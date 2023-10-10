Find the best deals on appliances
The Prime Big Deals Day sale is finally here, and this fall’s biggest online sales event is offering deals on kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets, furniture and more.
Not sure where to start? We at BestReviews have you covered with up-to-date discounts on kitchen and home items. We evaluated some of the featured products in our Testing Lab, and those insights are also shared here.
The following deals were updated on October 10th, 2023, at 4 a.m. PT.
Shop this article: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, Nutribullet Personal Blender and Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
Featured deals
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 31% OFF
You can get the crispy texture of fried chicken, french fries, mozzarella sticks and more — yet still eat healthy — with an air fryer. This 4-quart Ninja model lets you crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate a variety of foods. The nonstick frying basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack are all dishwasher-safe.
Cookware
High-quality cookware will last for years, giving you the best possible results when preparing meals. We found great deals on pots, pans and skillets from reliable brands.
- Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF
- Carote Egg Pan 28% OFF
- Carote Chic 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set 31% OFF
- Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven 26% OFF
- Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan 18% OFF
- GreenLife 15-Piece Kitchen Cookware Set 18% OFF
- HexClad 10-Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan 20% OFF
- Martha Stewart Bosworth 10-Piece Cookware Set 16% OFF
- Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot with Lid 10% OFF
Knife sets
Knife sets offer excellent value and convenience since you don’t have to purchase the knives individually. Some knife sets even come with storage blocks that look attractive on the kitchen counter while keeping your knives organized and easily accessible.
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set 38% OFF
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 61% OFF
- Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set 59% OFF
- Yatoshi 6-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 25% OFF
- Marco Almond12-Piece Granite Knife Set 33% OFF + 50% OFF COUPON
- McCook 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set 63% OFF
Kitchen appliances and gadgets
Whether you’re looking to replace your existing appliances with newer, better models or want gadgets that make cooking and meal prep easier, there are plenty of discounted options on the market.
- GoWise USA Deluxe 12.7-Quart Air Fryer 40% OFF
- Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 13% OFF
- SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 32% OFF
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker 26% OFF
- Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker 17% OFF
- Nutribullet Personal Blender 17% OFF
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 40% OFF
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven 15% OFF
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine 25% OFF
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper 40% OFF
- ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer 40% OFF
- Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener 26% OFF
- Kuhn Rikon Master Opener for Cans, Bottles and Jars 17% OFF
More deals we love
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine
Tumblers and water bottles
Staying hydrated at home or on the go is easy with a tumbler or water bottle. We discovered impressive savings, from insulated tumblers that keep drinks cold for hours to attractive lidded drinking glasses.
- Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids 17% OFF
- Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler 17% OFF
- Spirit of Phoenix Healing Crystal Water Bottle 35% OFF
Everyday essentials
The upcoming fall sale is the perfect time to stock up on home essentials, including toilet paper, toothpaste, paper towels, batteries, light bulbs and more.
- Angel Soft Toilet Paper Mega Rolls 18% OFF
- Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Toothpaste 10% OFF
- J.R. Watkins Foaming Hand Soap 23% OFF
- Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 53% OFF
- The Equadose Pill Splitter 25% OFF
- Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 35% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 19% OFF
- Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 24% OFF
- Melitta Super Premium No. 4 Coffee Paper Filter 35% OFF
- Sun Bum Reef-Compliant SPF 50 Sunscreen 30% OFF
- Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector 45% OF
- Huanchain 12/3 Gauge Outdoor Extension Cord, 100 Feet 10% OFF COUPON
- Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 52% OFF
- NOCO Genius Smart Car Battery Charger 40% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 6% OFF
Bathroom
Towels, bath mats, shower curtains, bathtub trays and more — we found savings on a variety of must-haves and useful accessories for the bathroom.
- American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set 40% OFF
- Gorilla Grip Soft Chenille Bathmat 28% OFF
- ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat 11% OFF
- Boomjoy Toilet Brush and Holder Set 43% OFF
- Royal Craft Wood Foldable Bathtub Tray 39% OFF
- AmazerBath Bamboo Soap Dish 45% OFF
- Imavo Bathroom Accessories Set 33% OFF
- Pipishell Slim Bathroom Cart 36% OFF
- N and Y Home Waffle Weave Shower Curtain 38% OFF
Cleaning
Top-of-the-line cleaning products such as robot vacuums and steam mops can be pricey, which is why these popular picks are worth shopping for at a discount.
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO 31% OFF
- Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum 35% OFF
- Method All-Purpose Cleaner 4-Pack 55% OFF
Organization
Keeping the home neat, organized and free of clutter is a priority for many. These handy products — from refrigerator bins to closet organizers — are sure to bring order to your home.
- Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins 41% OFF
- Vtopmart Airtight Pantry Organization System 36% OFF
- Yustuf Refrigerator Organization System 22% OFF
- Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags 39% OFF
- Vailando 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer 42% OFF
- Pipishell Hanging Closet Organizer 5% OFF COUPON
- Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set 39% OFF
- Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer 45% OFF
- X-cosrack Jewelry Organizer 31% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Aozita Bathroom Canister Storage Organization 43% OFF
- Home-it Mop And Broom Holder Organizer 30% OFF
- Marbrasse 3-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer 17% OFF
Home appliances and tech
Home appliances and tech, including fans, air purifiers, video doorbells and smart thermostats, are top sellers. These highly rated products are worth buying, especially at these discounted prices.
- Beautural Clothes Steamer 14% OFF
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 42% OFF
- Aroeve Air Purifier 32% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON
- Aeezo 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame 19% off + $5 OFF COUPON
- SereneLife Folding Treadmill 35% OFF
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat 20% OFF
- Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine 48% OFF
Mattresses
If you’re shopping for an air mattress to take camping or host overnight guests or want a newer, comfier mattress for your bed, we have you covered with these top deals.
- King Koil Luxury Air Mattress, Queen 12% OFF
- Vibe Gel 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress 23% OFF
- Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Medium-Plush Mattress 13% OFF
Furniture
Amazon offers tons of stylish furniture in numerous styles, including modern, midcentury modern, contemporary, glam, rustic and farmhouse pieces. Whichever decor styles are featured in your home, you’ll find something from this attractive collection.
- Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Platform Bed Frame 17% OFF
- Ecoprsio Nightstand Set 36% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Macedonia Tufted Back Fabric Recliner 24% OFF
- Walker Edison Corbin Modern Farmhouse TV Stand 38% OFF
- Homissue 5-Tier Bookshelf 20% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON
- Rolanstar Bookshelf With Drawer 26% OFF
- Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table 23% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Signature Design by Ashley Bellaby Farmhouse Pier 36% OFF
- Sauder International Lux Bar Cart 13% OFF
- Sorbus Floating Shelves 29% OFF
- Safavieh Home Collection Atka Console Table 63% OFF
- Safavieh Home Collection Christa Console Table 64% OFF
- Apicizon Round Side Table 38% OFF
- Walker Edison Cora Faux Marble Accent Table 54% OFF
- Yaheetech Club Chair 41% OFF + $8 OFF COUPON
- Signature Design by Ashley Darlita Traditional Table Lamp 53% OFF
- O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp 49% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON
- Addlon Floor Lamp with Shelves 54% OFF
- CGK Unlimited Store 4-Piece Bedding Sheet Set 46% OFF
Home decor
We researched the best discounts on trendy mirrors, wall sconces, stunning wall art, rugs and more that will add style and charm to your home.
- NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror 33% OFF
- Pauwer Slim Wall Sconces Set 47% OFF
- Globe Electric One-Light Wall Sconce 40% OFF
- Decor Grates Art Deco Floor Register 17% OFF
- Homedics Tabletop Water Fountain 54% OFF
- Mudeela Adjustable Plant Stand 39% OFF
- Bamworld Plant Stand 42% OFF
- Gypsy Color Plug-In Crystal Chandelier 30% OFF
- ArtbyHannah Botanical Picture Frame Set 43% OFF
- Wieco Art Almond Blossom Framed Canvas Print 5% OFF COUPON
- Wieco Art Starry Night Canvas Print 60% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Nicetop Abstract Canvas Art 36% OFF + 8% OFF COUPON
Home accessories
Looking for coffee table trinkets, tasteful wall signs or ornaments to decorate your bookshelves? These top-selling products will suit a variety of decor styles.
- Der Rose Mini Artificial Greenery Potted Plants 13% OFF
- Mkono Artificial Succulent Mini Glass Terrarium 26% OFF
- Dawhud Direct Votive Candle Holder 41% OFF
- Yankee Candle Vanilla-Cupcake-Scented Candle 46% OFF
- Puransen Book Vase 46% OFF
- MJ Premier Flower Vase 39% OFF
- Sullivans Jug Vase Set 20% OFF
- Le Tauci Ceramic Plant Pots 26% OFF
- Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket 36% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Mydethun Moon Lamp 20% OFF
- Montecito Home Decorative Coffee Table Tray 24% OFF
- Mkono Farmhouse Wall Decor 24% OFF
- Anproor Dried Pampas Grass Decor 15% OFF
- Mulcolor Vines for Room Decor 10% OFF COUPON
- Mainevent Felt Letter Board 30% OFF
Check out early October Prime sale deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best kitchen and home discounts of the Prime Day sale.
Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
