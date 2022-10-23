Although some of Apple’s latest features were already available on Android phones, the newest iPhones are still impressive.

Apple’s latest update introduced many features you can find on Android phones

Apple is known for trendsetting technology that other brands emulate. Still, not every iOS update is entirely cutting-edge. Some features introduced in the latest update were already available on popular Android phones. If you’re excited about the new iPhones and iOS 16 update but don’t want to switch to an Apple device, it may be worth considering an Android phone with similar features.

New Apple features that Android already had

Action Mode

The iPhone 14 has a new Action Mode that stabilizes your video while you’re in motion. This mode is ideal for those who want to get good footage while they run, skateboard or snowboard. While Action Mode is excellent for those who love sports and fitness, it isn’t necessarily new.

The Google Pixel 5 was released in 2020 and included four video stabilization modes. The Pixel 5’s standard video stabilization mode is ideal for light movement, whereas the active mode is suitable for heavy movement. The phone also has a locked stabilization mode for faraway shots and a cinematic-pan mode that smooths out panning shots.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Super Steady video stabilization mode capable of recording great action shots. Although the S20’s stabilization feature canâ€™t be used when recording 8K video, itâ€™s handy when using the standard video recording mode.

Multiple stops during navigation

Apple Maps and Google Maps are both fantastic GPS services. Still, Google Maps created a more convenient experience in 2017 when it began allowing users to add multiple stops along the way to their destination. This feature is ideal for long road trips since you can plan your restaurant and gas station visits ahead of time. Luckily, Apple Maps now supports multiple stops, making it easier to plan while traveling.

Always-on display

Always-on displays give you access to basic information, such as the date and time, without pressing a button. Additionally, you can usually see whether you have texts, emails or other notifications without unlocking your phone.

Apple’s always-on display will essentially be a dim version of the lock screen, meaning you’ll always be able to see your lock screen’s background. This update is exciting for some, while others may think it’s too distracting. Luckily, you can make the lock screen darker in the iPhone’s settings menu if you feel it’s too bright. Unfortunately, Apple’s version of the always-on display will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ditching the notch

In 2017, Apple had to make room for front-facing cameras and facial-recognition technology; this resulted in blank space at the top of their screens that many refer to as ”the notch.” Although the notch served a purpose, it has always felt like wasted space. Now, the notch is disappearing in favor of a pill-shaped camera cutout. Although the camera cutout still obstructs the screen to some degree, it feels better from a design perspective.

Most Android phones take great lengths to avoid screen obstruction. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an under-display selfie camera, resulting in little-to-no screen obstruction.

Apple updates FAQ

Is iOS 16 already available?

A. The iOS 16 beta was available as early as July 2022, and the update was released officially on Sept. 12, 2022.

Is iOS 16 available on all iPhones?

A. iOS 16 is available on the iPhone 8 and all models released after it.

Are certain updates only available on specific iPhone models?

A. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have features you won’t find on other Apple phones. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature an updated ProMotion display technology, allowing them to scale down to a 1Hz refresh rate.

The 1Hz refresh rate is essential for Apple’s always-on display since it helps the phones preserve battery life. For this reason, these are currently the only two Apple phones with an always-on display.

Android phones with features that are new to Apple

Google Pixel 6

This phone features an action pan and long-exposure mode that incorporate motion into an otherwise-still photo. The magic eraser feature lets you remove unwanted items or people from your photos. This phone uses the Google Tensor chip, which is known for top-notch speed.

Samsung Galaxy S22

This has an autofocus stabilization feature that reduces blurry footage caused by motion. It’s available in six colors, including black, green and purple. The battery lasts through the day on a single charge. You can purchase it with up to 1 terabyte of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

This phone’s under-display selfie camera maximizes screen space. The included S Pen is ideal for those who like using styluses. You can open multiple windows, similar to a desktop computer. It’s available with up to 512 gigabytes of storage.

Google Pixel 7

The built-in Google Tensor G2 chip makes this phone faster than its predecessors. Soon, this phone will have a built-in VPN service. The real-tone feature does a better job of accurately capturing most skin tones.

Apple phones with exciting new features

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The 12-megapixel camera features an impressive optical zoom. The battery lasts around 28 hours when fully charged. It’s available with up to 1TB of storage. The performance is nearly as fast as the iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

This features a lightning-fast A15 Bionic Chip. It can be charged wirelessly with compatible Magsafe chargers. It’s available in five colors, including green, gold and silver. The screen resolution and contrast are top-notch.

Apple iPhone 13

This phone comes with an emergency SOS feature. This is relatively affordable compared to other iPhones. It’s available with up to 512GB of storage. The photo and video quality are top-notch.

