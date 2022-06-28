Which hoop earrings are best?

Since becoming popular in the 1960s, hoop earrings have become available in a variety of styles. They can be enormous or tiny, made of metal or plastic, and subtle or hard-to-miss. No matter what your style is, you’ll be able to find a pair of hoop earrings that matches your look.

The Giani Bernini 1.5-Inch Sterling Silver Tube Hoop Earrings are neutral enough to work with any outfit, but are also chic enough to elevate your ensemble. The tube design gives them a look that’s both understated and attractive.

What to know before you buy hoop earrings

Your other jewelry

If you plan to wear your hoop earrings with other items of jewelry, keep in mind how the earrings would work with your other pieces. Make sure the hoops you select complement your other jewelry, like bracelets and necklaces. For example, if you tend to wear statement necklaces, you might want to select smaller hoops, to balance the aesthetic.

The weight of the earrings

Some earrings can pull on your ears due to their weight. If the feeling or look of this pulling effect bothers you, sticking with lightweight earrings is a good choice. Additionally, if your earring holes are located low on your earlobe, it’s wise to avoid heavy earrings. They may eventually tear through the skin around the hole.

Don’t assume that bigger or thicker earrings weigh more. Hoops with a large diameter and/or thickness can be lightweight. Instead, try the earrings on before you purchase them or before you toss the receipt to ensure they’re comfortable.

Types of backing styles

Hoop earrings are designed with a number of different backing styles. Some backing styles are more secure than others. For example, while they’re similar in functionality, screw backs are more secure than push backs. And Chrysmela backs are the most secure backing of all. Other backing styles for hoop earrings include lever backs, jumbo earring backs, saddle backs, kidney wires, latch backs, push-on stoppers and La Pousette backs. Figure out which backing styles suit your lifestyle and habits. If you tend to lose earrings regularly, choose a secure backing style. Since it’s easy to lose earrings, be sure to store them in a safe place. Keep them secure and organized in a stylish jewelry box.

What to look for in quality hoop earrings

Type of metal

Most hoop earrings are made of metal. You can choose from silver, yellow gold, white gold and platinum. Gold and platinum tend to cost more than silver. Some hoops use silver as a base and have a gold or silver tone finish.

Size

Hoops are sold in a virtually endless range of sizes. You’ll find them in every size from dime size to baseball size.

Shape

While most hoops are round, you’re not limited to this style. You can find earrings in oval, square, rectangle, triangle and even hexagonal shapes.

Textured vs. smooth

Some hoop earrings have a smooth surface, while others are made with a textured surface that adds visual interest.

Plain vs. designed

If you want a pared-down look, plain hoops are a good fit for you. If you want your earrings to make a statement, however, look for hoops with etched or painted design details. Stones and other types of embellishments also create attention-grabbing hoops. Depending on the type of stone and application, they can give earrings a glitzy, high-end look.

How much you can expect to spend on hoop earrings

The cost of hoop earrings depends almost entirely on the material of which they’re made and whether or not they’re embellished. Sterling silver hoop earrings are usually priced below $100, while gold and platinum earrings can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Hoop earrings FAQ

What are hoop earrings?

A. One of the most popular styles of earrings, hoop earrings loop from the front of your earlobe to the back. The majority of hoop earrings are round, but you can find them in shapes including square, rectangle, oval and triangle. Hoops can be plain, smooth, textured or embellished. They’re most often constructed of a metal like gold, platinum or silver. However, a smaller number of hoops are made of materials like plastic and resin.

How should you wear hoop earrings?

A. Luckily, hoop earrings are extremely versatile. They complement most outfits nicely. Size makes a difference in the effect that the hoops create. Big hoops offer a bold, dramatic effect, while small hoops are more subtle and understated.

What are the best hoop earrings to buy?

Top hoop earrings

Giani Bernini 1.5-Inch Sterling Silver Tube Hoop Earrings

What you need to know: These sterling silver hoop earrings are chic in their simplicity, while the larger size ensures you’ll get noticed.

What you’ll love: The tube shape of these hoops make them versatile; they’ll look good with nearly any outfit, from casual to formal. Sterling silver is an affordable jewelry metal that is also durable.

What you should consider: A small number of buyers cited quality control issues with the posts, reporting they broke after wearing the earrings just a few times.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top hoop earrings for the money

Anne Klein 1.25-Inch Click-It Hoop Earrings

What you need to know: Designed with a wide profile and smooth surface, these stylish hoops will elevate your look.

What you’ll love: Constructed of sturdy mixed metal, these earrings are built to last. They’re available in a gold or silver finish and are a great value for the money.

What you should consider: At least one buyer reported that the stem broke after wearing the earrings the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Macy’s Polished Hoop Earrings in 14k White Gold

What you need to know: The high-shine of these petite, 14k white gold hoop earrings will easily take you from day to night.

What you’ll love: If you prefer modestly-sized hoops over their robust counterparts, chances are good these earrings will do the trick. The 17 millimeter diameter of the hoops is understated. Since the design of these hoop earrings is simple, they’re versatile enough to be worn in any setting.

What you should consider: Some buyers said the clasps weren’t secure and bent easily, while others felt the hoops were too small in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

