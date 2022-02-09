Which high-end office decor is best?

Whether you work from home or in a traditional office space, what you surround yourself with should resonate with your business needs. The design choices you make can also support and enhance your company. They can boost energy and productivity and increase morale.

Office decor includes everything you choose to fill your space. Decor warms the room and reflects something about you and your business. It starts with the furniture, throws, lamps and wall art, but goes down to the knick-knacks and the storage that sit upon shelves and atop your desk.

If you’re looking for a functional storage solution with appealing design elements that has a high-end look at an affordable price, the Victor Desktop Organizer Wood Midnight Black Collection is your best bet.

What to know before you buy a high-end office decor

Nothing can derail efforts to create a classic and high-end office space more than clutter. A messy workspace can also cost you time and money. Organizing your office essentials, including files, notepads, writing utensils and other tools of your trade, is essential to keep your office work-friendly and your space looking classy no matter your style. Having a quality desk organizer to corral loose items, file folders and notepads can help you manage your time, remember important tasks, focus on goals and keep your office looking professional.

Size

When selecting the right organizer for your desk, size is an important consideration. An organizer that is too large can eat up the work area you need. If the organizer is too small, it might be insufficient to corral all your clutter. When considering which organizer to purchase, look at width, length, and height, which can vary.

Material

Desk organizers come in a variety of materials, such as plastic, metal, wood and leather. Choose the organizer that best suits your taste and matches the style of the rest of the decor. The natural materials, including leather and wood, give a more luxurious look in a more classic-styled office. Metals and plastics can also provide a high-end look in an office with a more modern feel.

Folder slots and drawers

What you need to organize atop your desk and how much of it you have will determine how many file folder slots, draws and holders you need. High-end organizers can have as many or as few places for storage as you require.

What to look for in a high-end office decor

Folder access

High-end desk organizers typically provide front and back access to your file folders. The double-sided access makes it easy for folder retrieval, whether sitting behind your desk or standing in front of it. Double-sided access also provides versatility. You can place the organizer in the center of the desk or flush against a wall and still have easy access to your files.

Drawers

High-end desk organizers should have hideaway spaces, including easy access drawers for storing small items like pushpins, staples, paper clips and rubber bands. Higher-end organizers will have drawers that slide open and closed quickly and easily.

Hanging holders

Compartments for pens and pencils are necessary, and many high-end organizers have hanging holders that can be moved or adjusted to a location that best suits your needs. You can move the hanging holders and baskets to either side of the organizer or to the front or back. Placing the holders closest to phones and computers makes for an easy grab when a quick note or hand written letter is required.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end office decor

You could spend upward of $300 for some high-end desk organizers, depending on style and material. Desk organizers made of leather or wood are more costly than more common wire and mesh models, which typically cost from $15-$100.

High-end office decor FAQ

Does a desk organizer take up a lot of desk space?

A. Desk organizer does not necessarily occupy a huge amount of space on your desk. They come in styles that climb rather than sprawl, so go for height if the width is a concern. Some have flat tops, making them stackable for adding more space when you need it.

Does a desk organizer help you work better?

A. Yes, a desk organizer helps you spend less time locating items, giving you more time to focus on work. Organization can help you think better for optimum performance.

Can a desk organizer keep you healthy?

A. A desk organizer can help you keep your area clean and, therefore, healthy. An uncluttered desk can be easily dusted and sanitized, helping keep your desk free of germs Whether made of leather, wood or metal, a desk organizer can also be easily dusted and cleaned.

What is the best high-end office decor to buy?

Top high-end office decor

Victor Desktop Organizer Wood Midnight Black Collection

What you need to know: This wood desk organizer has a black finish that gives your desk and office a polished and professional look.

What you will love: The organizer has four shelves for filing folders and paper along with a large drawer and compartments to hold a variety of office supplies. The flat top makes it stackable for added space. In addition, the organizer is equipped with a sliding door to hide files and paperwork.

What you should consider: Although sleek and stylish, the organizer is higher priced than others. At 10.75 by 14 by 0.75 inches, it can take up valuable desk space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end office decor for money

DecoBros Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy

What you need to know: This popular desk organizer is tightly designed, giving ample storage capacity while taking up limited space.

What you will love: With five compartments and an oval pencil cup, it provides extra space to organize office supplies. The mesh metal material is durable and sturdy. At 9.6 by 4.7 by 4.3 inches, it is compact and takes up less desk space.

What you should consider: This organizer does not come with slots for file folders. Also, the mesh and metal might not match luxury or high-tech office decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mindspace Office Desk Organizer

What you need to know: Students and professionals alike are drawn by this desk organizer’s classic design with wide spaces.

What you will love: Its six compartments with wide openings are easy to access yet keep everything in its place. The pullout drawer provides extra storage and slides open for quick access. Moreover, the solid base and mesh steel construction make it durable and sturdy, and no assembly is required.

What you should consider: This organizer does not have file folder slots. Also, at 8.7 by 5.5 by 5 inches, the size may be smaller than users expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

