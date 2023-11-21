How to show your aunt appreciation

Being the favorite aunt is a lot of fun. Aunts get to do all the doting with none of the responsibility of parenting, plus nieces and nephews tend to see an aunt as being a little more youthful and fun than grandparents. When it’s your aunt’s birthday or another special occasion, get them a gift that suits their style, whether it be a fun mug or a pretty necklace. We curated the best gifts for aunts with a cool vibe, sporty aunts, book lovers, gamers, tech-savvy aunts, foodies and more.

Gifts for the free-spirited aunt

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit for Her

Make sure your coolest aunt has everything needed to keep doing what they’re doing with this “minimergency” kit. The pink little vegan pouch includes a mending kit, stain remover, emery board, a tampon, a safety pin and more.

PetitRueDesigns Cool Aunt Embroidered T-shirt Aunt Gift

This handmade T-shirt is right on the money with its “cool aunt” text. It’s cute and minimalist, made of comfortable 100% cotton, and there are nine colors to choose from.

GreshamCraftsArt Somebody’s Feral Aunt Sweatshirt

Does your aunt have a wild, carefree spirit? This “feral aunt” sweatshirt is sure to crack her up. She’ll stay cozy in this 100% cotton sweater that comes in 16 color schemes. It’s also available as a hoodie or T-shirt.

HeraBloomCo Funny Aunt Unicorn Mug

Here is a coffee mug that shows “other aunts” as a plain horse and “Aunt [NAME HERE]” as a sparkly unicorn dancing on a pole. It’s a silly, customizable gift that is sure to make the receiver chuckle. The mug is available in two sizes.

Gifts for the sporty aunt

ROCKBROS Bike Phone Front Frame Bag Bicycle Bag

For the aunt who likes to bike, there is this waterproof, polyester bicycle bag that straps around the front and holds the cyclist’s phone in a visible, secure location while they pedal. It’s especially useful for following maps.

adidas Unisex Defender Small Duffel Bag

This versatile duffel bag can be used for the gym, as an overnight bag or as a carry-on for plane travel. It’s made of durable, 100% polyester that resists everyday wear and tear. There are multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep workout or travel items organized, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap and 30 stylish color schemes to choose from.

Viktor Jurgen Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager With Heat

This deep-kneading shoulder and back massager has three different speeds and three automatic programs to maximize pain relief and comfort. It takes a little while to heat up but once the Shiatsu massage gets going, it’s a great asset for the active aunt.

Hoka Gender Inclusive Ora Recovery Slide 3

These Hoka slides are ultra-comfortable and cushy, perfect for your aunt to rest her feet after a run or wear by the pool. They come in black, gray, white, yellow and orange.

Gifts for the new-age aunt

Uncommon Goods Tea Leaf Reading Kit

This set for tea enthusiasts includes everything your aunt needs to start tea-leaf reading. It includes a ceramic mug that is microwave-safe, as well as leaf-reading instruction papers and some Chinese black tea to get started.

Healingvibeshandmade Manifestation Kit

Here is a 4-ounce hand-poured intention candle made of soy for the aunt who is into spells and crystals. The candle features dried herbs, flowers and crystals. You can select a candle for manifesting for love, protection or success.

Delezhen Raw Unpolished Gem Necklace

This raw gemstone necklace comes on a silver, gold or rose-gold chain. You can choose which gem is on it based on what you want the necklace to represent. There’s malachite for protection, rose quartz for trust, tourmalated quartz for happiness and so on, allowing you to pick one based on your aunt’s personality and needs.

Da Brigh Original Tarot Cards Deck

These tarot cards are ideal for beginners looking to explore the realm of divination. They come with an instructive guidebook containing the meaning behind each card, an example reading and more.

Gifts for the bookish aunt

Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Unisex Cotton Socks

These fun cotton/polyester/spandex socks come in a variety of book-related themes, from banned books to library cards. If you want to get your aunt a more specific pair based on a favorite classic novel or character — such as “Clockwork Orange” or Nancy Drew — those are offered, as well.

Tim and Aurelia Sanders Literary Insults Chart

This 24-by-18-inch poster is printed on archival paper and features a chart that will help your aunt best decide which literary insult is appropriate for any given situation. There are numerous options from a wide array of classic literature.

WellReadCompany “Little Women,” Book Purse

Beautifully handcrafted, this faux leather purse is designed to look like a hardcover edition of “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. It comes in two different sizes with magnetic closures. The designer sells purses with other classic book covers so you can find all of your aunt’s favorites.

Divalis 100 Books Scratch-Off Poster

Is your aunt on a mission to read the best books of all time? This scratch-off poster showcases 100 iconic books across genres, such as “The Da Vinci Code,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Hamlet” and “Frankenstein.” It comes in a decorative tube and doesn’t require gift wrapping. Pair it with a 24-by-16-inch poster frame, and you’re all set.

Gifts for the tech-savvy aunt

Cosori Mug Warmer and Coffee Warmer for Desk

Here is a convenient desk beverage warmer with auto shutoff and temp control. This way, your aunt can keep coffee or tea warm while working or watching television. Mug not included.

Pxwaxpy Portable Charger 36800mAh

This portable power bank as USB Type C and Micro USB connectors so your aunt can charge an iPhone, Galaxy and other tech on the go. It’s lightweight and no bigger than a smartphone.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be used anywhere, from in the shower to out by the pool or even on a boat. It’s wireless and can work for up to 10 hours fully charged. The JBL speaker comes in 12 stylish colors with a metal carabiner on top, so you can attach it to your clothes or a backpack.

Gifts for the gamer aunt

Tijn Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

If your aunt is a gamer and spends a lot of time in front of the computer or TV, a pair of blue-light glasses might be good for the eyes. These Tijn glasses are designed to reduce eye pain and strain, plus these come in several different colorfully patterned frames.

Sega Genesis Mini

If your aunt was playing video games back in the 1980s or 1990s, then this mini Sega Genesis set is the perfect dose of nostalgia. This console is just like the original, only smaller, with 42 games to play and two wired controllers plus a USB adapter and HDMI cable.

I Paused My Game To Be Here Retro Gamer T-shirt

This graphic T-shirt is the ultimate style-meets-joke gift for gaming nerds, especially quirky introverts. It’s made from varying materials based on the version you choose, with a total of 15 color options.

Corsair ST100 Premium Headset Stand

Your gamer aunt will appreciate this sleek and practical stand for holding a gaming headset. What’s more, it has customizable light and color settings for a cool aesthetic effect, with two USB ports for charging a headset, phone or other device.

Gifts for the foodie aunt

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set

This unique popcorn set includes fluffy white corn kernels, crunchy ruby corn kernels and a sweet tricolor blend. It also comes with five premium seasonings so your aunt can make a bowl of popcorn suited exactly to their tastes.

The Smart Baker Cheat Sheet Baking Apron

If your aunt loves cooking or baking but can’t always remember measurement conversions, this apron is perfect. It features a whole measurement table on the bottom that will read the right way up when the apron is worn. The apron has a tie closure and comes in four colors.

OneHappyRoad Best Aunt Cutting Board

This handmade bamboo cutting board is customized to read “Everything tastes better when Aunt [NAME HERE] makes it” across one of the sides. It comes in two sizes.

NutriChef Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer

This cordless smart thermometer will have your aunt making perfectly cooked meat every time — whether she’s using a grill, oven or smoker. The handy device allows for remote monitoring using the brand’s smartphone app, compatible with iPhone and Android devices. The smart meat thermometer provides accurate and reliable temperature readings that are easy to see on the LCD digital screen.

Gifts for the musical aunt

Etwoa’s Sheet Music Infinity Scarf

For the classically trained aunt who loves music, there is this double-layer infinity scarf with Beethoven’s sheet music all over it. The scarf is made from polyester and is machine-washable.

Greadio Retro Bluetooth Speaker

This vintage-inspired Bluetooth speaker looks like a retro radio but is wireless. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and can last for up to nine hours of playing time once fully charged.

Ice Carats Sterling Silver Music Treble Clef Earrings

Treat your music-loving aunt with these pretty treble clef earrings. The dainty and dangly pieces feature high-quality sterling silver that’s hypoallergenic — in other words, they won’t turn green or rust like cheaper earrings.

Gifts for the stylish aunt

Tiblue Reusable Insulated Cooler Lunch Bag

This cute travel lunch bag is lightweight and convenient with a comfortable shoulder strap, available in six colors and patterns. It can keep contents warm or cool and has one main compartment, plus two smaller pockets.

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Card Case

This Tory Burch card holder is super stylish, featuring chevron-quilted leather. The Tory Burch wallet contains four exterior card slots and a center pocket.

Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles

This affordable Kate Spade bracelet is perfect for layering, with a minimalist design that’ll work for most outfits. The “heart of gold” engraving on the inside is a nice touch.

Mejuri Chunky Huggie Hoops

These Mejuri earrings showcase the trendy chunky hoop style. They’re available in gold vermeil with an 18-karat solid-gold layer on sterling silver, as well as in plain sterling silver.

Ugg Women’s Tasman Slipper

These Ugg slippers are luxuriously cozy, with a plush sheepskin lining, wool insole and suede exterior. The durable rubber outsole makes them suitable for wearing both indoors and outdoors, and there’s a variety of colors to choose from.

