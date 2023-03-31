Is a Clearblue or First Response pregnancy test better?

Time stops in the moments waiting for a home pregnancy test to deliver the answer. This is one of the most vulnerable times in anyone’s life, and it’s critical that the pregnancy test you choose is accurate and fast.

When taking a pregnancy test, you want the fastest, most accurate results from a test you can trust. Because both brands are reliable, it all boils down to how fast you want your results.

Clearblue

Clearblue is the best-selling home pregnancy test across the globe. They not only offer pregnancy testing but also tests for those trying to conceive.

In terms of testing technology, Clearblue boasts 99% accuracy when the test is administered correctly from the first day of a missed period. The company is a pioneer in terms of easy-to-read tests.

Clearblue pros

The Floodguard feature is a critical component of Clearblue’s accuracy. It collects excess urine and returns it to the test to minimize errors.

For easy interpretation, the digital readout offers a clearly written “pregnant” or “not pregnant” result.

Digital tests also predict how long you’ve been pregnant. The estimates range from one to two weeks, two to three weeks or three-plus weeks.

Clearblue cons

The digital version of this pregnancy test is much more expensive than the other versions.

Clearblue has a reputation for false positives. If you want to be absolutely sure of your pregnancy status, administering multiple at-home tests and following up with a doctor’s visit and a blood test is the best option.

Additionally, Clearblue is less accurate on the first day of a missed period than they indicate (around 64% accurate as opposed to the advertised 99%).

Best Clearblue pregnancy tests

Clearblue Early Detection Pregnancy Test

This early detection test provides results five days before your expected period. It’s over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period. The tip is wide for easy sampling. Three tests are included in this pack.

Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test With Smart Countdown

No more guessing at whether or not that extra line is there. Digital results use words to tell you whether you are pregnant, and this test offers an estimate in weeks of how far along you are. It features a countdown clock as proof the test is working. This test has a wide tip for easy sampling, and this pack has three tests.

Clearblue Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test

Get a positive result in under one minute with this rapid test. It is easy to use with an ergonomic handle and a wide, color-changing tip. The patented flood guard feature reduces testing errors which increases accuracy. Test up to five days before the expected date of your period.

First Response

First Response is another pregnancy test that is trusted by many couples who are trying to conceive.

Their tests are generally more affordable and are highly accurate, with fast results. These tests are able to detect very faint levels of hCG and are the choice for anxious people who want to test early and often.

First Response pros

You can test up to six days before your missed period (the earliest option in pregnancy tests).

First Response is connected to an app that can help you confirm the results of your test.

These tests are generally more affordable, so even testing multiple times won’t break the bank.

First Response cons

The digital test only offers a “yes” or “no.”

Some of the earliest testing may not be as accurate. You may receive a false negative. Plan ahead for this type of early testing by purchasing more than one test.

Best First Response pregnancy tests

First Response Early Result Pregnancy Test

This is the earliest pregnancy test you can take. The lines are sharp, clear and easy-to read. The handle is comfortable. Scan your results and send them to the EasyRead app for confirmation.

First Response Rapid Result Pregnancy Test

Get test results in under one minute with this two-pack of rapid tests. The slimline test is comfortable to hold and easy to position. Results are up to 99% accurate from the first day of your missed period.

First Response Gold Digital Pregnancy Test

The digital readout features a clear “yes” or “no.” It has a “test is working” feature to let you know your hCG levels are being measured. It’s more affordable than other digital tests, and results come in three minutes or less.

Should you get Clearblue or First Response?

Although both Clearblue and First Response are trusted consumer brands, First Response has the slight edge. Their tests can be administered earlier than Clearblue (up to six days before your expected period date) and the results are 97% accurate on the first day of your missed period. So you’ll know sooner and with more certainty if you’re pregnant.

