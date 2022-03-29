Which Jo Malone gift sets are best?

Jo Malone brings to mind subtle, unexpected fragrances, sleek design and great packaging. Started in 1990 by a then-unknown facialist who began offering a scented lotion of her own making to her clients, the brand has grown into a powerhouse that is now owned by Estee Lauder. Give a Jo Malone gift set when you want to impress and delight. If you’re looking for the best Jo Malone gift set for any occasion, Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt/ Peony & Blush Suede Mini Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Jo Malone gift set

There’s more than one way to enjoy the unique scents

While many think of “perfume” when they think of Jo Malone, the brand offers a selection of candles, bath and body products, diffusers and other scented gifts that can bring their unique aromas into your life in a variety of ways.

You can make a grand occasion grander

The heavy scent throw of Jo Malone candle sets and diffusers can fill your whole home with beautiful, unique scents that can elevate the tone of any celebration. Consider a well-placed scented candle near an entrance where its aroma will greet arriving guests, or buy a set of their elegant tapers for your holiday table.

Introduce a friend to their new favorite scent

Give the gift of a sampler of Jo Malone’s most-beloved scents and help a loved one “try before they buy” with travel-size testers.

What to look for in a quality Jo Malone gift set

Consider lifestyle

Is your gift recipient someone who wears scent regularly? Do they already have a favorite Jo Malone cologne? Do they love candles or bath products? With a wide selection to choose from, seek out the Jo Malone product your friend or family member will most enjoy. Candles and diffusers make great housewarming gifts, while more personal bath and body products are a great present for a dear friend who needs a reminder to take some time for self-care.

Samplers are a great option

If your gift recipient (or you!) are not familiar with the range of Jo Malone scents, a sampler is a perfect option. Even if you’ve already got a favorite, you may discover a new one when you buy a sampler.

Fragrance family

Jo Malone helpfully categorizes their scents into categories like “citrus,” “floral” and “woody,” making it easy for anyone to find a fragrance that fits their mood and preference. If you are drawn to the scent of a newly-cleaned out, check out their citrus offerings. Floral is the way to go if you can’t resist a bouquet and always have to sniff one as you walk by. For more gender-neutral, all-purpose scents, try their woody, earthy options. This last category is always a good choice for home products as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jo Malone gift set

Depending on the size and selection of the products, you can find a gift set as low as $40. The top-end sets are $140 and up.

Jo Malone gift set FAQ

How can I make my Jo Malone candle last longer?

A. A premium candle can bring joy to any occasion, but only if it makes it through the event! One way to lengthen the life of your candle is to make sure to trim the wick to a quarter of an inch long before lighting. Any longer than that and it will burn the wax too quickly. Keep the candle out of the range of fans, drafts and heating ducts, which can speed up the burn (not to mention inadvertently blow out the candle!). Upon first lighting a candle, burn it until there’s a full pool of melted wax. Otherwise, on subsequent lightings, it may struggle to burn all the way to the edge and instead tunnel down the center, thus shortening its overall burn time.

How can I find the right Jo Malone scent for me or my gift recipient?

A. The thing that’s made Jo Malone scents so popular is that it’s hard to find a bad one. Their universal appeal and interesting pairings make them a consistently good choice. If you tend to like lighter scents, opt for their rose and peony-scented options. If that sounds too floral for you, you can’t go wrong with their Wood Sage & Sea Salt offerings. The scent won an international fragrance competition for its daring, bold tones.

What’s the best Jo Malone gift set to buy?

Top Jo Malone gift set

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt/ Peony & Blush Suede Mini Set

What you need to know: Sample two of Jo Malone’s most iconic fragrances without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a unique, arresting scent that will remind you of a long day at the beach, with a subtle, lingering earthiness of sage and sophisticated notes of ambrette seeds.

What you should consider: These 3-ounce containers are small. If you’re a regular user, expect to need more in a short time.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Jo Malone gift set for the money

Jo Malone London Cologne Discovery Set

What you need to know: Immerse yourself in the world of Jo Malone fragrance with this collection of five of their most popular scents.

What you’ll love: The inclusion of the Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance alone is worth the price of this sampler, but you also get top sellers like English Pear & Freesia and Nectarine Blossom and Honey. Wear a different one each day or mix and match for a unique-to-you fragrance.

What you should consider: When they say samples, they mean it! These bottles are tiny, enough for just a few applications.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Jo Malone London 2-Pc. Home Candle Set

What you need to know: This two-piece gift set contains an English Pear & Freesia candle and one with the scent of Lime Basil & Mandarin.

What you’ll love: Combined, this set offers 45 hours of fragrance in a signature glass design, with a delightful amount of scent throw that lingers even after you’ve extinguished the flame.

What you should consider: These candles can be prone to tunneling if you don’t burn them long enough on the first lighting, so be sure to get an even coat of melted wax before using the lid to snuff them out.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

