Which red one-piece swimsuit is best?

You are not alone if buying a red one-piece swimsuit conjures the inviting aroma of suntan oil and an ocean breeze. You are also not alone if it causes you a little anxiety because wearing it typically requires you to flaunt your figure in public.

The trick is to find a suit that highlights your best features while camouflaging the areas of your body that you wish to hide. If you are looking for a flattering fit with adequate coverage, the B2prity Slimming One-Piece Swimsuit is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a red one-piece swimsuit

Style and shade

The best red one-piece swimsuit is bright, cherry red like those you see on lifeguards at the beach or your local public pool. While many styles are available, they should provide coverage for your stomach, chest and backside. They should also stay connected from top to bottom, though well-placed cutouts are typically added to flatter your best assets.

Shape

The best red one-piece swimsuit should boast a shape that shows off your style. Here are the five top fits to look out for:

Asymmetrical: A single strap rests on one shoulder.

A single strap rests on one shoulder. Classic : Cut higher on the chest and has shoulder straps.

: Cut higher on the chest and has shoulder straps. Halter : Wraps around the back of your neck.

: Wraps around the back of your neck. Strapless : Begins just above your bustline, and it does not have sleeves or straps.

: Begins just above your bustline, and it does not have sleeves or straps. V-neck: Plunges to a point in the front.

Your body shape

While you are free to sport any silhouette you want, you should note your body type to learn which red one-piece swimsuit will best complement your figure. Here are five common body shapes:

Circle : Larger middle section.

: Larger middle section. Hourglass : Equally large on top and bottom with a tapered middle.

: Equally large on top and bottom with a tapered middle. Inverted triangle : Larger on the bottom than the top.

: Larger on the bottom than the top. Rectangle : Equal ratios through the top, middle and bottom.

: Equal ratios through the top, middle and bottom. Triangle: Larger on the top than the bottom.

What to look for in a quality red one-piece swimsuit

Flattering fit

If you wish to enhance your body and accentuate your curves, picking a fitting silhouette for your red one-piece swimsuit can help you achieve a look you are proud to flaunt. Here are five common body shapes with the bathing suit styles that best complement those shapes:

Circle : Classic (with a high-cut hip), halter and V-neck styles stay put and enhance your curves in all the right places.

: Classic (with a high-cut hip), halter and V-neck styles stay put and enhance your curves in all the right places. Hourglass : Classic (with a high-cut hip), halter, strapless and V-neck styles help you show off your shape.

: Classic (with a high-cut hip), halter, strapless and V-neck styles help you show off your shape. Inverted triangle : Asymmetrical, classic (with a high-cut hip), strapless and V-neck styles add weight to your top and balance your body.

: Asymmetrical, classic (with a high-cut hip), strapless and V-neck styles add weight to your top and balance your body. Rectangle : Asymmetrical, classic (with a high-cut hip), halter, strapless and V-neck styles give your body the illusion of curves.

: Asymmetrical, classic (with a high-cut hip), halter, strapless and V-neck styles give your body the illusion of curves. Triangle: Classic styles, as well as a halter or V-neck with thick straps, give your top the support it needs.

Note that these are general industry guidelines that you should only pay attention to if they feel right for you.

Lining

The best red one-piece swimsuit should have a liner that provides added coverage, so it does not become transparent when it gets wet.

Tummy control

As you shop for a one-piece swimsuit, an excellent feature to look out for is tummy control, which uses compression material to hold in and smooth out your midsection.

How much you can expect to spend on a red one-piece swimsuit

While many designer swimsuits typically cost hundreds of dollars, you can find a high-quality suit with fantastic features for $30-$40.

Red one-piece swimsuit FAQ

Can a swimsuit make your legs look longer?

A. Absolutely. Swimsuits with a high-cut hip give the illusion of longer legs.

What is the best way to measure your body for a one-piece?

A. Measure your waist at its narrowest point, then your bust and hips at their fullest points. Next, measure your torso diagonally by resting a measuring tape on one shoulder, threading it between your legs and pulling back up to the starting point.

What’s the best red one-piece swimsuit to buy?

Top red one-piece swimsuit

B2prity Slimming One-Piece Swimsuit

What you need to know: It’s built for a flattering fit no matter what size or shape you are.

What you’ll love: This suit is lined and boasts a halter top that you can tie two ways with a deep plunge for a sexy spin on a classic shape. It features a ruched waist with tummy control for a slimming silhouette, and it comes in sizes small to 5XL.

What you should consider: The material is not known for its durability, but its price point makes it worth it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red one-piece swimsuit for the money

Aqua Eve Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

What you need to know: It stays put while its ultra-sexy design lets you flaunt your figure.

What you’ll love: This fully lined swimsuit is a nylon and spandex blend that gives you coverage in all the right places. It boasts a deep V-neck, cutout sides and a low back. The added straps give you the support you need. It comes in sizes extra-small to 2XL.

What you should consider: It might be too revealing in the chest area for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Speedo Pro Solid One-Piece Swimsuit

What you need to know: This classic swimsuit gives you the freedom to swim, play sports or chase your kids around the beach without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

What you’ll love: This polyester and spandex blended suit balances fit with function. It boasts a high-cut hip to elongate your legs. It is fully lined and chlorine resistant, and it blocks 98% of the sun’s harmful rays. It also boasts compression with wide straps for an excellent fit.

What you should consider: This suit is hand-wash only, so be sure to wash it with a mild, bleach-free detergent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.