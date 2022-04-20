Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack is best?

There are plenty of reasons to love the Disney animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.” With fun songs, gorgeous animation and unforgettable characters, it remains one of the most beloved Disney classics. As a result, there’s been a lot of “Beauty and the Beast” merchandise released. So, which “Beauty and the Beast” themed backpack takes the cake? That depends on what you’re looking for. Check out the Loungefly Disney Beauty And The Beast Belle Cosplay Shoulder Bag for a backpack that will make you feel like the belle of the ball.

What to know before you buy a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack

Small backpack vs. large backpack

The backpack size you choose depends on how you’ll be using it. Is it for school, work or travel? If so, then a medium or large backpack about 13 inches tall is probably the way to go. If you are looking for a miniature backpack to wear instead of a small purse, then a backpack about 10.5 inches tall should do the trick.

Types of straps

While most backpacks feature two straps, this is not always the case. Some “Beauty and the Beast” backpacks have one strap. A few even have one strap that unzips into two so that you can change up how you carry it. In recent years, backpacks that can also be worn with one strap like a purse have become increasingly popular. Regardless of which type you prefer, adjustable and padded straps are often the easiest on your back.

Materials

Most “Beauty and the Beast” backpacks are made from polyester or faux leather. Polyester is the more lightweight option, but faux leather tends to be tougher. It even beats out real leather in terms of durability. Polyester is not waterproof unless it has a plastic coating. Many faux leather bags are waterproof and dry quickly.

What to look for in a quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack

Excellent illustrations

The animation in “Beauty and the Beast” is Disney at its finest, and a great backpack needs good-looking artwork. Nothing makes a Disney-themed item look cheap like bad pictures that don’t even resemble the characters you know and love. The bag’s color scheme should feel reminiscent of the film, and the featured characters should be immediately recognizable.

Matching hardware

A beautiful backpack can look unattractive if the zippers and buckles don’t match. Whether a backpack has silver, gunmetal, gold or rose gold hardware, those metal components should match the color scheme of the backpack in a complementary way. For example, a bag with a lot of pink tones might look better with rose gold hardware rather than silver hardware.

Pockets and sleeves

No matter the theme, a great backpack can help keep you organized. There should be at least two main pockets, one big and one small, for separating belongings. Even better backpacks have interior or side pockets and sleeves to keep everything easily accessible.

Insulated compartments

A really practical “Beauty and the Beast” backpack features one or two insulated pockets, eliminating the need to pack food or drinks separately. Insulated compartments have thicker siding. Insulating some compartments but not all of them helps keep the bag from getting too bulky and heavy.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack

A “Beauty and the Beast” backpack costs $30-$130, but a specialty backpack with extra amenities, such as a diaper bag backpack, can cost over $200.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack FAQ

What is a cosplay backpack?

A. Cosplay means dressing up like an existing character. It is popular with fan festivals and conventions for beloved media. A cosplay backpack is made to embody the vibe of a character, or it can be designed to replicate an accessory a specific character is known for carrying.

Is Loungefly officially licensed by Disney?

A. Loungefly is owned by Disney. This explains why Loungefly products feature such accurate artwork and why its products cost more than similar items made by other manufacturers.

What’s the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle Cosplay Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This faux leather backpack is 11 inches tall, has a flap closure and is designed to mimic Belle’s yellow ballgown.

What you’ll love: It has bold gold-toned rivets and cute embroidered illustrations. The detailing really makes it feel like it’s made from Belle’s dress. There’s a matching wallet that can be purchased separately.

What you should consider: There’s no zipper, and the straps are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ backpack for the money

Loungefly Disney Princess Castle Series Belle Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This faux leather backpack is 10.5 inches tall, has a zipper closure and features illustrations of Belle in town with a book and the Beast’s castle.

What you’ll love: The artwork is incredibly detailed, featured on the front and back and is in the colorful stained glass style featured in the film. The fabric on the inside has a stained glass rose print against a blue backdrop. It has side pockets.

What you should consider: There are no interior pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Petunia Pickle Pop Art Beauty and the Beast Bottom Pivot Backpack

What you need to know: This multifunctional diaper bag backpack is 15.5 tall, has rose gold-toned zipper closures and a print featuring Belle and Chip.

What you’ll love: It has a spacious interior and plenty of pockets. The front compartment is insulated, and there’s a padded compartment for your phone.

What you should consider: The straps are comfortable but not padded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

