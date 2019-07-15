Derick Garcia

CBS 4 Morning/Noon Anchor

Derick was born and raised in Brownsville and has a passion for his Rio Grande Valley community.

His passion for reporting extends to the stories he brings to light.

Following a four-year enlistment in the United States Navy, Derick graduated from Texas State University San Marcos with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. While in college, Derick was a radio DJ at KTSW, 89.9 and an anchor for La Bella Vida variety show. In addition to staying active in school, Derick completed an internship for the “Jason and Deb Morning Show” and “No Control Radio” at 101 XFM.

No stranger to Valley news, Derick was a producer for CBS 4 in Harlingen. Following his time there, Derick produced news for Time Warner Cable News, a 24-hour news station in downtown Austin. With his three year of experience in a professional newsroom, Derick is here to report real stories that matter to the community he loves.