Which black rug for the bedroom is best?

With so many trending design schemes using pastels, it’s always good to stand out by returning to the color that is always chic: black. Black rugs are elegant and bold. By lowering the amount of light at floor level, they help draw the eye up to the other design elements in the room. If you’re looking for a carpet for your bedroom, you’ll find there are numerous advantages to decorating with black.

The best one is the Evelina Geometric Beige/Black Area Rug for its compatibility with a number of interior design schemes.

What to know before you buy a black rug for the bedroom

Benefits of black rugs

Black rugs are luxurious statement pieces that elevate just about any interior-design scheme. Not only are they classy, they’re also highly functional. A thick black rug can help retain heat during the cold winter months by capturing energy from the sun. And if you live in a household prone to messes from kids, pets or parties, black can help hide dirt and spills.

Toning down a black rug

A solid black rug can be pretty severe. If you don’t want your bedroom to get too dark, look for one that works other colors into its design. A black-and-white rug, for instance, can give you the best of both worlds, as the white provides a reflective surface for morning and afternoon light.

How to style a black rug

A black rug can go with just about any design scheme. It’s all about how you style it. If your home is on the colorful side, think about other ways to work black into your decor to play off the rug. If you have a monochrome theme going on, a black rug will fit right in. Patterned rugs can serve as a focal platform for a large, plush bed with monotone bedding.

But just as black can upscale your bedroom, it can also quickly become overpowering. Use it sparingly and strategically. Accent the space and set the mood without dominating the space.

What to look for in a quality black rug for the bedroom

Material

Rugs are made from a wide assortment of materials that determine their durability, ease to clean and affordability. For the bedroom, you have a lot of options, as it’s not a high-traffic area prone to messes like the kitchen or living room.

Wool: If you want a soft, cozy rug consider wool, which is sturdy and warm.

If you want a soft, cozy rug consider wool, which is sturdy and warm. Silk: If you’re looking for luxury, silk is perfect for the bedroom but does require professional cleaning.

If you’re looking for luxury, silk is perfect for the bedroom but does require professional cleaning. Cotton: This is best for those on a budget and it’s easy to clean. Just don’t expect it to last a long time.

This is best for those on a budget and it’s easy to clean. Just don’t expect it to last a long time. Natural fibers: Jute, allo, sisal and seagrass can add fun texture free of chemicals to your room, but they’re not as soft.

Jute, allo, sisal and seagrass can add fun texture free of chemicals to your room, but they’re not as soft. Animal skins: Skins such as cowhide are soft and make for a stylish, unique decorative piece.

Skins such as cowhide are soft and make for a stylish, unique decorative piece. Synthetics: Viscose, nylon, polyester and polypropylene are perfect for children’s bedrooms, as they’re stain resistant and durable.

Weave type and pile height

Weave describes how your rug’s fibers are threaded together, and pile height is how high those threads rise from the rug’s backing.

A shag rug is soft, thick and pleasant to walk on, but hard to clean.

is soft, thick and pleasant to walk on, but hard to clean. A pile rug such as a hand-tufted or knotted rug is high-quality and durable but much pricier, as it is handmade.

such as a hand-tufted or knotted rug is high-quality and durable but much pricier, as it is handmade. A flatweave rug is reversible and woven on a loom, so there’s no backing. That means stains won’t stick.

is reversible and woven on a loom, so there’s no backing. That means stains won’t stick. Rugs woven on machine looms are often called “power loom.” Their piles are flawless and heat-pressed into a backing.

Size

Placing your rug in a bedroom can be difficult, as larger beds are a burden to move. If you don’t want a large rug that serves as a platform for your furniture, try smaller accent rugs you can run alongside your bed, in the middle of the floor (if your bed is against a wall) or partially under furniture.

Shape

Not all rugs are rectangles. Animal hides such as cowhide are the most unusual shape, but you can also go with a circular rug to break up the rectilinearity of your home. A non-geometric, organic shape can work wonders to add tranquility into your space, echoing the shape of a small garden pool.

Design

What design you choose ultimately depends on your design scheme. Patterns look great in minimal and modern homes. Solids work well in these spaces, too, but also mesh with the understatedness of mid-century modern. An expressionist pattern or eclectic motif can look good in boho or contemporary cheer. And a black Oriental rug will make any classically designed home feel royal.

How much you can expect to spend on a black rug for the bedroom

The cost of a rug is equivalent to its size and is affected by the material. Smaller rugs are around $25-$150, depending on size and quality. Large area rugs can be anywhere from $80-$700, with synthetic the budget option and fine silks and wools setting the ceiling.

Black rug for the bedroom FAQ

How do I clean my rug?

A. Clean it thoroughly every year. Start by vacuuming and then beating it on a line. Then use some rug shampoo and really scrub it. Blot out as much wetness as you can, then hang the rug to dry.

Be sure to first test its colorfastness before scrubbing by dabbing a small amount of cleaning fluid on a corner and seeing if any of the pigment lifts. You don’t want to sap all the vibrance from your rug.

Do I need a rug pad?

A. Rug pads do more than just keep your carpet from moving around. They also help insulate against cold wood or tile floors and protect your floors from scratching and furniture indentations.

What’s the best black rug for the bedroom to buy?

Top black rug for the bedroom

Evelina Geometric Beige/Black Area Rug

What you need to know: This gorgeous minimalistic beige and black rug will look fabulous in any mid-century modern home.

What you’ll love: With a simple geometric pattern of black lines forming oscillating peaks on a large field of beige, this black carpet is perfectly understated. It’s machine-made from polyester and available in eight sizes. The shag has a subtle pile of around three-quarters of an inch and is soft underfoot.

What you should consider: It’s a bit thin, so make sure you have a backing pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top black rug for the bedroom for the money

Kelarea Super Soft Shaggy Rug Fluffy Bedroom Carpets

What you need to know: Step down into this large, delightfully fluffy rug every morning.

What you’ll love: Available in 3 by 5 feet, 4 by 5.9 feet and 5 by 8 feet, this solid black, polyester rug will soften any bedroom. The shag has a 1.6-inch pile and there’s a nonslip backing. This is perfect if you have little ones at home, as it will cushion their falls and is made for heavy use.

What you should consider: Because the shag is so thick, this rug can be difficult to vacuum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Haklang Geometric Handmade Handwoven Wool Black Area Rug

What you need to know: Add a bit of luxury to your bedroom with this handwoven, fractal modern rug.

What you’ll love: Here’s a high quality wool option for the boho, contemporary cheer or modern home. The white geometric pattern is raised up for a total pile just over a quarter of an inch. You can get it in either 5 by 8 feet or 8 by 10 feet.

What you should consider: The rug will shed a lot, so you’ll have to keep up with the vacuuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.