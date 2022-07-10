When placing ingredients in your blender, start with the softest and lightest items first, finishing off with harder items like ice or frozen fruits.

Which Oster blender is best?

If you’re considering purchasing a new blender for your kitchen, choosing the right brand and model isn’t always clear-cut. Oster blenders are reasonably priced and feature a plethora of convenient controls and presets so you can make the perfect smoothie, soup, sauce or any other delicious recipe you can concoct.

With plenty of Oster blender models to choose from, you should consider the type of food or drinks you’ll be blending most often and find a model with compatible settings. The Oster VERSA Pro Performance is excellent for amateur and professional chefs, featuring various speed settings.

What to know before you buy an Oster blender

Intended usage

Before purchasing a new blender, consider how it will be used. If you’re looking for a product that can chop, mince or grind more complex foods, a food processor may be more in line with your needs. However, if blending smoothies and soups or creating tasty purées is right up your alley, a handy blender is the way to go.

Power

Every Oster blender will feature a power rating, which is measured in wattage. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the blender’s motor will be, giving the blades more speed and allowing them to crush harder items. The wattage of most Oster blenders will fall somewhere between 300-1,400 watts.

Capacity

If you plan to blend just enough ingredients for one or two people, you likely won’t require a blender with a large capacity jug. However, if you’ll be using your blender to make smoothies or food for friends, for family or parties, investing in a model with a larger capacity will ultimately be worth it. You can find large Oster blenders that feature 48-64 ounce jugs, which will save you time when blending large quantities of food or drinks.

What to look for in a quality Oster blender

Easy to clean

Seeing as most blenders can go in a dishwasher, you won’t have any trouble cleaning the jug or blades. If you plan on handwashing your blender, you may want to choose a model that doesn’t feature a narrow opening, which would prevent you from thoroughly cleaning the interior.

Blend settings

The best Oster blenders will have multiple speed settings, ranging from low to high. Lower speed settings are ideal for making purées or for gently blending soft ingredients. Higher speed settings can be used to crush frozen fruit and ice or to create a smooth consistency.

Another unique aspect of Oster blenders is that all pre-programmed settings will feature specific recipe names, such as milkshake, smoothie, salsa, etc., rather than undefined numbers that will leave you guessing at speeds for recipes.

Pulse feature

Choosing an Oster blender with a pulse feature will give you more precise control over the desired consistency of whatever it is you’re making. Using the pulse button, you can run the blender at high speeds for a short amount of time to achieve the perfect texture.

Ice crushing ability

The best blenders will include an ice-crushing setting. Blenders that sport this feature tend to have thicker and stronger blades capable of breaking down hard chunks of ice or frozen foods. For less powerful blenders without an ice-crushing setting, breaking up any ice beforehand can help prevent blade damage or dulling.

Tamper

Not all Oster blenders will come equipped with a tamper accessory. Still, those that do will allow you to conveniently press down all of your ingredients without having to open the lid, ensuring that everything is evenly mixed.

How much you can expect to spend on an Oster blender

For anyone on a budget, you can find small personal Oster blenders that cost between $15-$60. Expensive models can run as high as $200, but most will fall in the $60-$120 price range.

Oster blender FAQ

Can I clean my blender with soap and water?

A. Yes. An easy way to clean the interior of your blender is to mix warm water with a couple of drops of dish detergent and then run the blender on a low speed for up to 15 seconds. This will help clean both the jug and blades without requiring any scrubbing or soaking.

Do all blenders come with a warranty?

A. Warranties for Oster blenders differ according to the model you choose. Some will feature 1-year limited warranties, while others will have 3-year satisfaction guarantees. Always check the warranty on your model beforehand to learn what type of coverage is offered.

What’s the best Oster blender to buy?

Top Oster blender

Oster VERSA Pro Performance

What you need to know: The VERSA Pro is a high-quality blender made for all types of kitchens and blending needs.

What you’ll love: The 1,400-watt motor gives this blender excellent power, and the large-capacity jug makes it easy to serve multiple people. Comes with two cookbooks for recipe inspiration.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than other Oster blenders.

Top Oster blender

Top Oster blender for the money

Oster Classic Series

What you need to know: As a budget-friendly option, this blender still has a lot of power.

What you’ll love: With the ability to crush ice, the 700-watt blender gives you five speed settings to choose between.

What you should consider: This might not be the best blender for people looking to blend hard foods regularly.

Top Oster blender for the money

Worth checking out

Oster Pro 500

What you need to know: The Oster Pro 500 is a stylish, high-power blender at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Featuring two pulse settings, dual-directional-blade technology and 900 watts of power, this brushed-nickel blender is up for any job.

What you should consider: Though not common, some users have reported faulty models.

Worth checking out

