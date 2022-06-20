Which office surge protectors are best?

As office spaces become more and more dense with devices like printers, PCs, tablets and more, the availability of power outlets becomes critical. While any power strip will provide you with more electricity, protecting your delicate electronics from power surges requires a dedicated surge protector.

The Tripp Lite 12 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip features a wide range of port options, allowing you to plug in a variety of devices and network equipment. From a reputable company known for high-quality electronics, this model is the best office surge protector for anyone looking to safeguard their electronics from damage.

What to consider before you buy an office surge protector

Size and location

Consider where you will place your surge protector and select one that will easily fit in your desired location. Some surge protectors are in the form of a long row of power outlets connected to a cord, while others are small, portable boxes that plug directly into the wall. Determine which type of surge protector will keep your cables safely and conveniently tucked away.

Your devices

The devices you intend to plug into your surge protector will determine which model is right for you. Some surge protectors are made for the home office and include USB and network ports, while others are specifically built for critical hospital equipment and contain rugged components designed for maximum reliability.

Cable length

Be sure to consider the length of the cable included on your power strip. A longer cord will allow you to more easily reach the wall outlet but will also result in more cable management. A short cable may neaten things up, but if it causes you to place your surge protector out in the open instead of behind a desk or under a table, it can create a tripping hazard.

What to look for in a quality office surge protector

Number of outlets

Consider how many devices you intend to plug into your surge protector. Choose a model that will accommodate your needs and still have an outlet or two available for expansion.

Port variety

Many office surge protectors also include USB ports for easy charging and powering of mobile phones, tablets and more. Some models also include coaxial ports and network/telephone cable ports to also protect modems and other delicate pieces of connected equipment. Select a surge protector with a variety of ports to allow for maximum flexibility and growth.

LED indicators

Choose a surge protector with LED indicators on it to allow you to ensure that it is grounded as well as receiving and sending power.

Build quality

Select a surge protector that will stand the test of time. Robust, professional surge protectors are available with metal housings, but most models are made from sturdy plastic. If you foresee regularly moving your surge protector or placing it in an area where it may be accidentally kicked or stepped on, a metal casing is the best solution for you.

Portability

While most surge protectors are permanently placed behind desks or discreetly hidden away, those who travel frequently for work may want to invest in a small model that can be used on the road. Power from hotel rooms, airports and other locations may be unstable. If you depend on your devices while on the road for business, traveling with a surge protector can provide you with some additional peace of mind.

How much you can expect to spend on an office surge protector

Office surge protectors can be purchased for as little as $20. Models costing up to $200 are available, but these will generally be overkill for the office, as they are often designed with industrial or hospital use in mind.

Office surge protector FAQ

Can I charge my phone with a surge protector?

A. Yes. Mobile devices can safely be charged with a surge protector either via AC power or a built-in USB port.

Do surge protectors wear out?

A. Yes. Over time, the technology inside the surge protector that allows it to do its job will no longer be effective. Some models will shut off entirely or indicate whether or not they still provide protection, while other units may not make this obvious. If you have experienced a recent electrical event that you know resulted in a surge, you should replace your protector.

Is it normal for a surge protector to get hot?

A. No. A little warmth is acceptable, but if your surge protector becomes hot to the touch, it means that you have too many devices plugged into it, resulting in a potentially dangerous situation. Remove a few devices and see if it cools down as a result.

Office surge protector tips

Minimize tripping hazards by placing surge protectors behind desks or other furniture, but be sure to allow them space to stay cool.

Don’t connect multiple surge protectors or power strips together, as this can result in a fire hazard.

Never cover a surge protector with a rug, pillows or bedding. This can cause potentially dangerous heat buildup.

What’s the best office surge protector to buy?

Top office surge protector

Tripp Lite TLP1208TELTV 12 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip

What you need to know: This surge protector features a wide variety of ports and an 8-foot cable.

What you’ll love: With 12 outlets generously spaced to accommodate even large AC adapters, this surge protector is ideal for providing power to a wide range of devices. USB, networking and coaxial ports allow for great flexibility, and this model’s angled plug allows it to fit tightly behind furniture.

What you should consider: A few users report that some of the outlets on this model are too tight to actually plug their power cable into.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office surge protector for the money

Nekteck Flat Plug Surge Protector with 2 USB Port and 12 AC Outlet

What you need to know: This model provides 12 outlets and two USB ports for a great price.

What you’ll love: Dual LED indicators allow you to see that this unit is grounded and receiving power. Twelve outlets, a 6-foot cable and a flat plug make this surge protector easy to hide.

What you should consider: Some users report that attaching this unit to a wall can be challenging due to the design of its mounting slots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tripp Lite ISOBAR6Ultra Isobar 6 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip

What you need to know: This heavy-duty model has an aluminum case and powerful surge protection.

What you’ll love: Robust and ready for mounting, this surge protector is great for heavy-duty devices. Its metal casing makes it resilient against drops, crushing and kicking, and its multiple LED indicators keep you informed on its status and operation.

What you should consider: No USB ports are offered on these models and only limited power outlets are offered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

