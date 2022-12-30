What are the best products of 2022?

There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.

To ensure you’re never let down again, we continually test products in all categories, from robotic vacuums to toys to gaming chairs. Our thorough testing process involves research and examining products in a variety of real-world settings. After 12 months of hands-on examination, here are the very best things we tested this year.

In this article: Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8, Apple AirPods Max and Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best home products of 2022

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

Those seeking a robot vacuum with more suction will appreciate the Eufy RoboVac X8. We were impressed by this vacuum’s ability to pick up short pet hair, cat litter-sized debris and dust, especially on hardwood floors. Thanks to its advanced mapping and navigation technologies, maneuvering around chairs or tight angles is no problem. Since it features high-powered twin turbines and increased suction power, it’s a noisy vacuum, but we think the cleaning ability is on par with most upright vacuums. This robotic vacuum is a step up from entry-level options and a must-have for pet owners who don’t want to spend every day vacuuming.

Sold by Amazon

Vornado 184 Whole Room Air Circulator Tower Fan

With promises of being a whole-room air circulator that pushes air up to 100 feet, we were curious if this fan would live up to its expectations. After setting it up in both a small bedroom and a large living area, the fan produced excellent airflow, especially when placed in the corner. We also loved the energy-saving timer to cool down the house while remaining efficient. Though it makes a loud background noise, some people enjoy the sound while sleeping.

Sold by Amazon, Target and Home Depot

Levoit LV600HH Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier

Tabletop humidifiers are excellent alternatives to pricey whole-house humidifiers. We tested the Levoit ultrasonic model in an unusually dry, 400 square foot bedroom during the winter and immediately noticed a decline in sore throats. Setting it up takes only a few minutes, and the unit is effortless to control with the remote. One of the best features is the barely noticeable operating noise. Overall, we think this humidifier is a great choice for relieving winter congestion and breathing easier at night all year long.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

While spending time with family and friends around a bonfire on a cool evening creates lifelong memories, the evening also includes teary eyes, smoky clothes and playing musical chairs to avoid the smoke. With the Solo Stove, its signature 360-degree airflow super-heats air to burn off smoke, allowing you to actually enjoy an evening around the fire. Cleaning up is also a huge bonus, thanks to the removable ash pan. We recommend the Solo Stove 2.0 to anyone who wants a comfortable bonfire experience.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Best tech products of 2022

Apple AirPods Max

For a more immersive sound experience, we prefer the Apple Airpods Max. All types of audio are crisp and balanced, including audiobooks, podcasts and music. We were most impressed with the noise cancellation, which completely eliminates voices and ambient noise. Conversely, you can switch to transparency mode to hear the doorbell or be aware when crossing the street. Plus, the ear cups are comfortable and breathable. They can hold a charge for days at a time, depending on the amount of listening.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

Many people are opting for external webcams as an upgrade to standard laptop webcams. The Logitech Brio is a high-quality 4K option to look your best on work video calls or create clear video recordings. Not only is it effortless to set up, but it also looks great in natural, artificial and low light conditions, thanks to its auto light adjustment. It features a changeable point of view between 90, 78 or 65 degrees using the app. We think this webcam is an excellent value and versatile for both work and personal use.

Sold by Amazon

Toniebox

We love the Toniebox as a screen-free entertainment device for children that cuts down on overstimulation. While parents can control certain access settings in the app, kids will enjoy independently adjusting the volume by touching the adorable ears or tapping the sides to change songs. With dozens of Tonie characters to choose from, including “Toy Story,” “The Lion King” and princess characters, it’s a perfect low-tech toy for kids with all interests. In addition to playing music, the Toniebox also tells stories that let little ones’ imaginations run wild. Its portability is one of our favorite features, and it took many trips in the car or outside while playing.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector

Whether entertaining indoors or outside, the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector is a must-have for watching movies or listening to music. We didn’t have any issues setting up the device. We loved the intuitive remote and how easy it was to use the voice controls. This projector exceeded our expectations, and the picture quality was just as clear as a smart TV. Our favorite feature is the 360-degree audio, which sounds incredible both indoors and outdoors, even with background noise. Plus, it doesn’t need to be connected to a laptop.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Best kitchen products of 2022

Breville BMF600XL Milk Frother

The Breville milk frother comes with just three parts, making it simple to assemble and effortless to clean. Operating this frother takes even less work with the convenient dial on the front of the device, and it comes with two discs that provide the perfect froth consistency. We enjoyed making hot chocolate in this versatile frother, too. We think it lives up to its claims and is one of the most straightforward methods for frothing milk.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

We recommend this mini waffle maker to anyone, from students in dorm rooms to families who want to make a few waffles at a time. Not only does it cook waffles consistently every time, but it requires no temperature adjustments. We cooked several waffles to test the nonstick cooking surface, and we were able to go several rounds without using any cooking spray. We’re convinced there isn’t a better waffle maker available at a similar price.

Sold by Amazon, Target and Kohl’s

Growlerwerks uKeg Carbonated Growler

Enjoy a cold, carbonated beer or homebrew at home or a party anytime with the uKeg. It looks chic, functions well and is surprisingly lightweight. Plus, it keeps beverages cold all day. Having a tap at home feels like a fun luxury, and it’s a thoughtful gift for a homebrew or craft beer enthusiast.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart ICE30BC Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker is highly versatile and made all our recipes flawlessly, including cookies-and-cream ice cream, blueberry sorbet and vegan coconut ice cream. Each batch takes less than 30 minutes and makes a full 2 quarts. We appreciated how effortless it was to understand and use. The best part is the cleaning process, which takes only a few minutes from start to finish. It’s also quieter than a food processor or blender, allowing it to be used any time of the day or night. Overall, we think anyone who wants to enjoy homemade ice cream or sorbet will enjoy this device.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker

This professional-grade single-serve Keurig is designed to make up to 35 cups of coffee per day. The silver exterior looks sharp in an office environment, and the touchscreen is effortless to operate. We used it to make hot coffee, iced coffee, tea, hot cocoa and even oatmeal and found it delivered excellent results every time. With proper cleaning, this durable coffee maker should serve an office for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

Best health products of 2022

Amazon Halo Band

Achieve your health and fitness goals with the Amazon Halo Band, featuring a comfortable fabric wristband with no unsightly screens. We enjoyed checking the app to discover our sleep score, tone analysis, body composition and more. It’s waterproof and suitable for all types of workouts, and the membership provides access to a ton of workouts and programs. Whether you’re just starting a fitness journey or have been working on health goals for years, the Halo Band is an excellent tool.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Approach S62 Premium Golf GPS Smartwatch

With over 41,000 golf courses preloaded and a built-in virtual caddy, the Garmin Approach S62 watch is a golfer’s best friend. We were impressed by the amount of information the watch could provide, including keeping track of scores and distances, determining the best path on the fairway and seeing what blind shots look like. It’s simple to set up with a battery that lasts all day. This watch does everything it promises and more, and we recommend it to any golfer.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.