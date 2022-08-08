The first beanbag chair was created by the Italian company Zanotta in 1968; it was known as the "Sacco."

Which beanbag bed is best?

Beanbag furniture is a comfortable and casual alternative to traditional furniture. The quality has improved beyond the flimsy sacks that once decorated dorm rooms. They have also evolved beyond chairs to include beanbag sofas and beds, sometimes called loungers. Beanbag beds are larger, sturdier, last longer and are suitable for kids and adults.

Finding the best bed for you depends on the size you’re looking for and how much space you have, but the best is CordaRoy’s Chenille Convertible Beanbag Bed because it’s an oversized beanbag chair that can easily convert to a bed.

What to know before you buy a beanbag bed

Function

Despite the name, a beanbag bed is not a replacement for a traditional mattress. Consider it more of an oversized beanbag chair or sofa. It can work great for overnight guests or temporary use, but lacks the support needed for an everyday mattress.

What’s excellent about beanbag beds is that they can go almost anywhere in the house. They are good for kids to have in their bedrooms or in a game room or casual lounge where you want extra comfortable seating.

Size and shape

Sizing can vary depending on the manufacturer. Some brands have sizing similar to mattresses, while other beds are more rectangular or circular, so dimensions can vary. Beds range between 4 to 8 feet in length. A good rule of thumb is to purchase a beanbag bed that will support your entire body when lying down.

Beanbag beds also tend to be low to the ground, so when looking at size, consider the height because it varies between 8 and 34 inches, depending on the style and brand.

Weight

Don’t confuse these beds with a beanbag chair for kids that you can toss about the room. These are bigger, so they are also heavier and bulkier. Depending on the dimensions, weight can vary between 40 to 135 pounds, so they aren’t as versatile or easy to move around the room as traditional beanbag chairs.

What to look for in a quality beanbag bed

Material

Most beanbag beds have a removable cover so they can be easily cleaned. The cover material can vary, but the most popular is microsuede, a polyester fabric, and a type of faux leather. This material is ideal because it’s soft, water-resistant and lightweight.

Filling

Inexpensive beanbags are filled with polystyrene beads, which can mold to your body, but wear down over time and don’t last long. Beds with expanded polypropylene are of higher quality and last longer.

Since beanbag beds are much larger than traditional beanbag chairs and designed to hold multiple people and more weight, shredded memory foam is a common fill material because it’s soft, durable and flexible.

Color

Beanbag beds are casual, so there are many colors – some manufacturers have more than 20. Some of the most popular colors are grey, charcoal and black because they are neutral colors that work with most design schemes, but you should be able to find a bed in almost any solid color.

How much you can expect to spend on a beanbag bed

Pricing can vary from $175-$750 depending on materials and filling, but mostly the size of the bed will determine the cost. Smaller beds are substantially less expensive.

Beanbag bed FAQ

Is it safe to sleep on a beanbag bed?

A. It is safe for healthy grown adults to sleep on a beanbag bed, but manufacturers recommend that babies, toddlers, pregnant women and the elderly should not. Since the bed lacks firm structure and can impact stability, there is a very low risk of suffocation, so it’s best to supervise small children.

Are there organic or nontoxic beanbag beds?

A. Although the materials in beanbag products are perfectly safe, some consumers avoid the expanded polystyrene filling. Buckwheat hulls are not as light as other types of filling, such as latex or foam, but they are organic.

Can I make my beanbag bed softer or firmer?

A. It depends on the manufacturer and the type of filling, but you can take out or add filling to most beanbag beds to reach your desired firmness.

What’s the best beanbag bed to buy?

Top beanbag bed

CordaRoy’s Chenille Convertible Beanbag Bed

What you need to know: Available in five colors and full, queen and king sizes, this oversized beanbag chair converts into a full-size bed.

What you’ll love: You turn this chair into a bed by removing the cover and flipping around the inner cushion. These durable beds are comfortable, long-lasting and won’t go flat. The machine-washable cover is easy to remove and launder.

What you should consider: Once removed from the packaging, the foam can take a few days to expand and get the ideal fluff. It’s best to prepare the bed a few days in advance of guests using it for the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beanbag bed for the money

Symple Stuff Large Classic Bean Bag

What you need to know: This soft beanbag bed is versatile and comfortable. It comes in ten colors, so you can easily find one that fits your decor.

What you’ll love: Made with microsuede covers, shredded foam filling and premium zippers, this bed is both soft and durable. It’s machine-washable and easy to store when not in use.

What you should consider: This bed may need to be shaken out or adjusted after use to reduce lumps.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Jaxx Bean Bag Cocoon

What you need to know: This comfortable, functional and stylish cocoon beanbag bed can fit up to two people.

What you’ll love: Available in 16 colors and designed for bed and chair positions, this beanbag provides pressure-relieving support for your body. Made from microsuede, it contains polyurethane foam filling.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed in the amount of stuffing and felt there should be more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.