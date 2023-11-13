Score a great deal on a new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most coveted tech products on the market, combining elegant design and all-around practicality with outstanding fitness tracking and health features. Though the big Cyber Monday sale isn’t until Nov. 27, it’s never too early to look for discounts on the Apple Watch, especially as Apple just recently introduced the latest Apple Watch Series 9. In fact, we’re already seeing great deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular connectivity and last year’s top Apple Watch Series 8.

As we get closer to the big post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, BestReviews is keeping an eye on price drops and early sales. Black Friday deals typically remain through Cyber Monday, and some extra steep discounts might drop on Cyber Monday itself, so it’s smart to stay on top of it. We’re collecting some of the best early Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals in this article, so keep it bookmarked as Cyber Monday draws near.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple updates the Apple Watch every year, but older models are far from obsolete. Great deals on 2022’s Apple Watch 8 or 2021’s Apple Watch 7 are already live.

13% OFF

If you’ve never had an Apple Watch before, or you haven’t upgraded for a while, now is the time to get an Apple Watch Series 9. The 2023 model advances its system-in-a-package (SIP) chip for faster app loading and smoother app responses, and adds the convenient Double Tap gesture for interacting with the watch while your hands are full.

17% OFF

2022’s Apple Watch Series 8 is an outstanding smartwatch, with health features like blood oxygen, ECG, skin-temperature sensor and more, along with fitness tracking and general-productivity apps. This model features built-in cellular connectivity for phone-free calling and wireless data and a dark, glossy stainless steel case.

52% OFF

The 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 brought blood O2 measurement and ECG to its slew of health tracking features that impressed us when we tested it in our Testing Lab, and its big always-on screen was an improvement over earlier generations. This model offers GPS and cellular connectivity and comes in the sleek matte graphite aluminum case.

18% OFF

The super-rugged Apple Watch Ultra was designed for tough conditions, but we found it and its Alpine loop band surprisingly comfortable when we tested it, so much so we had no trouble wearing it all day and all night. Its light, tough titanium case houses advanced GPS location tracking and cellular connectivity and can withstand depths of up to 40 meters when diving.

Other Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Get the Apple Watch Series 9, with the 45-millimeter midnight aluminum case and matching midnight sport band, for a nice discount from Walmart. 15% OFF

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), with a 44-millimeter case in silver aluminum with the winter blue sport loop, is on sale now at Walmart. 15% OFF

Apple Watch accessory deals

Apple Watch bands are easily swappable, letting you change bands to fit your activity or your outfit. Get extra bands at a discount, as well as an extra charging cable.

20% OFF

A flexible, waterproof, sweatproof band with a simple pin closure and comfortable fluoroelastomer plastic for your 44- to 45-millimeter Apple Watch or Apple Watch SE. (PRODUCT)RED supports the Global Fund fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

10% OFF

Don’t get caught without a way to recharge your Apple Watch. An extra Apple Watch magnetic charging cable with the ubiquitous USB-A connector lets you top off your watch from older USB chargers, power banks, and even USB outlets in airport lounges or hotels.

24% OFF

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch or other Qi-compatible devices two at a time with Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger. This neat bedside accessory provides up to 14 watts of power delivery for compatible iPhones, and folds up neatly for storage or transport. Apple 20W USB-Charger recommended, sold separately.

Who has the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals?

Just like on Black Friday, the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals come from the big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target, as well as Amazon. Apple itself doesn’t really give the best discounts on its own products, offering gift cards instead of price cuts; so if you want a great deal, go to one of the big retailers online.

Why trust our recommendations?

We at BestReviews did a lot of testing on Apple Watch models like the Series 7 or Series 9 and the Ultra generation 1. We also keep close track of Apple Watch prices on Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and keep an eye on the latest deals news to bring them to you as quickly as we can.

How to choose the best Apple Watch for you

As a fashion accessory, health device and fitness tracker, the Apple Watch can be many things to many people. Here’s how to choose an Apple Watch.

Measure your wrist

The Apple Watch comes in three sizes: 40 to 41 millimeters, 44 to 45 millimeters and 49 millimeters (the Apple Watch Ultra). Its bands may also offer different sizes such as small-medium or medium-large. Measure the circumference of your wrist with a tape measure or Apple’s paper tool and decide how big you want your Apple Watch to look on your wrist. Some people prefer bigger watches with smaller wrists, and others vice versa.

Do you need an always-on screen?

The Apple Watch SE offers a large percentage of the features of the top Apple Watch models at a lower price, but the biggest obvious difference is the lack of an always-on screen. Having an always-on screen lets your watch display a face when you’re not looking at it, but if you don’t think you’ll miss it, you can consider an Apple Watch SE.

What kind of activities do you like?

All Apple Watches do great fitness tracking, including steps, distance, heart rate, breathing rate, sleep tracking and more. But the Apple Watch SE doesn’t have the blood O2 or ECG sensors of the main series Apple Watches, while the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for diving and extreme outdoor sports. Which activities you enjoy can help determine which Apple Watch model is right for you.

