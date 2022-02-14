Which Glossier lip balm is best?

The lips are one of the most sensitive areas on the body. If you’ve ever had dry, cracked or split lips, you know how painful they can be. That’s why it’s important to protect them with a quality product such as Glossier lip balm.

Glossier’s hydrating lip balm is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients that nourish dry, chafed skin. It is an added treat to be able to choose a flavor you like. The mint offering of Glossier’s Balm Dotcom, for instance, can protect your lips while giving them a cool, pleasant feeling.

What to know before you buy a Glossier lip balm

What makes Glossier special

Glossier was founded on the idea that beauty shouldn’t be dictated. In other words, the company doesn’t make decisions in a boardroom and tell consumers which product to use. Instead, Glossier listens to people to learn their needs, then works to satisfy those needs. Glossier believes in “thoughtful design and enabling conversation.” Additionally, the company has a “skin first, makeup second” approach that makes skin care the priority.

What Glossier lip balm is

Glossier lip balm is a hydrating product formulated with castor oil, beeswax and lanolin. It has a dense, waxy texture that helps it remain on your lips to provide protection for extended periods. The company currently makes nine flavors: Original, Rose, Birthday, Cherry, Mint, Coconut, Mango, Berry and Cookie Butter.

Lip balm can be used on other areas of the body

While it is not recommended to use body balm on your lips, lip balm can be effective for other areas of your body. The most common places to apply it (other than your lips) are your elbows and knees. Additionally, a clear lip balm can be used to help tame unruly eyebrows.

What to look for in a quality Glossier lip balm

Flavor

If you prefer a particular flavor, that is the best way to choose a Glossier lip balm. Alternatively, if there is a taste you do not enjoy, avoid that flavor or opt for the original fragrance-free Glossier lip balm.

Tint

Three of Glossier’s lip balms (Original, Mint and Coconut) are untinted. The others (Rose, Birthday, Cherry, Mango, Berry and Cookie Butter) provide a sheer tint.

Shimmer

If you are after a subtle shimmer, the only lip balm in Glossier’s line that offers that is Birthday.

Bundle

One Glossier lip balm is never enough. That is why you can purchase them in bundles of three. Additionally, you may find Glossier lip balm bundled with other Glossier products. The advantage of buying a bundle is getting a reduced price.

How much you can expect to spend on a Glossier lip balm

Depending on where you purchase them, Glossier lip balms may cost anywhere from $12-$22. The best bang for your buck is to look for bundles of products, as these are typically available at a discount.

Glossier lip balm FAQ

Who is the owner of Glossier?

A. The founder and CEO of Glossier Inc. is Emily Weiss. The New York University graduate started a beauty blog called “Into The Gloss” in 2010. The blog focused on, and covered a need that wasn’t currently being fulfilled by, the beauty industry. In 2014, Weiss founded Glossier and has gone on to create one of the beauty industry’s most trusted and beloved brands.

Is Glossier a cruelty-free company?

A. Glossier does not test its products on animals at any stage of product development. Additionally, the company only works with vendors that have the same ethical standards.

Is Glossier lip balm addictive?

A. No. There is nothing in it that changes the way your body functions.

So why do I have to keep using more?

A. Lips do not have oil glands like the rest of your skin, which is why they are more prone to drying out. If you find your lips drying out while wearing Glossier lip balm, this could be because you like the flavor and are unintentionally licking your lips. When the moisture on your lips evaporates, it dries them out, which makes you apply more lip balm. When you add more lip balm, you might start licking your lips again, repeating the cycle.

If this is the case for you, it is merely a bad habit, not an addiction. To help break that habit, you can wear Glossier’s original fragrance-free lip balm, which will reduce the temptation to lick your lips.

What are the best Glossier lip balms to buy?

Top Glossier lip balm

Glossier Balm Dotcom (Mint)

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you’re looking for a clear lip balm that hydrates.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for healing chapped and cracked lips. It leaves them looking smooth and hydrated, but does not give your lips a shine.

What you should consider: It has no tint, and some people do not like the tingle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Glossier lip balm for the money

Glossier Balm Dotcom (Trio)

What you need to know: If you prefer to switch up your flavors, this fruity trio is an ideal option for you.

What you’ll love: These balms are formulated to have a dense, waxy texture so they stay in place and keep your lips hydrated. The Cherry, Berry and Mango flavors also give your lips a sheer tint.

What you should consider: This budget-friendly bundle is popular, so it can go out of stock at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glossier Balm Dotcom (Birthday)

What you need to know: For the person who desires something a little sweet and sparkly, this Birthday lip balm is the answer.

What you’ll love: This fun option has a vanilla buttercream flavor, and it is the only Glossier lip balm with a subtle shimmer. The durable formula keeps lips hydrated even when exposed to cold winter climates.

What you should consider: A few reviewers detected a faint chemical taste behind the flavor, but most were happy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

