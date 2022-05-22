Which anti-chafing sticks are best?

If you’ve experienced skin irritation from friction, like blisters, rug burns or runner’s rash, you have probably tried a number of different products for sensitive skin. Anti-chafing sticks are one of the best products for keeping skin eruptions, blistering, redness and chafing at bay. If you want to find one of the best anti-chafing sticks available, then the Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream is the perfect pick.

What to know before you buy an anti-chafing stick

Understand how to use an anti-chafing stick

You can apply anti-chafing sticks directly to your skin to reduce friction from your skin rubbing against other skin or fabric. The anti-chafing stick offers a breathable moisture barrier, meaning that any rain and sweat simply rolls off of your skin and is either wicked away or absorbed into your clothing.

Friction from dry fabric against your skin can be an issue, and anti-chafing sticks can lubricate your skin without making it greasy. Your clothing will then glide against your skin rather than scrape against it, which leads to fewer blisters and burns. Anti-chafing sticks tend to be dry, colorless and greaseless, which means you don’t need to worry about your clothing getting stained.

Learn about the benefits of anti-chafing sticks

There are a number of different kinds of people who can benefit from using and applying anti-chafing sticks. For example, triathletes, cyclists and runners use anti-chafing sticks around their groin areas and thighs for protection during races and exercise.

Parents can apply anti-chafing sticks to their babies’ sensitive bottoms to reduce the risk of diaper rash. Those with sensitive skin can use a small amount of anti-chafing cream on high-friction areas of their skin, like their inner thighs.

Wash your anti-chafing stick off thoroughly

You can wash most anti-chafing sticks off fairly easily with water and soap in the shower. I’s essential to ensure that you remove all the product from your skin to avoid any product residue from building up, since this could lead to a skin reaction.

What to look for in a quality anti-chafing stick

Ingredients

Anti-chafing sticks usually include ingredients like glyceryl behenate, coconut oil, triglycerides, petroleum, olive oil and beeswax.

Natural formulas

There are many anti-chafing sticks on the market made with natural ingredients for people with sensitive skin. These anti-chafing sticks are typically free of mineral oils, lanolin and petroleum.

Types of anti-chafing sticks

There are a few different kinds of anti-chafing sticks, including gels, wipes, roll-ons, sticks, lotions and creams. Creams and lotions can be difficult and messy to apply. Sticks and roll-on products are more expensive and often less hygienic than other products. Gels tend to be popular, since they feel lightweight and easy to apply.

How much you can expect to spend on an anti-chafing stick

Anti-chafing sticks usually range in price from about $6–$25. The most budget-friendly and basic anti-chafing sticks cost about $6–$10, while high-end anti-chafing sticks vary in price from $18–$25.

Anti-chafing stick FAQ

Are anti-chafing sticks scented?

A. Most anti-chafing sticks are not scented, since fragrances can be irritating to those with sensitive skin. Many anti-chafing sticks are hypoallergenic and include only natural ingredients. Some of these natural ingredients might have subtle scents.

Are anti-chafing sticks clear?

A. Some anti-chafing sticks might dry clear, but not always. Some roll-on anti-chafing balms are opaque, much like deodorant. If you apply too much of an anti-chafing balm, it could end up flaking on your skin. Gel anti-chafing sticks tend to be clear, while some lotions and creams are white until they absorb into your skin.

Can you use an anti-chafing stick on your face as a makeup primer?

A. Anti-chafing sticks are not meant for cosmetic use. They can help sweat roll off your face or prevent redness from windburn, but they can also lead to skin irritation and acne breakouts. It can also be hard to get your foundation to stick to the anti-chafing balm.

What are the best anti-chafing sticks to buy?

Top anti-chafing stick

Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream

What you need to know: This highly rated anti-chafing cream from Chamois has a skin-softening effect and a non-greasy feel.

What you’ll love: This popular cream is free from artificial fragrances, parabens and gluten with no greasy residue. It won’t discolor or damage technical clothing.

What you should consider: The soothing effect of this cream doesn’t last for more than a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-chafing stick for the money

Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm

What you need to know: This affordable anti-chafing balm from Body Glide has a formula that works well for daily use and sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly anti-chafing balm features a bar applicator for cleaner application and a hypoallergenic formula that won’t clog your pores. It’s also mild enough to use on a daily basis.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this anti-chafing balm feels a little too thick in warmer weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ruby’s Lube All-Natural Anti-Chafe, Anti-Blister Balm

What you need to know: Composed of all-natural ingredients, this anti-chafing balm from Ruby’s Lube is perfect for runners and triathletes.

What you’ll love: This natural balm comes in a 3-ounce container with all-natural ingredients and a formula meant for all skin types. It also includes only five natural ingredients, including beeswax and lemongrass.

What you should consider: This anti-chafing balm is fairly pricey compared to competing products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.