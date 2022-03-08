Which long-barrel curling iron is best?

To create today’s on-trend beachy waves, fancy curls for an updo, or to give your ‘do a little bounce, nothing but a curling iron will do. But if you have long hair, want to curl large sections of your hair, or have a hard time curling the back of your head (and who doesn’t?), a long-barrel curling iron can instantly transform your look and help you get great all-over curls. If you’re looking for a quality long-barrel curling iron, Bio Ionic long-barrel Curling Iron is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a long-barrel curling iron

Consider material

The basic types of curling irons are titanium iron, tourmaline, gold-plated and ceramic. For at-home curling, your best bet is ceramic, as it heats hair from the inside out and is easiest for non-professionals to curl without damaging hair. Titanium iron can hold higher heat, but can also cause more damage. That said, if you have thick or hard-to-curl hair, you may want to give titanium a try. Tourmaline is great if your hair tends to be on the frizzy side, as it can have a smoothing effect. Although gold-plated was once popular, it is the least desirable because it heats unevenly.

Barrel width makes a difference

If you want soft, beachy waves, go for a wider barrel, like a 1 ½-inch or even a 2-inch barrel. If you want a tighter curl that will stay in place for longer, opt for a smaller barrel, 1-inch or narrower.

There are different shape options

The traditional clamp-style curling iron is the one most people are familiar with, but it is by no means the only choice. A clamp-less curling wand is a good choice when you want to avoid the tell-tale indentation the clamp of a curling iron can make, or when you want to leave the tips of your hair uncurled for a more natural look. A waver, which usually has three barrels to create a wavy look to your hair, is an option for fun, S-shaped waves.

What to look for in a quality long-barrel curling iron

A range of heat settings

Some lower-cost curling irons come with just low, medium and high heat settings, but you’ll want to buy one that lets you set its heat more precisely. If you have thin or chemically-treated hair, be sure to get a curling iron with temperature settings that include those under 300 degrees, and use the lowest setting you can to achieve the look you want. Hair that is of average thickness and isn’t color-treated can be styled at 300 to 375 degrees. If your hair is coarse or doesn’t hold a curl, you can set the heat up to 450 degrees, making sure to watch for damage or a burning smell. Regardless of what heat setting you use, be sure to use a heat-protectant product on your hair before curling. Always start with the lowest heat possible and raise it only to the range recommended for your hair type and condition.

Swiveling cord

You can save yourself a ton of time and frustration by buying a curling iron with a non-fixed cord. You may have to pay slightly more for the feature, but you’ll completely eliminate the tangled, hard-to-use rigidity of a fixed cord.

Ease of use

Does the curling iron have to be turned on manually every time, or does the “on” button stay on after you unplug it? Does the curling iron have a clamping feature that lets you rest your hand as you wait for the curl to set? These small features can save you time and effort as you curl your hair, so look for them. Auto-shut-off is also a great safety feature.

How much you can expect to spend on a long-barrel curling iron

You can buy a basic curling iron at your local pharmacy or big-box store for under $30. A higher-end tool with a full range of settings and advanced materials will cost around $150.

Long-barrel curling iron FAQ

How long a barrel should I look for?

A. The longest barrel curling iron on the market currently is 9 ½ inches long. While you don’t need to go that long if you don’t want to, a long-barrel curling iron should be at least 2 inches longer than the average curling iron.

How can I help my curls stay in longer?

A. The right curling iron can really go a long way. While drugstore curling irons will create a look that lasts a few hours, unless you’ve got hair that holds curl easily, you’ll most likely need a higher-quality curling iron. Fully dry hair holds curls much better than damp or recently blow-dried hair, so if you can wash and dry your hair the day before you need to curl it, you’ll achieve a much more long-lasting curl. Prep your hair with heat-protecting spray before curling. Curl one section at a time, then pin the curl to let it cool while curled. Spray with a texturizing spray or a setting spray instead of hair spray to keep curls natural-looking.

What are the best long-barrel curling irons to buy?

Top long-barrel curling iron

Bio Ionic long-barrel Curling Iron

What you need to know: This ceramic mineral curling iron does a great job of creating curls that last, and the extra-long-barrel helps curl even the longest hair.

What you’ll love: This tool feels lightweight, and the swivel cord makes it a breeze to twist it around as needed for those hard-to-reach places.

What you should consider: It only reaches up to 430 degrees, so if you have the most stubborn, hard-to-curl hair, this may not quite get hot enough to create the longest-lasting curl possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top long-barrel curling iron for the money

Lanvier 1.25 Inch Clipped Curling Iron with Extra Long Tourmaline Ceramic Barrel

What you need to know: This 9-inch long-barrel can tackle even the longest hair, and the 1.25-inch barrel is a good middle ground between a narrower barrel and a thick one.

What you’ll love: It packs great curling power for a budget option, and it heats up to 450 degrees for even the hardest-to-curl hair.

What you should consider: It’s a clamp-style curling iron, which can make it tougher to create more natural curls without clamp marks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beachwaver PRO 1

What you need to know: This is a rotating curling iron to give you waves with its 6 ½-inch barrel.

What you’ll love: Various settings help you get glam waves or casual ones, as well as defined curls.

What you should consider: Mastering the rotating barrel can take some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

