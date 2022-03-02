Which flat bed sheets are best?

The flat bed sheet, or top sheet, goes between you and your blanket or comforter. It protects the blanket and makes it, so you don’t have to wash it as often. It’s also a good option for those who live in warmer regions and don’t want to sleep with something too heavy. The best flat bed sheet is the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set. It’s hypoallergenic and includes a matching fitted sheet and pillowcases.

What to know before you buy flat bed sheets

Comfort

Most flat sheets are lightweight and thin, which keeps them from becoming stifling or too hot during the night and adds to the sleeper’s overall comfort. In hot weather, a flat sheet can trap cool air closer to the body. Conversely, it adds a layer of warmth in chillier environments.

Plus, many people enjoy being covered with something while they sleep, but not everyone wants something heavy. A flat sheet provides the best of both worlds. It provides comfort without causing the person sleeping to overheat.

Hygiene

Originally, the flat sheet was designed to serve as a barrier between you and your duvet or comforter. Since these heavier items are trickier or more expensive to clean, the flat sheet is convenient and practical.

Besides, it keeps body oils, dead skin cells and sweat from coming into contact with your blankets, thus keeping them clean longer. The buildup of these things can also lead to mites and trigger an asthmatic or allergic reaction in many people. If you have pets that sleep on the bed with you, the sheet also protects you from potential fungal infections and irritations caused by pet dander.

Sets

Many flat bed sheets come in a set, though it’s possible to purchase them separately as well. Sets usually include a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases for your pillows. Some also come with a matching comforter or decorative pillows.

A set makes setting up your bedspread easy and convenient since most of what you need comes in one package. Plus, the items in the set usually share a certain style, thread count and construction quality.

If you want to get a flat sheet separately, finding a matching fitted sheet or pillowcases for your bed might be trickier. However, this option gives you more variety and lets you play with creating your own style. And, if your old flat sheet needs to be replaced, getting it separately could be a less expensive option than buying a new set.

What to look for in quality flat bed sheets

Size

Flat bed sheets are usually measured based on the size of different mattresses. Some indicate their exact width and length in inches. The typical sizes for flat bed sheets are:

Twin: 39 inches by 75 inches

39 inches by 75 inches Extra-long twin: 66 inches by 102 inches

66 inches by 102 inches Full : 53 inches by 75 inches

: 53 inches by 75 inches Queen : 60 inches by 80 inches

: 60 inches by 80 inches King : 76 inches by 80 inches

: 76 inches by 80 inches California king: 102 inches by 108 inches

Most manufacturers don’t produce customized sheets, so if you have a specialty mattress or one in a different shape, such as oval, you’ll probably need to get tailored sheets.

Material

Quality bed sheets, flat or fitted, are usually constructed from one of the following fabrics:

Cotton : There are several varieties of cotton, including pima, Egyptian and upland cotton. These materials are soft, breathable and warm, depending on the thread count.

: There are several varieties of cotton, including pima, Egyptian and upland cotton. These materials are soft, breathable and warm, depending on the thread count. Silk : Comfortable and soft, silk sheets require extra care when washing them.

: Comfortable and soft, silk sheets require extra care when washing them. Linen : Although it wrinkles easily, linen is a lightweight material that becomes softer and more comfortable with every wash.

: Although it wrinkles easily, linen is a lightweight material that becomes softer and more comfortable with every wash. Bamboo : Luxurious, comfortable and soft, bamboo has the added benefit of being hypoallergenic and organic.

: Luxurious, comfortable and soft, bamboo has the added benefit of being hypoallergenic and organic. Polyester: A very inexpensive option, polyester is durable and resistant to stains and wrinkles. It’s also quite warm and comes in various textures, ranging from soft to slightly rougher.

A very inexpensive option, polyester is durable and resistant to stains and wrinkles. It’s also quite warm and comes in various textures, ranging from soft to slightly rougher. Flannel: Ideal for colder environments, flannel is thick and heavy but still breathable.

The best sheets wick away moisture, such as sweat, have a comfortable texture and bring the right balance of warmth and coolness based on the temperature.

Thread count

Thread count refers to vertical and horizontal threads in a square inch of fabric. Generally, a higher thread count indicates a softer texture, though this depends on the material and type of weave used during construction. Quality flat bed sheets should have a thread count between 500 and 800. A lower thread count could mean poor quality or less durability, while a higher thread count is usually reserved for luxury sheets.

Design

Most flat sheets have a simple design since they mainly exist for practical use. They come in nearly every color imaginable and are often solid. Some feature patterns such as polka dots, stripes or floral print. Fancier sheets might have embroidery or other details that are visible when you make the bed in a certain way.

How much you can expect to spend on flat bed sheets

An inexpensive flat bed sheet will cost $10-$30, on average. Mid-tier options range from $30-$80. Luxury sheets can cost up to $300.

Flat bed sheets FAQ

Are there any downsides to using a flat bed sheet?

A. In dry or humid environments, static electricity can build up in the top sheet. The sheet can also bunch up during the night, especially if you move about a lot. Besides that, it’s a little more work to make a bed with a flat sheet.

Can a top sheet be used instead of a fitted bed sheet?

A. Fitted bed sheets have elastic edges that fit around the mattress. Their purpose is to protect the mattress from dirt, oils from your skin, dander, spills and other messes. A flat sheet can cover the mattress, but it won’t stay in place like a fitted sheet.

What are the best flat bed sheets to buy?

Top flat bed sheet

Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set

What you need to know: These hypoallergenic bed sheets are well-constructed and offer the feeling of hotel luxury at home.

What you’ll love: Available in every standard size, ranging from twin to California king, these sheets are moisture-wicking, warm and comfortable. The set comes with two identical pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a top sheet. There are also 15 solid colors to choose from, including white, burgundy and navy blue.

What you should consider: The sheets warm up quickly, so they aren’t ideal for warm environments or those who run hot while sleeping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flat bed sheet for money

Zoyer Flat Sheet — 6 Pack

What you need to know: These microfiber flat sheets are durable, comfortable and great for any room.

What you’ll love: Offered as either a singular sheet or a pack of six, these come in solid dark grey or white. They’re resistant to stains, shrinkage and fading. Plus, they’re easy to wash and hold up well over time.

What you should consider: Some sizes run longer than usual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Candoury Satin Sheets Bed Set

What you need to know: These satin sheets are breathable, durable and have a luxurious quality to them.

What you’ll love: This set includes a top and fitted sheet, each with a 600 thread count and two matching pillowcases. It comes in standard sizes and is available in 23 different colors. The larger sets include six pieces.

What you should consider: After a few washes, the texture becomes slightly rougher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

