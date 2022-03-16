MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While there are countless people who deserve recognition for the incredible work they do to help others – one woman has been giving back on the frontlines for years.

Meet Sister Norma Pimentel: A nun who has been serving the Rio Grande Valley and helping thousands of migrants navigate the immigration crisis.

From giving a child a gentle hug, to handing out food to those in need or simply reading a book to a mother and her daughter.

These are all things Sister Norma with Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley does to make a difference in the lives of migrants.

“I love kids. Kids give me hope. They give me joy and when I see kids, I start playing with them.”

Later we captured a tender moment between Sister Norma and a small child enjoying a simple game of hopscotch. She said the boy is one of many Central American migrants brought here once he was processed by U.S. Border Patrol.

“We provide them with the care they need to rest, to eat.”

Caring for the migrants is nothing new to Sister Norma. She started back in 2014.

She says they come here with little to nothing, “it could be Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador.”

Catholic Charities is only a 24 hour stop before the migrants are reunited with loved ones scattered in other parts of the United States.

“It could be as much as 50, above or below or it can go up to 1,000.”

And though Sister Norma has helped thousands of migrants, this wasn’t always the plan she had for her life.

“I was actually an artist. I wanted to go to Austin and study architectural design, and I was really into that until God said, “Un momento, I want you to go this way.”

She hasn’t looked back since never shying away from feeding those in need.

Sister Norma doesn’t just work at the Respite Center in McAllen. She frequents processing facilities to see first-hand the conditions women and children are forced to live in.

“One little boy comes up to me and he says please get me out of here. My mother is here in this detention facility. and they separated us. Can you get me to her?”

Sister Norma made it happen.

Once the little boy made it out of the detention center and arrived at the respite center.

“He spotted me and he just starts to run and I went down and he just threw himself at me and I just hugged him.”

Pimental says that moment was the proudest she’s been in her long career, even surpassing being honored by Pope Francis.

She says helping families, especially children, achieve a better life is her calling.

As a nun is not married and has no children of her own, but Sister Norma says through her work…

“Now I have lots of children.”

With mothers and families who won’t forget the work, she’s done for them.