes in a wide variety of colors and finishes.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed the lid leaks if tipped sideways.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top insulated tumbler for the money

Hydro Flask Tumbler 16-ounce

What you need to know: At 16 ounces, this tumbler still feels slim while having more room for your beverages at an average price point.

What you’ll love: This tumbler keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 6 hours. The stainless steel container is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The narrow shape fits in most cup holders and is easy to carry around with a nonslip grip. It comes in seven colors and three sizes.

What you should consider: The lid is not leakproof, so be careful when commuting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug

What you need to know: This sleek wide-mouth tumbler lets coffee lovers smell the aroma of their brew as they sip.

What you’ll love: This double-walled vacuum insulated tumbler keeps drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours. The ceramic coating avoids the metallic taste often associated with stainless steel tumblers. The wide mouth enhances the coffee drinking experience. It comes in two sizes, and the minimal design fits in most cup holders. Choose from seven modern colors.

What you should consider: The lid is a sealed screw-on top with no drinking hole, so it’s best for transporting coffee, not drinking on the go.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

