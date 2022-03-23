LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teachers can make the biggest impact in the lives of their students. As the Remarkable Women series continues, KVEO introduces you to another amazing woman in the Rio Grande Valley.

For Victoria Vasquez-Gonzalez, the tiny town of Lyford is far from small-minded.

“The pride that I feel goes beyond any words,” said Vasquez-Gonzalez, “We are a tiny farming community, but there’s a feeling of community wherever you go.”

Gonzalez is the lead band director for Lyford CISD. A position she’s held for the last 13 years. “When something is good there’s no reason to go anywhere else,” said Vasquez-Gonzalez.

For the first time in the district’s history, she led the marching band to the state competition. “I’m so incredibly proud, I’m not an emotional person, but I do get emotional when I think about that, I hope the time we spend with them is something they can carry the rest of their lives,” she said.

Most recently, the band returned to state competition, placing in the Top 10 finals. “This past year they went again, even though we didn’t get to finals, it was so impactful because we are coming back from a covid year and it was the most difficult year we ever had,” said Vasquez-Gonzalez.

Even with their accomplishments on the field, Gonzalez said her biggest goal is to make a difference.

“I’m not going to have all my kids go become band directors, but I can have them become good people, helpful members of society, well responsible individuals. To make them wonderful kids,” she said.

One day, Vasquez-Gonzalez said she has hopes of expanding the band program to include mariachi and other musical groups.