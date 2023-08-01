WAKE UP FEELING REFRESHED AND ENERGIZED WITH THESE PRODUCTS

What’s keeping you up at night? A poor work-life balance, chronic pain and certain mental disorder contribute to restless nights in bed. Sleep loss can leave you feeling tired throughout the day and, if left untreated, can lead to medical problems.

Suppose you are one of 50 to 70 million Americans with chronic sleep loss. In that case, the good news is, according to the National Institutes of Health, it is a readily treatable health problem, meaning there are things you can do to get a more restful night’s sleep.

HOW MUCH SLEEP DO WE NEED?

The Mayo Clinic has determined that the amount of sleep you need to stay healthy decreases as you age.

Here’s a breakdown of recommended sleep by age group:

Newborns up to 3 months old: 14 to 17 hours

Infants 4 to 12 months old: 12 to 16 hours with naptime

Young children 1 to 5 years old: 10 to 14 hours with naptime

School-aged children 6 to 12 years old: nine to 12 hours

Teenagers 13 to 18 years old: eight to 10 hours

Adults age 18 and older: seven to nine hours

However, if you are currently suffering from sleep deprivation, pregnant or not getting quality sleep, the amount of sleep you need to stay healthy increases.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH CONSEQUENCES OF CHRONIC SLEEP LOSS?

Initially, the consequences of not getting enough sleep may seem minor. You may be excessively tired during the day or need help falling and staying asleep at night. However, these symptoms can intensify to a lowered sense of alertness and an inability to focus or perform tasks that require reasoning or complex thought.

Harvard Medical School studied the correlation between public safety and sleep, pointing out that sleep deprivation played a critical role in the grounding of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker and the explosion of the Challenger.

Also, the cumulative effects of sleep deprivation can impact your overall health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic sleep deprivation may lead to health problems such as:

Daytime sleepiness

Fatigue

Irritability

Trouble thinking

Headaches

Microsleeps

Droopy eyelids

Hand tremors

Hallucinations

Uncontrollable eye movements

Impulsive behavior

Impaired judgment

TIPS FOR GETTING A BETTER NIGHT’S SLEEP

You can often correct sleep issues by simply adjusting or creating routines. Here are some simple things to help you get a better night’s sleep.

Don’t nap during the day. Fight the urge to take a long nap during the day, as this may make it harder to fall asleep at night. Shorter naps, under 30 minutes, however, can be beneficial to some.

Fight the urge to take a long nap during the day, as this may make it harder to fall asleep at night. Shorter naps, under 30 minutes, however, can be beneficial to some. Exercise regularly during the day. Exercise is essential. It is conducive to a more restful night’s sleep. However, exercise also releases endorphins, which can play a role in keeping you awake. If you exercise at night, it could prevent you from falling asleep.

Exercise is essential. It is conducive to a more restful night’s sleep. However, exercise also releases endorphins, which can play a role in keeping you awake. If you exercise at night, it could prevent you from falling asleep. Set a sleep schedule. The body performs best with a routine. Giving yourself a fairly strict bedtime — and sticking to it — can help you fall asleep naturally every night.

The body performs best with a routine. Giving yourself a fairly strict bedtime — and sticking to it — can help you fall asleep naturally every night. Create a bedtime routine. Rituals can help train the body to respond in a particular way. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading or taking a warm bath, can help you fall asleep.

Rituals can help train the body to respond in a particular way. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading or taking a warm bath, can help you fall asleep. Create a good sleeping environment. Loud sounds can keep you from falling asleep, lights late at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm and hot or cold temperatures can prevent you from achieving a restful night’s sleep. To prepare for sleep, quiet the house, dim the lights and set the temperature at a comfortable level.

Loud sounds can keep you from falling asleep, lights late at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm and hot or cold temperatures can prevent you from achieving a restful night’s sleep. To prepare for sleep, quiet the house, dim the lights and set the temperature at a comfortable level. Avoid caffeine late in the day. Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours. For some people, drinking coffee after lunch could keep you up at night.

Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours. For some people, drinking coffee after lunch could keep you up at night. Avoid devices late in the evening. The blue light devices emit restricts the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep. This is why devices should be put away anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours before bedtime.

The blue light devices emit restricts the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep. This is why devices should be put away anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours before bedtime. Wake to sunlight. Your body has a natural 24-hour wake-sleep cycle. Waking to bright sunlight helps set your circadian clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night.

THESE ITEMS CAN HELP YOU GET A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

This smart thermostat learns your behavior patterns and automatically adjusts temperatures to your needs. It lowers the temperature of your house to create ideal sleeping conditions that help ensure a more restful sleep.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs

With these bulbs, you can use your favorite voice assistant to create the perfect mood for falling asleep. Alternatively, you can program a lighting routine that helps ease you into sleep at the same time every night.

California Design Den Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket

This cozy blanket is made of 100% cotton and weighs 15 pounds. It is made for adults who are 140 pounds or heavier. It is handmade in India by artisans. It won’t fade or pill after washing it.

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine

This sound machine can be a game-changer for the individual who needs background noise to sleep. You can choose from thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, brook and white noise sounds to place you in your comfort zone, so sleep comes easily.

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm

This alarm clock gradually brightens up your bedroom, so you wake feeling calm yet refreshed. The warm light helps set your circadian clock, so you will also fall asleep easier at night. If needed, this wake-up light also has a sunset feature, so you can drift naturally off to sleep as your room darkens.

Lc-Dolida Sleep Mask with Bluetooth Headphones

This sleep mask includes Bluetooth headphones to encourage sound sleep. It requires one to two hours of charging for up to 10 hours of playing time. The 3D mask is made of lightweight, soft materials such as memory foam. Its design fits most faces and blocks out light.

Natrol Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummy

These gummies contain 10 milligrams of melatonin, a hormone that encourages sleep. They are non-GMO, vegetarian, gelatin-free, and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. They are also drug-free, so they won’t cause morning drowsiness or lead to dependence.

Psinzmk Anti-Snoring Mouth Guard

If snoring is affecting your sleep, a mouthguard may improve your sleep. This mouthguard is designed by dentists and physicians, which ensures their effectiveness. It is made of medical-grade silicone and free of odors or bisphenol A.

Samsali 2-in-1 Aroma Foot Pads

These foot pads are placed on your feet before bedtime for up to 10 hours of relaxation. They contain premium, natural ingredients. Simply peel off the adhesive and place the pad on the bottom of your foot before bed.

Levoit Air Purifiers for Bedroom

These purifiers can help with allergies, pet dander and poor sleep. They have 360-degree VortexAir Technology to ensure your entire room is purified. They operate quietly, with a noise level of 25 decibels. You can add fragrant essential oils for aromatherapy benefits.

