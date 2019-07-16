Multimedia Journalist

Connect with Mike



Mike Jimenez is an experienced reporter who worked for the Victoria Television Group in both English and Spanish.

Mike was is originally from Lytle, Texas but calls San Antonio his home. He graduated from Lytle High School, Palo Alto College, and Texas A&M-San Antonio where he received his B.A. in communications in 2014.

In Victoria he was the station’s lead reporter and covered a variety of news stories including covering Tropical Storm Bill as it washed ashore in Port Lavaca in 2015. Mike also did an investigative story looking in into a M.U.D district in Port O’Connor where he exposed allegations of corruption and collusion in the appointment of three board members. Eventually two of the board members exposed in the story were not re-elected to their positions on the board.

Mike enjoys playing tennis and loves spending time with his dog Britney. He enjoys meeting new people so if you see him around time please say hello! If you have a story you would like to share or would like Mike to investigate he would love to hear from you.