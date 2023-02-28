Which sherpa vest is best?

Picking up a sherpa vest is an excellent way to update your wardrobe with a chic new piece that can keep you cozy as temperatures drop. The best ones are insulating, with a contemporary but relaxed style. It’s also helpful if they have pockets and a secure front closure, such as a zipper with a collar that keeps your neck warm.

The Valphsio Quilted Sherpa Vest is a top choice because it’s reversible for added versatility, comes in nine colors and has a casual but polished aesthetic.

What to know before you buy a sherpa vest

What is a sherpa vest?

Sherpa fabric can be made from natural or synthetic materials, such as cotton or polyester. It typically has one flat and one high-pile side, giving it a soft look and feel. The fluffy side is often placed on the outer shell or used as a lining for the vest. However, some manufacturers add the high-pile material to both sides of their vests.

Sherpa vests can be layered over shirts, sweaters and dresses or under jackets for insulation. While they never have sleeves, they can have a front closure, such as a zipper or buttons, or no closure.

Sherpa vest styles

Sherpa vests come in 10 primary styles. While you might already know what you want, it’s helpful to learn what designs are available.

Cropped : This sits above your hips or higher to show off your waist.

: This sits above your hips or higher to show off your waist. Hip-length : This classic design is famous for a universally flattering fit that sits at your hips.

: This classic design is famous for a universally flattering fit that sits at your hips. Long : This trendy style lands below your hips or longer for added warmth.

: This trendy style lands below your hips or longer for added warmth. Hooded : This feature can complement a vest of any length and gives you more coverage.

: This feature can complement a vest of any length and gives you more coverage. Sherpa-lined : This has a soft sherpa material on the inside and a flat fabric, such as a polyester weave, on the outer shell.

: This has a soft sherpa material on the inside and a flat fabric, such as a polyester weave, on the outer shell. Sherpa outer shell : This has a low-pile liner, such as a soft fleece, with fluffy sherpa on the outside.

: This has a low-pile liner, such as a soft fleece, with fluffy sherpa on the outside. Dual-sided sherpa : This gives you sherpa fabric on both sides of the vest.

: This gives you sherpa fabric on both sides of the vest. Denim : This offers a denim outer shell with a fluffy sherpa lining.

: This offers a denim outer shell with a fluffy sherpa lining. Leather : This has a leather outer shell and a soft sherpa lining.

: This has a leather outer shell and a soft sherpa lining. Puffer: This has a stuffed nylon outer fabric with a sherpa lining for added insulation.

How to find your sherpa vest size

Regardless of your usual size, it’s essential to record and compare your measurements to the manufacturer’s sizing chart to ensure that you find the perfect sherpa vest.

There are two quick, easy steps to find your measurements. Don’t pull the measuring tape too tight if you plan to layer your vest over shirts and sweaters.

Chest: Wrap the measuring tape around the largest part of your chest with your arms relaxed by your side. Waist: Find the smallest part of your waist, usually at your navel, and measure its circumference.

What to look for in a quality sherpa vest

Pockets

Pockets are always helpful, especially when you’re toting around essentials such as your wallet, keys and phone. While hip pockets are relatively easy to find on a quality vest, some manufacturers also give you bonus pockets on the inside and chest for added storage.

Secure closure

A high-quality sherpa vest should be insulating to keep you warm. Without a secure closure such as snaps, buttons or a zipper, it’s hard to keep the cool air out. Of the three options, the most secure is a zipper, which prevents you from losing valuable body heat.

High collar

Since it’s easy for cold air to creep in from the vest’s neckline, it’s helpful to find one with a high collar, so you stay warm. Even if you don’t wish to zip it up to the top, it’s still nice to have the added material protect that sensitive part of your body. Some vests even have sherpa lining in the collar, elevating their cozy look and feel.

How much you can expect to spend on a sherpa vest

While some designer vests are $100 or more, you can find a high-quality vest for around $30-$80.

Sherpa vest FAQ

How should you wash your sherpa vest?

A. To prevent the sherpa material from pilling and matting, wash it in cold water on delicate with a gentle detergent and lay it flat to dry. Avoid bleach or fabric softeners.

How can you get rid of matting on sherpa material?

A. Begin by mixing 1 teaspoon of hair conditioner with 8 ounces of warm water in a small spray bottle. Next, spray one small section at a time and gently brush the material with a boar-bristle hair brush. When you’re done, wash it as usual.

What’s the best sherpa vest to buy?

Top sherpa vest

Valphsio Quilted Sherpa Vest

What you need to know: This reversible polyester vest is versatile, with pockets at the front on one side and the hips on the other.

What you’ll love: With sherpa on one side and a quilted weave on the other, it has a full front zipper and a high sherpa-lined collar to keep you warm. It’s machine-washable for easy care and comes in nine colors, in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it runs small and suggested sizing up by one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sherpa vest for the money

LookbookStore Casual Sherpa Vest

What you need to know: This vest has sherpa material on the outside and sits at your hips for a warm, flattering fit.

What you’ll love: This mostly polyester vest is blended with 5% spandex for added stretch and durability. It has a high sherpa-lined collar with a front zipper closure for warmth and hip pockets to secure your valuables. You can select from seven colors in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this runs small and suggested sizing up by one or two sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carhartt Relaxed-Fit Fleece Vest

What you need to know: This versatile hip-length vest has a relaxed fit and comes in three colors.

What you’ll love: This zip-up vest has a drawcord in the bottom hem to keep cold air out and is made with a soft polyester high-pile fleece outer shell. It also has roomy front pockets with zipper closures and a mock collar for added coverage.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this vest felt a size too big and suggested sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.