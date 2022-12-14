Best menorahs for Hanukkah

The time to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah has almost arrived. This year’s Festival of Lights spans from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26, so there’s still time to purchase a beautiful menorah to illuminate your celebration and display your faith.

From classic to contemporary, menorahs come in different shapes, sizes and designs. Whether adding to your collection or looking for your first menorah for a new home, the right one will be enjoyed for years to come as you light each branch to mark the annual celebration.

The basics of the Hanukkah menorah

The oldest symbol of the Jewish faith, the Hanukkah menorah represents the miracle of the single day’s oil supply at the Temple of Jerusalem that burned for eight days. Also called a hanukkiah, this nine-branch candelabra traditionally includes an elevated ninth center candle or shammash used to light the other eight candles during the celebration. The shammash is also called the servant or helper candle because of its important role.

During the eight-day Festival of Lights, one candle is lit each night until the entire menorah is glowing. Menorahs are traditionally placed close to or in a window as a symbol of dedication and of sharing the light of the season with those who pass by.

Materials used to make menorahs

In the Hebrew Bible, the menorah was made of real gold. Although beautiful, a solid gold menorah would be expensive. Fortunately, metal menorahs are available that are made of materials such as brass, iron or aluminum. They come in gorgeous finishes that resemble precious metals, including bronze, gold tone, copper, iron and silver tone.

Menorah sizes and candles

While there is no standard size for a menorah, most models range from 7 to 14 inches in height and width. These menorahs work with traditional candles of various sizes. Some small menorahs work with miniature candles that are used for birthday cakes. Most companies list the size of the candles they accommodate, so check this information before you stock up on candles.

In addition to candles, some menorahs also accommodate small glass cups that are used to hold oil for burning. Flameless options are also available. While they look like typical Hanukkah menorahs, they have lights powered by batteries, cables or electricity.

Best menorahs

Zion Judaica Ltd Classic Geometric Star of David Hanukkah Menorah

This menorah has a durable build with nice weight and a sturdy base with a slip-resistant rubberized bottom. It features a sleek silver-tone finish with the Star of David below the shammash. It works with most standard Hanukkah candles.

Sold by Amazon

The Dreidel Company Tree of Life Antique Finish Hanukkah Menorah

This menorah’s Tree of Life design has a branchlike appearance with detailed leaves. It’s available in several antique finishes to match different decor.

Sold by Amazon

Ner Mitzvah Traditional Menorah

Because it’s made of durable metal, this traditional Hanukkah menorah is built to last year after year. It’s available in a bronze or silver finish with the Star of David at the center of the piece. It works with traditional menorah candles or small oil cups.

Sold by Amazon

The Dreidel Company Traditional LED Electric Menorah

An alternative to traditional Hanukkah menorahs, this model doesn’t work with flames as it’s powered by batteries, a USB cable or electricity. It has the Star of David beneath the shammash and comes in a choice of several finishes. It’s a nice decorative piece to use in areas where flames aren’t practical.

Sold by Amazon

RTZEN Judaica Wave-Style Hanukkah Menorah

Because it comes with inserts, this attractive menorah works with candles of various sizes. Constructed by hand of durable iron, it has impressive weight and is stable when placed on a flat surface. It features a stylish wavelike appearance that looks great in a window.

Sold by Amazon

The Dreidel Company Tree of Life Rustic Hanukkah Menorah

The treelike appearance with branches and roots give this menorah a rustic style. It’s made of brass that’s strong and has weight that keeps it stable on a flat surface such as a tabletop or windowsill. You can choose from several finishes including silver, copper, pewter and gold. Sold by Amazon

Rite Lite Medium Tree of Life Hanukkah Menorah

We like that the Rite Lite Tree of Life menorah has a mixed-metal finish with silver and gold accents. The contemporary structure includes a shammash that’s positioned separately from the eight branches that represent the Festival of Lights. It’s available in a choice of two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Zion Judaica Small Classic Menorah

Although it’s small, this classic Hanukkah menorah has a heavy feel and a stable base. Unlike most menorahs, it works with standard birthday candles. It’s a good choice for small spaces. You can pick between blue and silver finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Ner Mitzvah Colorful Aluminum Menorah

If you are looking for a colorful menorah, you’ll like multiple shades of blue in the finish of this model. It has a modern structure and works with standard candles or oil cups. It’s made of aluminum that’s sturdy and long-lasting.

Sold by Amazon

Stur-De Hanukkah Menorah

In addition to strong iron construction, this menorah offers a contemporary design with the shammash on one end instead of in the middle. It has a powdered-coated finish that protects the metal from developing corrosion or rust.

Sold by Amazon

