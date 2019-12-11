Weekend Anchor/Reporter

Karina Vargas is originally from Los Angeles, California.

She graduated from California State University, Northridge where she double majored and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communication Studies. During her college career she took on many internships ranging from print journalism to broadcast journalism.

Prior to moving to the Vally, Karina worked at the local news station in Los Angeles, KABC-TV as a news assistant. She worked on the assignment desk and conducted beat checks for breaking news.

In her free time, she enjoys spending with her family and friends. Being new to the Rio Grande Valley, Karina is on the hunt to find the best local restaurants and cafes. She’s a foodie and loves to try new things. She loved the beach and is looking forward to spending time in South Padre Island and exploring the beaches near Texas.