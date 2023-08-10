Comparing the Roomba j7+ vs. j8+

iRobot’s Roomba line of robot vacuums has so many models that finding the best fit for your home can be a challenge. The Roomba j7+ and j8+ are two of the brand’s newer robots and share many convenient features that make cleaning your floors as stress-free as possible.

These models are both self-emptying, so you never have to worry about getting your hands dirty to empty the dustbin. They both boast advanced smart mapping and obstacle avoidance with a front-facing camera, which means they can navigate more efficiently than many other Roombas. The big difference between the two is their battery — the j8+ has a larger battery, which means it can clean for longer. It also includes accessories, such as an extra filter and two extra dust bags for the base.

Given the longer battery life, the Roomba j8+ makes more sense for larger rooms with a lot of ground to cover. However, this model is available at limited retailers, so the j7+ may be more accessible for the average shopper.

Roomba j7+ vs. j8+ specs

The Roomba j7+ and the j8+ are remarkably similar robot vacuums. However, one major difference in the specs affects their performance in a noticeable way: battery life.

Roomba j7+ specs

Roomba j7+ vacuuming carpet next to furniture

Product specifications

Battery life: 97 minutes | Dimensions: 13.3” L x 13.3” W x 3.4” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 7.49 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

Like most robot vacuums, the Roomba j7+, which was released in 2021, is round. It’s roughly the same size as the other Roombas we tested in the BestReviews Testing Lab and has the exact dimensions as the j8+. It has an average-sized dustbin, but it’s a self-emptying model, so it automatically empties itself into the included Clean Base (which holds 60 days’ worth of debris) when the bin is full to continue vacuuming. During our testing, we found that the j7+ can clean for more than 90 minutes before recharging, which is fairly standard for premium robot vacuums.

Like the j7+ Combo, j8+, i8+ and s9+, the j7+ offers smart mapping, so it learns the rooms in a floorplan and remembers them. However, it is one of only three robots in the Roomba line, along with the j7+ Combo and j8+, with obstacle avoidance, which allows it to move around items in its path without running into them.

Roomba j8+ specs

Roomba j8+ navigating from hard flooring to carpeted area.

Product specifications

Battery life: 150 minutes | Dimensions: 13.3” L x 13.3” W x 3.4” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 7.49 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

Like the j7+, the Roomba j8+, which came out in 2022 as a Costco exclusive (though you can now find it elsewhere), has the same size and shape as most other Roomba models. It also comes with the Roomba j series Clean Base, which allows the robot to empty itself into the base when its dustbin is full. That means you never have to worry about its vacuuming being interrupted because you don’t know the bin is full. The j8+ really distinguishes itself with its battery life, though — it can clean for more than two hours on a single charge.

The j8+, which comes with a few nice-to-have accessories as mentioned above, offers the same smart mapping as the j7+, j7+ Combo, i8+ and s9+, so it can map your home and learn each room. It also uses obstacle avoidance to keep the robot from running into items in its path, so pet owners don’t have to worry about the j8+ running over pet poop and spreading it over their floors.

Suction and filter comparison

Both the j7+ and j8+ have 10 times the suction power as the Roomba 600 series robots and use Roomba’s powerful three-stage cleaning system that helps lift, raise and remove dirt and debris from your floors. These models feature anti-tangle rubber brushes that prevent hair from getting stuck around the brushes and cause the robot to stall. The brushes help pull dirt and debris out of carpet fibers, allowing the j7+ and j8+ to effectively clean hardwood, laminate, tile and even carpeting.

Since their suction power is the same, the robots have similar noise levels. They reach approximately 55 decibels on hard flooring and 46 decibels on carpeting, which is lower than normal conversation and noticeably quieter than a standard vacuum.

Both the j7+ and j8+ feature high-efficiency filters that can capture up to 99% of mold, dust, pet dander and other fine particles to keep them from getting into the air. These filters should be replaced every two months, but the j8+ comes with an extra filter, so you’re ready for your first replacement.

Navigation comparison

The Roomba j7+ and j8+ both utilize PrecisionVision Navigation with a front-facing camera. That allows the robots to sense objects in their path, such as cords, cables, children’s toys and even pet poop. Since they “see” the obstacle in their way, they can easily move around it without running into it. iRobot is so confident in these models’ ability to avoid pet waste that they are backed by P.O.O.P., or the Pet Owner Official Promise, which guarantees that the j7+ and j8+ will avoid pet poop or the brand will replace your robot for free.

In addition to homes with pets or children who might leave toys scattered around, the j7+ and j8+ would work well in any cluttered space with plenty of obstacles.

Since j7+ and j8+ both use smart mapping, they can learn the exact layout of your home, including each room. That means they can clean specific rooms, so you can send your robot out to clean the kitchen after your kids have spilled breakfast cereal or the family room where your dog has been eating his favorite treat. You can even set up Keep-Out Zones with the j7+ and j8+, so it stays away from problem areas, such as where you keep your pet’s bowls.

Design comparison

The Roomba j7+ and j8+ look pretty similar. They are both round and share the exact same dimensions, which are similar to the average robot vacuum. They can fit under some furniture but may not make it beneath pieces lower to the ground.

These models do differ slightly in color. While they both feature black plastic along the exterior, the j7+ features a stainless steel disc in the top center with the iRobot logo, and the j8+ has a black chrome disc with the brand logo.

Battery life comparison

Battery life is where we see the big difference between the j7+ and j8+. Both robots have a lithium-ion battery, but the j7+ has a 2,200 milliampere-hour battery, while the j8+ has a 4,400 mAh battery. During testing, the j7+ ran for 97 minutes before needing to recharge. However, the j8+’s larger battery allows it to clean for up to 150 minutes on a single charge.

The longer battery life can come in handy in a large home with many rooms to clean. But remember that both the j7+ and j8+ have the Recharge and Resume feature, so if they run out of power in the middle of cleaning, they’ll go back to their base to recharge and then pick up their vacuuming right where they left off. This feature can make the overall battery life less important.

Price

The Roomba j7+ regularly retails for $799.99. It is available on Amazon, Walmart and Macy’s. The Roomba j8+ typically costs $819.99. You can find it at Costco and Walmart.

Bottom line

When it comes to their self-emptying base, suction power, performance on hard floors and carpeting, obstacle avoidance and smart mapping, the Roomba j7+ and j8+ are identical robots. The j8+, which comes with more accessories, offers a longer-lasting battery, making it the better choice for large homes, but the j7+ can clean for more than 90 minutes, so it would work well for the average-sized home or apartment. The j7+ is also available at a wider range of retailers, which may make it a more convenient purchase.

