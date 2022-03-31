Which telescope is best?

Staring up at the night sky, it’s hard not to get overwhelmed with the sheer size of the galaxy. There are millions of things to look at, but you need the right equipment. If you’ve already started to peer at objects with binoculars, it might be time to upgrade to a telescope.

The right telescope for you largely depends on what you want to study, but the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ is an excellent gadget to get you going. It’s easy to use and powerful enough to see every little detail.

What to know before you buy a telescope

Kinds of telescopes

When most people think of a telescope, they imagine a long tube with an eyeglass at one end. These typical models are called refractor telescopes and are only one type of many. The other popular choice is a reflector telescope, which gathers light through a mirror. There are also compound telescopes, which are wider than others. No matter the telescope type, you’re going to need a telescope bag to safely store and carry it.

The aperture determines what you can see

A telescope’s aperture is one of the most important components. Simply put, the aperture is how large the mirror is on the inside, which is directly related to how much light it can gather. The more light it gathers, the better the details and you can see fainter objects. The aperture is measured in millimeters, and you typically need larger mirrors depending on the surrounding light.

More darkness increases your enjoyment

The best conditions for using a telescope are in an area that has very little light pollution. For example, in a suburban neighborhood, you won’t see as many stars and galaxies as you would in an open field far away from the city. The size of the aperture can only help you up to a point, after which you might need to go somewhere else for viewing — or invest in a bigger aperture.

What to look for in a quality telescope

Lens and magnification accessories

Looking through a telescope lens is exciting, but you often want to see things in greater detail. Look for a telescope that has a variety of eyepieces and accessories. The most common eyepiece you’ll find is the Barlow lens for three-times magnification and the Infinity eyepiece. There are also eyepiece adapters that increase the magnification of the Barlow lens to 120x.

Automated Go-To feature

It’s always a good idea to study the night sky where you live. Make sure that you know which galaxies are where and you can identify the brightest stars. Luckily, you don’t have to pore over maps to see planets and formations; a good-quality telescope should have an automated Go-To feature. Through a handheld remote, you tell the telescope what you want to look at, and after a short calibration, it will automatically turn to align itself with the object.

Phone attachment and Bluetooth remote

It’s a great experience to look at distant planets or even our moon, but it’s more fun if you can take pictures of it, and a quality telescope may have a mobile phone attachment. It looks similar to a car holder, where the device is held in place over the eyepiece. By using the device’s default camera (and to reduce shaking), a Bluetooth remote will trigger the camera to snap a photo of the celestial body.

How much you can expect to spend on a telescope

The average price of a telescope can vary wildly depending on its capabilities and functions. An entry-level or kids’ telescope can retail for $40-$50, while an amateur telescope can retail for $100-$200. Much larger professional telescopes retail for $1,000-$2,000.

Telescope FAQ

Do you need to know where the stars are before using a telescope?

A. Not necessarily, but it will certainly be advantageous. If your telescope can track objects or automatically point toward them, the work is done for you, but if your telescope doesn’t have the function, it’s helpful to at least know where the brightest and most popular objects are.

Do telescopes require batteries to operate?

A. For the most part, they don’t. There are no electronic parts inside the telescope tube or eyepiece. If you’re looking at a model that has auto-tracking and a remote, you’ll need to insert rechargeable batteries into the controller.

What’s the best telescope to buy?

Top telescope

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ

What you need to know: This refractor telescope is the perfect gadget for gazing at nearby planets, faraway galaxies and bright stars.

What you’ll love: The AstroMaster 70AZ has a fully coated 2.7-inch glass optic, a height-adjustable tripod and comes with two eyepieces. It’s powerful enough to see Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons and can easily be rotated with the azimuth mount and handle for panning. It has a magnification of 45x and 90x and comes with an erect image star diagonal and Starry Night Basic Edition astronomy software.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an auto-alignment feature, so you must point it toward an object yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top telescope for the money

Gskyer Telescope AZ70400

What you need to know: This telescope is perfect for beginners and kids, as it’s easy to operate and you can photograph what you see.

What you’ll love: The AZ70400 has a focal length of 15.7 inches and a 2.7-inch aperture, making it perfect for viewing all objects in the sky. It comes with two replaceable eyepieces and one Barlow lens that magnifies any eyepiece up to three times. To find specific objects, it has a 5 x 24 finderscope with crosshairs. The telescope comes with a smartphone adapter for photography.

What you should consider: It’s a basic telescope that won’t be powerful enough for serious astronomers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope

What you need to know: A serious telescope, this model is fully automated and has a powerful lens to look at almost anything.

What you’ll love: The NexStar 8SE is one of the best telescopes for serious stargazers. It has an 8-inch primary mirror, a red dot StarPointer finderscope, 25-millimeter Plossl eyepiece, visual back and mirror star diagonal. It’s fully automated and will automatically point toward one of the 40,000 objects stored in its memory. It has a magnification of 81x, but also a theoretical magnification of 480x.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the battery life is short, and it’s not ideal for taking photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

