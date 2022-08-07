Leggings are sometimes referred to as lounge, stretchy or yoga pants. However, the fit and style are the same.

These pants are just as comfortable and versatile as classic leggings with some added flare

Whether you loved sporting flare leggings in the early 2010s or have admired the look from afar, you’ll be thrilled to know that these comfortable pants with flowing legs are back in fashion. Forgotten by some fashionistas, Jennifer Lopez was recently seen out and about in flare leggings with an eye-catching pattern, which got the look trending again.

If you’d like to sport J.Lo’s look, you’ll need a pair of high-waisted leggings with vivid colors, wide flares and dramatic prints. However, even if you prefer solid colors and subtle flares, there’s a stylish pair available to suit your personality and fashion sense.

What to look for in flare leggings

If you love the comfort and versatility of classic leggings, chances are those with flare legs will also fit your style. These casual pants are made of stretchy material with a comfortable, flexible fit, just like leggings with straight legs. They are versatile for everyday wear and look great with t-shirts, tunic tops, and blouses. Additionally, flare leggings go well with numerous types of shoes, from fancy high heels to casual sneakers. There are a few considerations to keep in mind as you shop for the perfect pair of flare leggings.

Fit

If you love the way leggings fit, chances are that you’ll also love the fit of those with flare legs. They offer the same body-hugging style that’s form-fitting and flattering. However, the difference is the flare. While they fit snug throughout the leg, flare leggings have extra material at the ankles that produces a loose, flowing fit. The look is both edgy and vintage. What’s more, it creates a classy silhouette and makes legs look a bit longer.

Flare

Not all flare leggings are the same. Some have legs that flare just a little, while others have wide flares reminiscent of 1970s bell bottoms. In fact, some of today’s modern flare leggings are referred to as bell-bottom leggings. Regardless of the width of the flare, it looks great with different types of footwear, including sandals, sneakers, boots, pumps and wedge heels.

Material

When it comes to leggings, it’s all about comfort that’s due to the stretch. Most pairs are made of polyester or nylon blended with either Spandex or elastane, giving them a stretchy, flexible fit. Because the material conforms to the body, it’s ideal to wear when relaxing or working out.

Colors and prints

If you want a style inspired by J.Lo, you’ll be able to choose from a nice selection of flare leggings with patterns that pop. Geometric designs, swirls, strips, florals and more are sure to get you noticed. However, if you prefer a more subdued look, flare leggings are also available in solid hues, including neutral shades and bold jewel tones.

Sizes

In addition to being available in a large selection of colors and prints, flare leggings also come in numerous sizes. Most pairs range from extra-small to extra-large, but some come in sizes from XX-small to XX-large.

Best flare leggings

Calvin Klein Crossover Waist Flare Leggings

These leggings feature a high-rise V-waist that gives them a modern look. The soft material is available in several appealing neutral shades. The flare is subtle yet stylish.

Sold by Macy’s

SOLY HUX Print Flared Elastic Pants

Swirls, florals, animal prints and more — you have a choice of numerous gorgeous patterns when you choose these flare leggings. The material is a soft blend of polyester and elastane for a comfortable and attractive fit. The high waist is on-trend for today’s styles.

Sold by Amazon

DSG Momentum Momentum Wrap Waist Flare Leggings

If you are looking for flare leggings that are ideal for active lifestyles, this pair is a good option. The wrap waist, moisture-wicking fabric and silky soft finish make them look as good as they feel. You can choose from a wide range of sizes from XX-small to XX-large.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Leggings Depot Flared Wide-Leg Pants

A large selection of fashionable colors makes these flare leggings ideal for anyone who loves the design but prefers solid colors over prints. The flowing flares give them a classy look that’s great for casual and special occasions.

Sold by Amazon

Cotton On Contouring Yoga Flare Pants

We love the contemporary zebra-print style of these flare leggings that gives them a unique appearance. They are made of a blend of polyester and elastane that wicks moisture. What’s more, they look fabulous with modern shirts in bold, solid colors.

Sold by Macy’s

Herose Soft Flared Leggings

These lightweight leggings are ideal for warm-weather wear. The high waist is in style. They come in a nice selection of prints and colors and are available in sizes up to XX-large.

Sold by Amazon

Sonoma Goods For Life Plus-Size High Waisted Flare Leggings

These stylish high-waist flare leggings are available in plus sizes from 0X to 5X. They come in a choice of attractive colors that pair nicely with printed shirts.

Sold by Kohl’s

SWEETKIE Boho Stretchy Flare Pants

Wide flares and unique, vivid prints make these leggings ideal for those who love edgy styles. The material is soft, stretchy and comfortable. The button closure on the high waist is a stylish touch.

Sold by Amazon

Daisy Del Sol High Waist Bell Bottom Yoga Pants

If you love wide, exaggerated flares, these yoga pants are for you. They have a bell-bottom design that is a throwback to 1970 styles. However, they come in flashy patterns that are on-trend in 2022.

Sold by Amazon

TOPYOGAS V Crossover High-Waisted Flare Leggings

The nylon material of these leggings is breathable and wicks moisture, making them ideal for wearing when working out or doing yoga. They feature a V-waist that gives them modern styling. You can choose from several neutral colors, including black, navy and khaki.

Sold by Amazon

adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Flared Leggings

If you want flare leggings with a sporty appearance, this is the pair to choose. Made by a top brand in athletic wear, they feature the classic trio of stripes on the leg that the company is known for. The material is flexible and wicks moisture.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

FASHIONOMICS Stretchy Bell-Bottom Pants

From solid colors to bold stripes to tie dye patterns, there are a lot of options to choose from with these flare leggings. In addition to the large selection of colors and prints, they have wide, bell-like flares so you can sport the trendy look like a rock star.

Sold by Amazon

