Which printers for art prints are best?

Many printers are equipped to handle simple documents with some low-quality photos or graphics. However, for creatives who need a dedicated printer for their artwork, high quality is crucial to preserving their artistic vision.

If you need a printer for a physical copy of your hard work, the top choice is the Epson SureColor P900. It handles professional-quality media up to 17 inches for your art-print needs.

What to know before you buy a printer for art prints

Print size

Print size can limit your options. Anything over the usual size threshold of most printers requires a specialized inkjet that can handle large sizes. Printers that can handle very large pieces are going to be more expensive. If you need a printer for simple documents and home use, check out this BestReviews buying guide for more information.

Paper types

There are many types of paper materials to print with, beyond the size and shape. Some printers are not capable of handling heavy paperweights. If you have a special type of paper you intend to use, check which printers can effectively print with that particular material.

Location

Larger printers that adapt to many types and sizes of materials take up more room than average printers. Make plenty of space for the equipment you need and check printer sizes before you buy.

What to look for in a quality printer for art prints

Paper types

The best printers for art prints allow for diverse and varied paper types and weights. The material an artist prints on is an important component of the artwork itself. Print art prints on an appropriate medium. Ensure the prospective printer is capable of handling the types of paper, cardstock or specialty material you need to use.

Connectivity

Good printers have multiple connection options. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are common wireless solutions, while ethernet cables and USB connections usually are faster wired options. The best printers allow for easy remote control and printing using internet connectivity.

Size

Bigger printers are not always better. Depending on what kinds of art prints a user produces, having the option of putting an image on a larger canvas might be unnecessary. Check the maximum sizes possible to print and decide if you need that scale for your art prints. There is no reason to spend more money for extra print space you will not use.

How much you can expect to spend on a printer for art prints

You can find a printer that produces high-quality art prints of smaller sizes for less than $500. If you need larger prints or the best-quality images possible, it might be worth investing in a high-end model, which can go beyond $1,000.

Top printer for art prints FAQ

Should I get a laserjet or an inkjet?

A. Laserjets cost less in the long run but cost more money at the start. Laserjets can print a higher volume faster. However, the superior color saturation from liquid ink in an inkjet makes for crisper photo and art-print quality. For printing high-quality, professional art prints, an inkjet is worth the time and money. If you need a printer that can produce high volumes of prints fast, a laserjet might be the way to go.

Should your printer have other functions?

A. All-in-one machines that print, scan, make copies and more are excellent. Multifunctional printer devices can be a good investment for tackling many different print jobs or projects. For art prints specifically, it may be better to invest the same money into a higher-quality, dedicated printing machine capable of churning out highly detailed, professional work and larger-size prints.

What’s the best printer for art prints to buy?

Top printer for art prints

Epson SureColor P900

What you need to know: This is the best inkjet printer for easily making clear art prints of professional quality in your home or office.

What you’ll love: It can accept many paper types and sizes, including paper for photos and fine art. It handles anything up to 17 inches, so you are not very limited in terms of scale. It prints crisp black and white along with vibrant color. Users can wirelessly print from computers, phones, tablets or other connected devices to get a print started from anywhere. The photo and matte black inks have separate, dedicated nozzles so users do not have to switch out ink cartridges.

What you should consider: This is an expensive investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top budget printer for art prints

Canon TS8320 All-In-One

What you need to know: This inkjet model is an affordable and easy-to-use option that can produce high-resolution art prints.

What you’ll love: It can take heavy paper or cardstock materials, and feeds from the back and front. It comes in a few different colors and features a large LCD touchscreen to operate the controls. You can control it with voice commands if paired with Alexa. It connects via Wi-Fi to your network for prints, scans and copies.

What you should consider: The print speed is only about 15 pages per minute, so it is a bit slow if you need to produce a high volume of art prints.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Epson Expression Premium EcoTank

What you need to know: This supertank inkjet printer will run for years without the need for changing out cartridges.

What you’ll love: This model has trays for loading many types of paper in the front and back. The ink will last without the need for replacement for about two years or 9,000 color pages, whichever comes first. The machine comes in traditional printer size and a wide format for handling prints up to 17 inches.

What you should consider: The machine is pretty large and takes up more space than most printers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

