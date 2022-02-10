Usually, you have to wait for a big event such as Prime Day or Black Friday to find a sale on Apple products. However, right now, for a limited time, Apple AirPods are steeply discounted on Amazon. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to get the best at the best price, now’s the time to shop. But don’t hesitate, because we’re not sure how long this surprise sale will last.

What makes Apple AirPods stand out?

Apple AirPods offer a top-quality listening experience that can only be matched by a few high-end brands. They are lightweight, easy to use, stay in your ears and deliver superb audio. All Apple AirPods have Siri built in, so help is never farther than a “Hey Siri” away. While these cutting-edge devices work best with Apple products, they can effortlessly be paired with any compatible Bluetooth device. This means you can use them when listening to playlists on your smartphone, attending a meeting on your laptop or watching a film on your smart TV.

Different types of AirPods

There are four types of Apple AirPods: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd Generation) and AirPods (2nd Generation). The one that is best for you depends on your needs.

AirPods Max

AirPods Max is Apple’s over-the-ear listening device. This top-of-the-line model is crafted to provide a completely immersive (and comfortable) listening experience. The combination of active noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio and memory foam ear cushions provides a luxury listening experience.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are the revolutionary earbuds that offer both active noise cancellation and transparency, so you can hear your environment when it is needed. These AirPods have the shortest battery life — only 4.5 hours — but that can be extended to 24 hours by using the charging case.

AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation) is the newest model. These earbuds feature dynamic head tracking, which adjusts the sound as you move your head so you are always getting the best audio. While there is no noise cancellation, this option gives you the longest battery life: 6 hours per charge or up to 30 hours with the charging case.

AirPods (2nd Generation)

Other than this being an Apple product, there are no bells and whistles on the AirPods (2nd Generation). If you are looking for the most affordable way to have Apple gear, this is the way to go.

Apple AirPods on Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

These over-the-ear AirPods are available in green, pink, silver, sky blue or space gray. They are currently on sale for $449.99 (regularly $549), which is an 18% discount.

Apple AirPods Pro

Not only are these AirPods on sale at a deep discount, but they come with two free years of AppleCare+. They are currently on sale for $203.98, which is 26% off the regular price.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The newest AirPods typically sell for $179. If you take advantage of their current price on Amazon, you can get them for just $149.98.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

For the biggest discount, consider the AirPods (2nd Generation). This is one of the few rare times when you can get them for under $100. At just $98.98, you get a savings of 38%.

