Which chest binder is best?

Whether you’re new to chest binding or an old hand at it, finding the right binder is important. Regardless of your reasons for needing it, you want to feel comfortable in your body and like what you see in the mirror. It’s a good idea to do a lot of research about chest binding to ensure you find one that gives you the results you want without compromising your safety. You should also try on multiple kinds and have someone handy to help you in case you get stuck. The Underworks FTM Gynecomastia Ultimate Chest Binder Tank 997 is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a chest binder

Safety

When it comes to chest binding, there are risks involved. Buying the right chest binder can mitigate some of these risks, but not all. If you have previously bound using bandaging for instance, you should probably consider switching to a binder, as it’s very easy to bind too tightly. When you do this, you risk restricting blood flow to your chest, especially if you wear the binding for over eight hours. You can also potentially crack a rib or damage your lungs, or just get painful chafing and blisters. Try to avoid binding when engaging in any strenuous physical activity. If you do decide to bind while exercising, use a binder that is the next size up from your usual size and always wash it afterward. Chest binding is important for a lot of folks, but make sure you’re not taking unnecessary risks and compromising your physical safety.

Tissue density

An important thing to keep in mind when shopping for a chest binder, is that chest size and tissue density will affect how well a binder will work. Larger chests, and chests with very dense breast tissue, are going to be harder to bind than smaller and less dense chests. You do not want to get a binder that is too tight, due to the aforementioned risk factors, but just be prepared that your results might not be ideal. Knowing whether your breast tissue is dense or not will help you shape your expectations accordingly.

Care

Due to the nature of chest binders, they should only be washed by hand. Washing them in a machine and with excessive heat could cause them to shrink, making them much less safe to wear. Be prepared to wash yours by hand, and consider getting backups for when one is dirty.

What to look for in a quality chest binder

Correct Size

A chest binder should fit firmly and compress your chest, but it should not be so tight that you can’t still breathe easily. Ideally you can put it on and take it off without assistance. You should absolutely not be in pain while wearing it. It should also not cause chafing or blisters.

Breathability

Whatever binder you get needs to have a certain amount of stretch to allow normal movement of your ribcage. It’s also better to get a binder that only binds in the front and has thinner material in the back. This will allow your skin to breathe better, which will make the binder more comfortable and safer to wear.

Effectiveness

As long as the binder is safe and comfortable to wear, you can assess how effective it is at actually binding your chest. As mentioned, depending on the size and density of your chest the binder may not be able to flatten you out perfectly, but you should still feel some satisfaction in how it looks under clothes at least.

How much you can expect to spend on a chest binder

A good, safe binder can range from $20-$40.

Chest binder FAQ

Can a chest binder smooth my hips too?

A. It can! You would just want to get a longer binder that goes down to your hips. As with a chest binder, make sure it is comfortable to wear and breathe in, and doesn’t restrict your range of motion.

Would a sports bra count as a chest binder?

A. If it gives you the results you want then absolutely.

What’s the best chest binder to buy?

Top chest binder

Underworks FTM Gynecomastia Ultimate Chest Binder Tank 997

What you need to know: The tank style of this binder means it is meant to fit over the hips, perfect for those who want all over smoothing and shaping.

What you’ll love: This one has extra layers on the front and sides but a thin mesh on the back to keep it breathable. It’s designed to not show under clothes and can be pulled over the top of the head or stepped into.

What you should consider: Because of its length, it might not fit as comfortably on someone with a shorter torso. It goes up to size 4X.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chest binder for the money

Idtswch Chest Binder For Transgender Breast Binder Half FTM Binder

What you need to know: Featuring a cotton blend panel on the inside and mesh on the back, this shorter binder is very breathable.

What you’ll love: The elastic band at the bottom helps prevent any gapping, especially for folks with larger chests. It can be washed in a machine, just take care not to expose it to excessive heat. It goes up to 6XL.

What you should consider: Some customers report quality issues and lack of stretch. It may not have enough of a flattening effect on people with larger busts or especially dense tissue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Underworks FTM Econo High Power Chest Binder Top

What you need to know: This one is a shorter version and is great for those who just need to smooth out their chest area and not their hips.

What you’ll love: It is redesigned with cotton lining for added comfort. It’s a great option for shorter folks and is fairly comfortable for casual use.

What you should consider: It might not be an ideal fit if you have a longer torso. It only goes up to 3XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.