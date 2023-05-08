It isn’t bad if you’re frugal with your money. Everyone’s financial situation and goals differ, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find high-quality products at affordable prices. These BestReviews staff picks feature some lesser-known brands, but we consider them diamonds in the rough and superb bargain picks for anyone working with a budget.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share the best budget products chosen by the BestReviews staff.

Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner can help reduce your time cleaning your home. The RoboVac 11S has a compact design, making it suitable for small to medium-sized homes, and it works for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors. It has a sensor for avoiding obstacles and automatically recharges itself.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom

Bluetooth speakers are fantastic for listening to music outdoors, but many are pricey and don’t offer the best sound quality. With the Motion Boom, you’ll get a durable speaker that delivers outstanding sound at an affordable price. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and offers up to 24 hours of playtime.

Sold by Amazon

Wyze Cam OG

You can’t put a price on peace of mind, but the Wyze Cam OG makes keeping an eye on things much more affordable. This camera offers a 120-degree viewing field, a built-in spotlight, two-way audio and an IP65 protection rating, which means it can handle the elements.

Sold by Wyze

American Tourister Suitcase

This suitcase is built to withstand harsh traveling conditions and will keep your belongings well-protected. It has a wide pull handle for a comfortable grip, an interior mesh pocket, compression straps for keeping clothes organized and 360-degree spinner wheels. Plus, it’s available in several colors.

Sold by Amazon

Outxe Phone Lanyard

If you’re constantly worried about losing your phone or accidentally dropping it, this lanyard is a must-buy. This bundle comes with four durable pads, a wrist strap and a neck lanyard that can be adjusted to a crossbody. It works with all smartphones, and the case can accommodate any phone with a length of 4 to 6.7 inches.

Sold by Amazon

