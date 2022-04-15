Which magnetic eyeliner is best?

If you wear magnetic lashes, then you need a good magnetic eyeliner to keep them in place. Considered to be safer for your eyelids than glue, magnetic eyeliner contains iron oxide that attracts the magnets in the lashes. However, if you’ve never tried it before, you might have some questions about usage, application and what makes it more practical than other cosmetic options. For the best magnetic eyeliner, choose the Glamnetic Black Liquid Magnetic Eyeliner, which provides a rich, dark color that really pops.

What to know before you buy a magnetic eyeliner

How it works

Iron oxide is a chemical compound that can be found in all kinds of cosmetic products, from sunscreen to eyeshadows and lipsticks. It’s what gives eyeliner its striking color. Magnetic eyeliner is an eyeliner that contains more iron oxide than the average liner, causing the magnets in the magnetic lashes to attach to your eyelid. After applying a layer or two of magnetic eyeliner, wait for it to dry. This usually takes two to three minutes. Then you can put magnetic eyelashes on by aligning the edge with the eyeliner.

Benefits

Magnetic eyeliner usually comes in black and sometimes brown. It is more pigmented than traditional eyeliners, which means the color looks bolder and more vivid. It helps magnetic eyelashes secure to the eyelid and stay in place without the need for glue. It’s also much gentler on your eyelids than glue because removing magnetic lashes won’t risk pulling out your natural lashes. You can even use your magnetic eyeliner as regular eyeliner on days when you’re not wearing false lashes.

Liquid eyeliner vs. gel eyeliner

Magnetic eyeliner comes in either a liquid or a gel form. A liquid liner comes in a tube with a wand or felt-tipped applicator. It allows you to create finer lines but is more prone to user error if you don’t have a steady hand. A gel liner is less watery and is applied with a brush. It’s easier to remove if you make a mistake and have to start over.

What to look for in a quality magnetic eyeliner

Waterproof and smudge-proof

A good magnetic eyeliner is waterproof and smudge-proof. This means that both the color and the liner’s magnetic properties won’t wear off as you sweat or when your eyes water. It lasts for 12 hours or more before requiring reapplication.

No harmful ingredients

In addition to keeping magnetic lashes in place, a great magnetic eyeliner is made with safe and nourishing ingredients that don’t irritate your eyes. It features no synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde or parabens that can harm your skin or health. Magnetic eyeliner is safe to use externally but should never be used internally. Iron oxide is safe to use on your skin’s surface as long as it does not pierce the skin.

Cruelty-free

Cruelty-free products are becoming increasingly popular in the makeup world. If an eyeliner is described as “cruelty-free” that means it has not been tested on animals. These products usually feature a small rabbit logo to indicate that they are cruelty-free.

How much you can expect to spend on magnetic eyeliner

Magnetic eyeliner costs $7-$45 but you can usually get more for your money if you purchase a joint lash and liner kit.

Magnetic eyeliner FAQ

Can magnetic eyeliner be used with regular lashes?

A. Magnetic eyeliner can be used with any false lashes but it is designed to keep magnetic lashes in place. It will not secure other false lashes to your eyelids unless it is a 2-in-1 eyeliner.

What is a 2-in-1 magnetic eyeliner?

A. If an eyeliner is described as being 2-in-1 that means it functions as a magnetic eyeliner and an adhesive eyeliner. It uses both methods to make sure lashes stay firmly in place. If you are opting for magnetic eyeliner because you don’t like glue then a 2-in-1 is probably not for you.

How do you remove magnetic eyeliner?

A. Any oil-based makeup remover can be used to remove magnetic eyeliner. A Q-tip is the most precise way to remove the eyeliner but you can apply the makeup remover to a cotton ball or tissue if you prefer.

How long does a tube of magnetic eyeliner last?

A. Once you open a tube of magnetic eyeliner, it is good for about three to six months. After that, it should be replaced to keep bacteria from growing inside the container.

What’s the best magnetic eyeliner to buy?

Top magnetic eyeliner

Glamnetic Black Liquid Magnetic Eyeliner

What you need to know: This bold black liquid magnetic eyeliner comes in a 0.27-ounce applicator.

What you’ll love: The black pigment is deep and striking. It has a fine brush for precise application. It’s waterproof, sweatproof, smudge-proof and gluten-free.

What you should consider: It’s pricey, sticky and dries out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top magnetic eyeliner for the money

Kiss Black Magnetic Eyeliner

What you need to know: This black matte liquid magnetic eyeliner comes in a 0.16-ounce felt-tip applicator.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to apply and features a precision applicator tip. It’s smudge-proof and long-lasting. It is made with vitamin B and has no synthetic fragrances. It’s cruelty-free, silicone-free and paraben-free.

What you should consider: It requires multiple coats to make sure that false lashes will stick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dejavia Magnetic Eyelashes With Eyeliner Kit

What you need to know: This set includes two tubes of liquid magnetic eyeliner, 10 pairs of magnetic lashes and one pair of tweezers.

What you’ll love: The set comes with more than one tube of waterproof liner, which will help preserve the unopened tube longer. The 10 sets of magnetic eyelashes are in assorted styles so you can use them to achieve different looks. The set is easy to use and is a great value considering everything included in the box.

What you should consider: The liner might irritate sensitive eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

