The past few years have been tougher than usual. Life might feel more like a routine than an adventure. But there is a quick and easy way to escape the doldrums: treat yourself to one of those items that have been on your Amazon wish list for the past few months.

Whether it’s something you’ve always wanted to try, such as an air fryer or a soundbar, or something that could make your life better, like a smartwatch, stop putting off till tomorrow what you can buy today.

If you haven’t been keeping up with adding to your wish list, here are a few self-gifts to consider.

Why you should treat yourself with shopping

While many people jokingly refer to shopping for pleasure as “retail therapy,” there are some actual scientific benefits. According to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, shopping for pleasure can reduce residual sadness. This is because it gives you control over your environment when you’ve been in a sad situation where you’re not in control. So really, shopping for pleasure is better for you than you might think.

Great products you’ve always wanted

Karaoke USA Karaoke System

Belting out your favorite song isn’t just cathartic — it stimulates your brain to release those “feel-good” chemicals that relieve anxiety. They also give you a rush of euphoria and may even bolster your immune system. With this portable karaoke system, you sing whenever and wherever you want.

Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Mattress

Feeling good starts with sleeping well. Casper’s supported mattress has gel pods that keep your spine aligned while you rest. The hybrid mattress‘ perforated foam ensures air circulation, which keeps you from overheating so you can have the best night’s sleep possible.

TheraGun Elite

Those aches you accumulate throughout the day don’t have to linger. With TheraGun’s personal massager, you can knead away the pain, to make the most of your downtime.

BigLeef Sandwich Cutter, Sealer and Decruster

The little things make the biggest difference. Removing the crust from a sandwich is like having a box of chocolates where each one is your favorite. Even better, this clever device seals the edges of your sandwich to make it look as good as it tastes.

Timex Women’s Essex Avenue Watch

Extravagance doesn’t have to cost a lot. This elegant gold watch has a mother-of-pearl dial with goldtone numerals. It also features an Indiglo dial and is water-resistant to 100 feet.

SlowTon Pet Sling Carrier

Stop leaving your best friend at home. With this adjustable pet sling, you can take your furry companion with you wherever you go. The padded shoulder strap ensures comfort for you, while the soft, breathable cotton makes it a luxury travel experience for your pet.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

How would you like to have a personal bartender who makes your perfect drink every time? With this ingenious appliance, you can create an endless variety of craft cocktails at the touch of a button. Just select your favorite drink, adjust the strength, press a button and enjoy.

AeroGarden Bounty Elite

AeroGarden is the best way to go green inside your home. This countertop hydroponic garden lets you grow up to nine plants — flowers or vegetables — all year long.

Apple iPad Pro

Stop denying your creativity. Let your soul express itself. Apple’s iPad Pro gives you the tools you need to make your imaginative endeavors a reality, whether it’s writing that first novel, shooting your first movie, composing your first song or creating your first digital painting.

Sony X85J 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

If your downtime involves watching TV, you should have one that makes the experience the best it can be. Sony’s X85J 4K TV gives you a smooth, clear, rich and full picture while providing access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streaming services.

JBL All-in-One Soundbar

Don’t stop with the picture. Add a soundbar to your home entertainment center for the most immersive experience. The low-profile design of JBL’s wireless soundbar simulates a surround sound experience with no additional wires or speakers.

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow

Pampering never goes out of style. This lavender-scented silk sleep mask can help you maximize your sleep. It comes with extra seeds, so you can adjust the weight to your comfort level and a free gel mask that can help relieve eye fatigue.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you love coffee, this cold brew and iced coffee maker is the perfect self-gift. It has a compact size to easily fit on your counter but makes up to 19 servings that will stay fresh in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Six-Pack Silicone Tea Infuser

If tea is more your thing, these reusable, high-quality tea infuser bags are custom-designed for loose-leaf tea. Each bag is vibrantly colored, so your cup is easy to identify. After making your tea, just rinse with warm soapy water or put it in the dishwasher for cleaning.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Some items really do live up to their hype. If you’ve been skeptical about air fryers, give this Ninja model a try. It is highly recommended if you are a comfort food fan who just can’t get enough fries and chicken tenders. It has a one-touch control panel and a sizable 4-quart container. It is also easy to clean.

Cofice Recipe Book Binder

Why just have a cookbook when you can create an entire recipe cataloging system? This attractive, hand-painted organizer is water-resistant and built to last. The three-ring system makes it easy to rearrange recipes to your liking. It includes 20 protector sheets, 40 recipe cards and 12 tabbed category dividers.

Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights

Sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is to enhance your living space. This pack of eight solar-powered lights lets you illuminate your patio or walkways without clumsy wires or an increased energy bill. Installation is easy, and each light is completely weather-resistant, so you can display them all year long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

With their intelligent active noise-cancellation, you can escape the hectic world and retreat to the soothing, soul-nurturing environment of your favorite music or audio books. These water- and sweat-resistant earbuds are suitable for workouts and have a long battery life, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power in the middle of a run.

Degrees Of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket

Nothing makes you feel comforted and secure, like a weighted blanket. This model has small pockets filled with premium glass beads for evenly distributed weight. This blanket has covers that make it suitable for both hot and cold sleepers. For peace of mind, it comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee.

