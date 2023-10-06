Save on household essentials during the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Prime Day is back this fall, taking place on October 10 and 11, and there are plenty of deals on top products to take advantage of in the home space. Though the sale, officially titled Prime Big Deal Days, might not be here yet, we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best discounts on paper towels, toilet paper, batteries, detergents and more you can grab right now. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to participate, but you can always sign up for a free trial to see if you want the paid membership.

Shop this article: Angel Soft Toilet Paper, Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers and Method All-Purpose Cleaner

Stocking up on home essentials

This Prime Day, you’ll find deals on household items from established brands and industry leaders, as well as offerings from newer, emerging companies. We’ve included a mix of both — all of them popular among customers and highly rated.

Be careful, though. You know the saying “Your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? When you’re stocking up on home items, make sure you actually have the space to store them all.

Top October Prime Day discounts on home essentials

Angel Soft Toilet Paper 18% OFF

This soft two-ply toilet paper comes in eight mega rolls with 320 sheets per roll, equivalent to 32 regular rolls. It’s made from sustainably sourced trees and is safe to use with septic tanks.

Btyms Shower Loofahs 17% OFF

It’s recommended that you replace a loofah made of synthetic materials every few months, and this four-pack is a great option. The soft bath sponges are made of recycled eco-friendly materials, with a hanging string for storing them in the shower or tub.

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set 49% OFF

Looking to replace your worn-out bath towels? This luxurious set is made of Turkish cotton for a soft, cozy feel. It comes in 19 colors, so it won’t be hard to match your bathroom color scheme.

Melitta Super Premium #4 Coffee Paper Filter 35% OFF

These #4 coffee filters are compatible with drip coffee makers with a conical-shaped filter, as well as most pour-over coffee makers that require this filter size. They feature perforations that enhance the flavor of your coffee for a better-tasting brew. They’re biodegradable and come in packs of 100.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers 22% OFF

If you’re always lending out your food-storage containers and losing track of them, this offering from Rubbermaid is for you. The five containers are well-sized for lunch, meal prep and leftovers, with two compartments that keep food separate. The BPA-free plastic containers are stain- and odor-resistant, with clear airtight lids for easily identifying food. And they’re safe to stick in the freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher.

J.R. Watkins Foaming Hand Soap 30% OFF

This foaming hand soap has an invigorating lemon scent with an all-natural moisturizing formula. It’s cruelty-free and made in the United States, available in a pack of three.

Method All-Purpose Cleaner 25% OFF

This all-purpose cleaner smells lovely, featuring plant-based ingredients, including lavender, bergamot, purple sage and chamomile. It’s a cruelty-free formula, and the bottle is made from recycled plastic. You can get it as a single product or multipack.

Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels 35% OFF

These paper towels come in a pack of two double rolls, equivalent to four regular rolls. Each roll contains 126 sheets that can be used in full, half and quarter sizes, which helps minimize waste.

Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 18% OFF

With so many electronics in the home, can you ever have enough AAA batteries? When batteries from leading brand Duracell go on sale, it’s an especially great deal. This 24-pack holds alkaline batteries that are powerful, long-lasting and will still work after being stored for up to 12 years.

Products to watch during Prime Big Deal Days

Check out October Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.