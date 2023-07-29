Healthy morning routines for kids

If you’re a parent, you know mornings can be chaotic. Not only do you have to get up and out of bed to prepare for work or the rest of your day, but you also need to wrangle your kids and get them moving. Unfortunately, they don’t always cooperate. Not only is a family morning routine ideal to help things run smoothly but by getting organized, you and your family can lower stress, increase your productivity, boost your energy and even improve your relationships.

Start by sitting down with the entire family and creating a schedule that allows everyone the proper amount of time to get what they need done and walk out the door happy, excited and eager to start the day.

Benefits of a Healthy Routine for Kids

Helps kids adopt healthy habits early on: Establishing a solid daily routine helps kids implement healthy habits, such as washing their teeth and cleaning their room. Since habits require practice and repetition, you won’t have to worry about reminding them once they adopt them into their morning routine.

Decreases parental exhaustion: Having to worry about your own routine alongside your tasks can leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. Involving your entire family in creating a morning routine can make things less stressful for you.

Limits screen time: Kids consume several hours of games, social media, TV shows and other forms of entertainment daily, which can take away from healthy habits. A healthy morning routine encourages them to step away from their devices to spend more time with family and prepare for the school day.

Gives kids responsibility: A morning routine tells kids that they have tasks they need to complete before heading to school. Once they adapt to their routine, they understand that there are things they must do every day without being reminded. In addition, it can help them develop independence early.

Bedtime is much easier: When your kids have a healthy morning routine, it helps them better navigate their days and makes it easier to go to bed at night. A daily routine establishes your child's body clock, alerting them when it's time for bed.

Helpful tips for creating a healthy morning routine

Start preparing the night before

Before you go to bed, pick out clothes that you and your kids will wear the next day, and prepare all of your food options, so you won’t be left scrambling at the last minute. You can spend Sunday preparing meals and picking out clothes to focus on other weekly tasks. In addition, it can be fun to involve your kids by having them help you in the kitchen.

Stock up on organizational items

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpacks

If it’s school you need to get your kids ready for, make sure their backpacks are packed and their lunch boxes are ready to go in the mornings. Aim to keep your pantry and fridge stocked and additional school supplies handy when your kids need them.

There are some excellent organizational items below that you can utilize during the school year or over the summer to make sure you and your kids know where their necessary supplies will be before everyone has to be out the door.

Make sure you have the essentials

KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf

Household essentials such as alarm clocks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and any shower items your family needs can keep everyone on track. If you have a lot of products or a large family, consider investing in a shower caddy so everyone has exactly what they need at arm’s reach.

Avoid the screens

As mentioned, kids can spend a lot of time on their phones and tablets, causing morning distractions. Make a no TV rule in the morning once everyone is awake and out of bed. That means taking away any video games, iPads and cell phones.

Create a positive atmosphere

Playco Reward Chart for Kids Chores

Preparing the night before and planning can reduce stress and urgency. Not only will this make things more convenient, but it will free up time to make positive strides in the right direction. Group activities, like meditation, can be a healthy way to get the entire family in the proper mindset.

And if you’re having trouble motivating your kids, it wouldn’t hurt to provide a little extra incentive with a rewards chart.

The best organizational items for a healthy morning routine

Humble Crew Modern Toy Organizer

Give your kids the opportunity to tidy their environment with this organizer designed for their height. Having an organized space to wake up in helps start your kids off on the right foot for the morning while teaching them to sort and improve their cognitive skills.

Eslite Toothbrush Toothpaste Holder Stand

Morning hygiene maintenance is an imperative part of a morning routine. This bathroom organizer allows kids to have everything they need to do in the bathroom each morning and evening together. It can hold five toothbrushes and has holes for toothpaste, combs and cups for water and mouthwash.

Xoxo Parents Magnetic Chore Chart for Multiple Kids

Help keep everyone in the family organized in the morning with a dry-erase calendar, complete with daily to-do’s. This calendar lets kids know what to expect for the day and help them create a healthy routine while laying out all their tasks.

Colgate Smart Manual Kids Toothbrush

Make brushing teeth fun for kids with this toothbrush. It includes augmented reality to help kids brush their teeth properly. It has an app that teaches kids to establish healthy hygiene habits, as well as a fun game they unlock when they brush their teeth.

Gamenote Wooden Pen Holder and Pencil Holders

Having a clean environment in the morning can boost your family’s mood. If you have crafty kids, giving them a pen holder can help them tidy up before departing for school. This rainbow holder includes six different size compartments to fit pencils, pens, crayons and more.

Zicoto Simplified To-Do List Notebook and Aesthetic Daily Planner

A planner is an excellent tool both kids and adults use to plan their days and stick to healthy routines. This planner has space to write daily to-do list notes, health tracking, appointments and meal plans. It has perforated pages, perfect for tearing them out after completing daily tasks.

Inamio Reward Chart for Kids

Rewards are a great way to incentivize your kids to stick to a morning routine. This reward chart encourages good behavior and promotes healthy habits. It is designed for kids ages 3 and up. It is laboratory-certified and safe for kids to use.

The best food items to promote a healthy morning routine

Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA-Free Food Storage Containers with Lids

Plan ahead for your kids’ breakfasts and lunches with these food storage containers that are bisphenol A-free. These 100% leak-proof, splatter-resistant and microwave-safe containers easily stack in the refrigerator to keep you organized from morning till night.

Kitch’nMore 38 Ounce Meal Prep Containers

Prepare up to 30 meals in advance and keep them neatly packaged in these microwave, dishwasher and freezer-safe containers. Each container holds up to 2.4 pounds of food. They are made of BPA-free material, leak-proof and durable.

Bento Box Lunch Containers

Pre-pack healthy, protein-rich breakfasts and lunches for your children in this eco-friendly bento lunch box. The smaller-sized compartments allow all your kids’ favorite foods to be packed separately for perfect meals that can be eaten whenever their schedule permits.

Oniva Disney Mickey Mouse Lunch Bag

Your kids will never forget to bring their lunch box to school when it’s this cute! This Mickey Mouse lunch bag is insulated to ensure food stays at the correct temperature. It comes with a knife, fork, spoon, napkin and salt and pepper shakers.

Lerine 10-Pack Dishwasher-Safe Reusable Bags

Save money and be environmentally friendly using reusable bags for your and your kids’ lunches. They are leakproof, BPA-free and dishwasher safe. They include three 1-gallon bags, four sandwich bags and three snack bags.

Thermos Funtainer 10-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated

This thermos keeps kids’ food cold for up to seven hours, and up to five hours for hot food. It has a lightweight, compact design with a push-button lid that’s easy for kids to carry and open. It also includes a spoon stored in the thermos.

Topbooc Travel Utensils, Reusable Silverware Set-To-Go

Pack your kids’ lunches with reusable silverware to save money and be environmentally conscious. This set comes with a knife, fork, spoon, two straws, a straw cleaner, chopsticks and a compact case. It is available in a variety of colors and is dishwasher safe.

The best items for a positive morning atmosphere

Meditation for Kids: 40 Activities to Manage Emotions, Ease Anxiety and Stay Focused

Meditation is an amazing way to start the day with a healthy and positive outlook. This book has options for 40 meditation activities kids can do in the morning to help them remain calm, relaxed and focused.

Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise Mat

Yoga is a positive and healthy activity for a child’s morning routine. This adorable yoga mat is perfect for kids ages 5 to 8 and is decorated with a unicorn, lamb and lion. These kids’ yoga mats are non-toxic and phthalate-free while constructed with a textured surface to reduce slips.

Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine, Night Light

This sound machine helps kids to fall asleep and wake up easily. The time-to-rise programs help them handle the difficult transition from being sound asleep to starting their day. Waking up comfortably and naturally is the ideal first step in any morning routine.

Big Red Rooster Sleep Training Alarm Clock

This alarm clock notifies your kids if it’s time to wake up or if more sleep is necessary. The ball glows green if it’s time to wake up or red if they should go back to sleep. The hidden parent compartment makes sure the alarm can’t be adjusted.

The 3-Minute Gratitude Journal for Kids

Practicing gratitude is a great way for kids to start the morning with positivity. This journal teaches kids how to be thankful and enjoy the simple things in life. It contains daily pages where kids list out three things and people they’re grateful for and how they’re feeling each day.

Sonoma Lavender Microwaveable Aromatherapy Pillow

Having a cuddly bear to snuggle in the morning can help kids prepare for the day. This plush bear not only provides snuggles but releases a lavender scent for aromatherapy benefits. It has 10 different animals, such as an elephant, bunny, monkey and lamb.

Antdalis Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake-Up Light

After a long summer, it might be challenging for kids to readjust to waking up in the mornings. This alarm clock’s light gradually increases over 30 minutes to fill the room with bright, white light. It has two alarms, seven natural sounds and a 10-sound volume.

