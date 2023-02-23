In winter, it seems easier to keep your top half warm by layering shirts and sweaters than it is to keep your lower half warm. Fleece-lined leggings are the perfect solution, keeping you toasty when layered under pants or perfect for wearing on their own on milder days.

If you’re reluctant to give up your leggings during the cooler months, fleece-lined versions are essential additions to your wardrobe.

In this article: The Gym People Thick High-Waist Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants, Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings and Yogipace Thick Thermal Fleece-Lined Leggings.

What are fleece-lined leggings good for?

Fleece-lined leggings have several uses. If you’re looking for serious winter gear for cold weather, these cozy leggings are perfect for layering under pants. They’re even warmer than thermal underwear and are delightfully soft inside.

However, you can also wear them on their own as pants or under shorts, dresses or skirts. What’s more, they’re great for outdoor exercise in cooler months. If you find standard yoga pants too cold for your daily run and sweatpants too warm, fleece-lined leggings might be the answer.

Choosing comfortable fleece-lined leggings

Some leggings are more comfortable than others, so it’s good to know what to look for in a comfortable pair. If you’ll be using your leggings for exercise or to layer under pants, they should be breathable and moisture-wicking. Without these properties, you could find yourself sweating and ending up wearing cold, wet leggings when you start to cool down again.

Also, look for leggings with four-way stretch. This means they stretch in all directions as you move around so you don’t feel restricted.

What to look for in fleece-lined leggings

Here are some other features to look for in fleece-lined leggings:

High-waist: A high waist is usually more comfortable, plus it’s great for layering because it keeps the waistband from rolling or slipping down under your pants.

A high waist is usually more comfortable, plus it’s great for layering because it keeps the waistband from rolling or slipping down under your pants. Pockets: If you’ll only be using your leggings for layering under pants, you don’t need pockets. However, if you’ll be wearing them on their own, pockets can be handy, especially for outdoor exercise.

If you’ll only be using your leggings for layering under pants, you don’t need pockets. However, if you’ll be wearing them on their own, pockets can be handy, especially for outdoor exercise. Color choice: You can find leggings in a wide range of colors. You might want something basic, such as black or gray, that goes with everything. However, there are also plenty of brighter and bolder options.

You can find leggings in a wide range of colors. You might want something basic, such as black or gray, that goes with everything. However, there are also plenty of brighter and bolder options. Machine-washable: Avoid any leggings that aren’t machine-washable. Having to wash them by hand soon becomes frustrating.

Best fleece-lined leggings

The Gym People Thick High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants

With a cozy fleece lining, high waist and thick waist band, these leggings are comfortable to wear. Not all the leggings at this link are fleece-lined, only the ones labeled “fleece-lined black,” so be careful to select the right ones.

Sold by Amazon

Zerdoean Plus Size High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

Thanks to the brushed fleece interior, these leggings are warmer than standard ones, though the lining isn’t as thick as in some pairs. Available in plus sizes from 1X-5X, these are great for anyone who finds straight-sized leggings too small or restrictive.

Sold by Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

The addition of pockets large enough to fit essentials, such as your phone, keys and wallet, make these excellent for running errands and outdoor exercise. The fabric is buttery soft with a four-way stretch that gives you a full range of motion.

Sold by Amazon

Campsnail Fleece-Lined Leggings

Due to their super-thick fleece lining, you won’t feel cold while wearing these leggings. Not only is the lining soft and cozy, they’re also made from a soft, comfortable fabric with plenty of stretch. They come in a range of colors, including black and wine, and are available in sizes S-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Zuty Fleece-Lined Leggings

These durable, reinforced leggings stretch nicely for comfortable exercise and day-to-day wear, plus they have side and waistband pockets. Their brushed fleece interior is cozy without being excessively warm and causing you to feel too hot when you exercise.

Sold by Amazon

CRZ Yoga Thermal Fleece-Lined Leggings

You have 13 color options with these soft, warm leggings, including purple taupe, dark green, flint night and ink gray. They are well-constructed and feel as though they’ll last through regular use. The four-way stretch provides improved range of motion without going see-through.

Sold by Amazon

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings

Thanks to their buttery-soft material with its fleece interior, these are extremely comfortable to wear and great at fighting off the chill on cold days. They have handy side pockets to fit your phone and other essentials and are moisture-wicking to keep you dry while you exercise.

Sold by Amazon

CHR Leisure Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

They’re perfect for outdoor exercise in cooler months or simply wearing to the store, and they feature convenient pockets on each side and in the waistband. You can buy pairs individually or as packs of three or five, which offers better value if you wear a lot of leggings.

Sold by Amazon

90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

Not only can you choose whether you want pockets or no pockets, you can select from 43 colors, including evening blue, military green, port royal and fired brick. The brushed fleece interior is as soft as it is warm.

Sold by Amazon

Athvotar Fleece-Lined Winter Warm Leggings

Cozy with a thick fleece lining, these leggings are great for layering under pants on cold days or wearing on their own. They only come in two sizes, so they’ll fit fewer people than those with a wider range of size options.

Sold by Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

Although they’re thick with a warm fleece lining, they’re also breathable and moisture-wicking, keeping you comfortable and dry while exercising. They’re super stretchy too, giving you a great range of motion, plus they have a handy waist pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Yogipace Thick Thermal Fleece-Lined Leggings

These comfortable leggings have a warm fleece lining and handy pockets, and they’re water-resistant. You can choose from a range of inseam lengths ranging from 25 to 36 inches, which is ideal for anyone who finds standard leggings too long or too short.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.