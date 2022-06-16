Which Charlotte Tilbury product is best?

Charlotte Tilbury is an iconic makeup artist whose A-list clients include celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss and Amal Clooney. In 2013, she launched her eponymous brand with a lineup of makeup and skin care. It has since become one of the most successful cosmetic labels in history and is sold in 76 countries around the world.

The brand’s cult-favorite moisturizer, Charlotte’s Magic Cream, creates a flawless, radiant canvas for your makeup. It contains hyaluronic acid and collagen-boosting peptides that leave your skin hydrated and plumped as well as vitamin C that helps brighten dull skin. Massage it in before your foundation for a soft, dewy glow.

What to know before you buy a Charlotte Tilbury product

Skin type

Your skin type plays an integral role in finding what makeup and skin care will work best for you. For instance, a dewy foundation tends to work better on normal and dry skin, while matte foundations are usually more suitable for oily and combination skin. If you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, look for products that are noncomedogenic and free of irritants like alcohol and fragrance. Understanding your skin and what it needs can help you choose the ideal products for your skin type.

Types of products

Eyes: Charlotte Tilbury offers a vast range of eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners in several colors and finishes. The brand’s classic Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara gives your lashes an instant and long-lasting lift, length and volume with little effort.

Lips: From matte and liquid lipstick to satin formulas and lip glosses, the brand’s luxurious range of lipsticks comes in gorgeous shades for every occasion.

Face: Charlotte Tilbury’s line of face makeup includes full-coverage foundations, setting powders, liquid concealers and versatile primers. It also has a collection of research-powered skin care that includes cleansers, moisturizers, serums and facial oils.

Cheeks: The brand’s magical range of highlighters and blushes come in powders, liquids, creams and palettes to deliver the perfect glow to your complexion.

What to look for in a quality Charlotte Tilbury product

Ingredients

Charlotte Tilbury’s products stand out for the high-quality ingredients that help them perform and look better on the skin. Some formulas also include elements like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Every product boasts color-rich pigments that are incredibly long-lasting and always glamorous, making the brand a definition of true luxury.

Shades

Finding the right shade of foundation for your skin is harder than it sounds. Charlotte Tilbury’s foundations are available in a diverse and inclusive range of over 40 shades, making it easy to find your exact match. The brand is a go-to for universally flattering shades, blendable formulas and easy-to-use palettes. Its Eye Color Magic collection features a range of eyeshadow palettes and coordinating eyeliners that subtly enhance and brighten your natural eye color.

Packaging

Charlotte Tilbury’s palettes and lipsticks come in gorgeous gold packaging with an elegant look and feel. The brand offers mini and travel-sized versions of its best-selling makeup and skincare essentials that are perfect for tossing into your purse when you’re on the go. You can also find all-in-one palettes and multi-use kits that are not just convenient to use, but also make a great gift for anyone.

How much you can expect to spend on a Charlotte Tilbury product

Charlotte Tilbury products typically cost $20-$250. While lipsticks from the brand range from $25-$37, base products like concealer and foundation cost between $32-$45. The palettes can be purchased for $45-$75.

Charlotte Tilbury product FAQ

Do Charlotte Tilbury’s products contain parabens?

A. Yes, some Charlotte Tilbury products contain parabens. However, they do have an exclusive range of paraben-free products. It’s best to read the label for ingredients before buying any cosmetics, as it will help you make a more informed decision.

Is Charlotte Tilbury cruelty-free?

A. Yes, Charlotte Tilbury is a cruelty-free brand. They never test their finished products or ingredients on animals, and neither do their suppliers. The brand is now also officially Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International.

What’s the best Charlotte Tilbury product to buy?

Top Charlotte Tilbury product

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

What you need to know: This do-it-all moisturizer primes and hydrates the skin while instantly illuminating dull, tired skin.

What you’ll love: It nourishes the skin with ingredients like vitamin E and peptides and contains cooling aloe vera to help reduce redness. It absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and ready for seamless makeup. It’s ideal for dry skin in need of a quick pick-me-up.

What you should consider: The price is on the higher side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Charlotte Tilbury product for the money

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Pencil Liner

​​What you need to know: A lip liner with a velvety touch that glides on like a total dream and lasts all day.

What you’ll love: It plumps fine lines and makes your lips look fuller. It has a lovely natural finish. The gel-like formula glides on easily and won’t t budge or smudge. It comes in 15 shades that are variations of berry, nude and red hues. It’s also vegan and paraben-free.

What you should consider: Some users felt that the lip liner shades were slightly lighter than their matching lipsticks.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

What you need to know: This versatile skin enhancer blurs, smooths and illuminates your skin for a real-life filter effect.

What you’ll love: It works both as a primer and a highlighter, and the supersized doe-foot applicator makes it a breeze to use exactly where you want it. It boosts your natural complexion and adds a luminous glow to the skin. It’s lightweight and lasts all day.

What you should consider: It comes in a limited range of shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

