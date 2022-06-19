Which Corsair gaming keyboard is best?

When searching for the right gaming keyboard, sticking with a trusted brand like Corsair is a safe bet for getting long-term, low-latency gameplay out of your purchase. Still, choosing the best Corsair gaming keyboard can be just as daunting as looking beyond the brand, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into with your purchase.

The Corsair K63 Wireless Special Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard offers a great modern take on the gaming keyboard. It includes durable keys that will last buyers for years to come, even with the most serious competitive gaming.

What to know before you buy a Corsair gaming keyboard

Gaming keyboards vs. regular keyboards

In general, the best gaming keyboards aren’t all that different from regular keyboards, though they’re designed with gamers in mind. This often means they include swift keystrokes and super-ergonomic layouts suitable even for those playing PC games competitively. In addition, most Corsair gaming keyboards include backlit keys as a fun feature to help the user customize their PC’s aesthetic.

Full size vs. tenkeyless vs. 60% keyboards and others

Gaming keyboards come in various shapes and sizes, most commonly referred to in order of largest to smallest as full-size, tenkeyless, 75% or 60% keyboards. Some even smaller gaming keyboards are called one-handed keyboards. You’re likely to find a Corsair gaming keyboard within the size and key configuration you prefer for your desk or gaming space.

Wired vs. wireless gaming keyboard

While even most wired gaming keyboards today include a detachable USB cable, many still require being plugged in to play games or use the keyboard at all. However, some prefer to find gaming keyboards that you can use wirelessly, which can affect the overall keyboard response time.

What to look for in a quality Corsair gaming keyboard

Preferred keyboard style

Ultimately, the best Corsair gaming keyboard is simply going to be the one in the configuration that you prefer. For instance, if you’re looking for a small Corsair gaming keyboard, you may consider looking at the company’s 60% or 75% key configuration styles. In contrast, those that want to maximize versatility and functionality should consider the company’s full-size and tenkeyless options.

Keyboard response time

For most gamers, a keyboard’s response time will be the most important feature for any Corsair gaming keyboard. While many keyboards feature a response time between 1.7ms and 2ms, competitive gamers will often look for those with response times between 1.0ms and 1.5ms instead.

Storable keyboard LED configurations

Another useful feature in Corsair keyboards with LED backlighting is using an RGB backlighting system to customize the colors backlighting each key. While not every keyboard lets the user modify their key’s colors, some allow the user to select different colors for each key while also storing RGB LED light key configurations in several programmable user profiles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Corsair gaming keyboard

Corsair’s gaming keyboards run a wide range of prices, with the cheapest Corsair gaming keyboards costing around $50. Still, other high-tier Corsair gaming keyboards can cost as much as $250, with a wide range of prices in between.

Corsair gaming keyboard FAQ

Do gaming keyboards matter to gameplay?

A. While the difference may be subtle, there’s a reason why competitive gamers usually prefer gaming keyboards for gameplay. Gaming keyboards matter to the gameplay by being designed with super-ergonomic configurations and layouts and ultra-fast response times that minimize in-game lag.

How do you change colors on a gaming keyboard?

A. Many gaming keyboards include the ability for users to change the keyboard’s backlight colors, though how to do so will largely depend on what keyboard you have. To figure out how to change colors on a gaming keyboard, you’ll either want to look at your keyboard’s manual or search online for your specific keyboard model to ensure the same modification process.

What are the best Corsair gaming keyboards to buy?

Top Corsair gaming keyboard

Corsair Gaming Keyboard K63 Tenkeyless Wireless Special Edition with Backlit LED

What you need to know: This impressive and reasonably-priced wireless gaming keyboard from Corsair is super portable and slim, offering one of the better on-the-go keyboards available.

What you’ll love: The K63 wireless gaming keyboard can run for up to 15 hours per charge, or you can use it as a wired keyboard via an included USB cable. It’s also extremely thin and portable and features per-key LED backlighting for a beautiful aesthetic that comes in ice blue, red or blue.

What you should consider: Unlike many modern gaming keyboards that include RGB LED backlighting, users cannot customize the backlighting on this keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Corsair gaming keyboard for the money

Corsair Gaming Keyboard K65 RGB Miniature 60% Mechanical with Programmable LED

What you need to know: For those on a budget or looking for a minimal 60% form factor in a keyboard, this model from Corsair features swift gameplay on a completely programmable backlit keyboard.

What you’ll love: Corsair’s K65 offers a great 60% form factor, with an RGB programmable per-key backlight. It also allows the user to save up to 50 onboard key color profiles and features a 1.2mm actuation distance, considered the standard in competitive gameplay.

What you should consider: This keyboard isn’t suitable for those wanting a full-size keyboard and is more expensive than some non-brand-name models of 60% gaming keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Corsair Gaming Keyboard K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Full-Size Keyboard

What you need to know: If you have a bit of extra money to spend, the Corsair K95 is an excellent full-size keyboard upgrade,

What you’ll love: This model features 1.2mm actuation and Cherry MX Speed Silver key switches for optimized gameplay, along with a great form factor, including six macro keys and playback control buttons. The K95 also comes with a completely detachable cushioned leatherette palm rest to mitigate hand and wrist pain during long periods of play.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than some of Corsair’s smaller keyboards, though it certainly isn’t Corsair’s most expensive keyboard either. Many buyers found 60% or tenkeyless keyboards sufficient for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.