WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Su Casa Adult Day Care in Weslaco is celebrating tonight after dozens of their clients are officially U.S. citizens.

25 of their residents studied at the adult day care with owner Mary Moreno to ensure they were well prepared for the citizenship test.

“I feel so proud that I did this, I feel very happy,” said Irma Villarreal, a Donna resident and client of Su Casa Day Care.” I have a daughter who lives in Houston, and she calls me in the morning and asks where I’m going and I always saying I’m going to high school.”

The day care sure does feel like high school; full of friends, classes and lots of laughs.

Moreno helps residents study on a daily basis and even drives them to their citizenship test.

“It’s very exciting, very rewarding, the first thing they say is we get to go vote,” Moreno said.

The newly announced U.S. citizens were celebrated with a party Friday morning and were greeted by local officials like Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios and Weslaco Mayor David Suarez.