Which Xbox One controller is best?

Even though it’s been available since 2016, the Xbox One remains one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market. Your Xbox One probably came with a basic controller, but you could elevate your gaming experience by purchasing an updated model.

The newest Xbox One controllers have high-tech features such as remappable buttons and immersive vibrations. If you want a controller that has all of that and more, the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is the top pick.

What to know before you buy an Xbox One controller

Ergonomic design

Playing video games can make your hands fatigued, so it’s important to buy a controller that has ergonomic properties. Just like the Xbox 360 controller from days past, the Xbox One controller features an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your hands. All of the buttons and joysticks are easily within reach, so you can play games for hours without fatigue. You can also look for controllers that have rubberized grips for added comfort.

Wired vs. wireless

As with all video game consoles, you’ll need to choose between a wireless and wired controller for the Xbox One. Wireless controllers are convenient because you can move around the room without worrying about a long cable, but they also need to be charged regularly. Many serious gamers prefer wired controllers because they have a faster response time and require no batteries. If you’re having trouble deciding, look for an Xbox One controller that has both wired and wireless capabilities in the form of a micro-USB connection.

Compatibility

It’s important to confirm that the Xbox One controller you choose is compatible with your console. Many of these controllers are compatible with personal computers and newer consoles such as the Xbox Series X, which is a particularly convenient feature if you plan to upgrade your gaming setup soon.

What to look for in a quality Xbox One controller

Appearance

While the most common Xbox One controllers are white, blue or black, there are countless patterns and color combinations available. You can find controllers that are camouflage or transparent, and there are sometimes limited edition designs inspired by your favorite games.

Remappable buttons

If you’re an avid gamer, look for a controller that lets you remap the button configuration. These high-end controllers often come with features such as hair-trigger locks and interchangeable components to provide limitless opportunities for customization. Some controllers even let you fine-tune the sensitivity of each button.

Vibration

Most Xbox One controllers vibrate when certain events occur in a game, adding a new level of gameplay immersion. Look for a controller that lets you adjust the vibration intensity or turn it off altogether if you prefer a more relaxed gaming experience.

Lights

Some controllers come with integrated lighting so you can easily locate the buttons when you’re gaming in the dark. Keep in mind that this feature could drain the battery quickly if you’re using a wireless controller. If battery life is a concern but you want a controller with lights, look for a model that lets you turn this feature on and off.

Accessories

Many Xbox One controllers are sold with additional accessories, so think about what you need before making a purchase. Carrying cases, headsets and interchangeable thumbsticks are just a few of the accessories that may be packaged with your controller.

How much you can expect to spend on an Xbox One controller

The cost of an Xbox One controller usually depends on its features and any included accessories. Basic wired controllers often cost around $25-$50, while high-end units with remappable buttons and interchangeable components are typically $70 or more.

Xbox One controller FAQ

Do Xbox One controllers work on the Xbox 360?

A. Unfortunately, Xbox One controllers are not backward-compatible with previous generations of the Xbox console. On the bright side, the controllers do usually work with newer versions, such as the Series S and Series X.

Do I need to update my Xbox One controller?

A. To keep your Xbox One controller working smoothly, it’s important to download the most recent software updates provided by Microsoft. Luckily, this can easily be done by going into the console’s “System” menu and following the prompts.

What are the best Xbox One controllers to buy?

Top Xbox One controller

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

What you need to know: This pricey yet feature-loaded controller is perfect for serious gamers.

What you’ll love: This high-end controller lets you adjust the tension of your thumbsticks and remap the button configuration to your taste. The controller has a battery life of up to 40 hours and optional wired capabilities.

What you should consider: This Xbox One controller is considerably more expensive than other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Xbox One controller for money

Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Controller

What you need to know: Simple and reliable, this wireless controller comes in five color options.

What you’ll love: This versatile and affordable Xbox One controller comes with a rubberized grip and a battery life of up to 40 hours. There is also a 3.5-millimeter audio jack for connecting a compatible headset.

What you should consider: The buttons on this controller may start to stick over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller

What you need to know: This wired Xbox One controller is specially designed for lengthy gaming sessions.

What you’ll love: This controller is officially licensed by Microsoft and comes with adjustable hair triggers and an ergonomic design. It also comes with remappable front-facing buttons that let the user personalize their gaming experience. The user can also store customized button configurations to return to later.

What you should consider: This Xbox One controller only works with a wired connection, a limitation that is inconvenient for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

